Home News Crime & Courts

Man who fell asleep at Fraserburgh Bus Station attacked police

John Niven was found sleeping on the ground at Fraserburgh's bus station by police, who he then assaulted when they tried to offer him help.

By Jamie Ross
John Niven arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Peterhead man who was found passed out at a bus station attacked police when he was roused and offered a free lift home, a court has heard.

John Niven fell asleep at Fraserburgh Bus Station in August last year and was found by passing police officers lying on the ground.

But when they woke him up and tried to get him home safe, the 34-year-old flew into a drunken rage and began spitting at them and punching their vehicle.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, Niven was told his actions were “unacceptable” as he was handed 160 hours of unpaid work.

Spat, kicked and punched

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that officers believed Niven was “clearly intoxicated” when they engaged him in conversation at Fraserburgh’s bus station on August 2 last year.

He would begin spitting at bus shelters before being taken into the officers’ van – initially on the offer of a run home.

But as his anger rose, the decision was instead made to take him to the local police office.

“Officers offered to convey the accused home,” Ms Williams said.

“In the back of the van, the accused turned to spit towards the constable. Spit landed on his left arm.

“The accused was thereafter conveyed to Fraserburgh Police Office.”

During this journey, he repeatedly kicked and punched the inside of the van and threatened to “kill” the constables present.

Niven would then be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he continued to behave in an aggressive manner.

There, he told a nurse to “get to f***”, shouted and swore, and spat on another officers.

Fraserburgh Bus Station. Image: DC Thomson

‘Trying to get his life back together’

Niven’s defence solicitor, Marianne Milligan, said her client wanted to “apologise for his behaviour”.

“He’s embarrassed at being in court today,” she added.

“He had been working that day, he went into a bar because his bus was late. He’d obviously had far too much to drink and fallen asleep at the bus station. He accepts what has happened and what he pled to. He takes full responsibility, m’lord.”

Ms Milligan noted that Niven was now drug and alcohol free.

“He is trying to get his life back together,” she said.

“He would just apologise for everything that has happened.”

The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Hours of unpaid work in place of custody

Sentencing Niven, Sheriff Ian Wallace branded his actions as “unacceptable” and warned him that a failure to obey the court’s orders could result in his ending up in prison.

“It’s unacceptable behaviour towards police officers doing their duty, and you’re certainly too old for this kind of behaviour,” Sheriff Wallace said.

“I could impose a custodial sentence, but I’m going to impose an alternative to custody.”

Avoiding the cells, Niven, whose address was given as Prunier Drive, was instead told to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

He will also be under the eyes of the social work department for the same period.