Driver caught with knife in Fraserburgh given roads ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Driver caught with knife in Fraserburgh given roads ban

Armen Ogandzanian was stopped by police last year and he admitted to not having insurance – but a search of his car also uncovered a knife.

By Jamie Ross
Armen Ogandzanian at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Armen Ogandzanian at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Peterhead driver who was caught with no valid UK licence had a knife stashed in the front of his car at the time, a court has heard.

Armen Ogandzanian appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week and was sentenced for both offences and to a single charge of driving without insurance.

The 46-year-old was handed hours of unpaid work and barred from getting back behind the wheel of a car for the next six months.

Drove on foreign licence with 16cm knife

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams had told the court that Ogandzanian was pulled over on December 27 last year on Fraserburgh‘s Boothby Road.

He would tell police officers upon being stopped that he had no valid insurance on his grey Peugeot 206.

Police would later discover that Ogandzanian also had no valid UK licence – he had been driving on his Lithuanian one over the allowed time limit of 12 months.

There was also a 16cm-long knife stashed in a compartment under his steering wheel.

Knife was for ‘DIY’, solicitor says

Representing Ogandzanian, whose address was given as Windmill Court in Peterhead, defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw said his offences were committed at a time when his client was experiencing the break-up of a relationship.

He added that the blade was being used for “DIY purposes”.

Mr Burkinshaw said: “It’s not, as such, in public but is in the car as described. The knife was basically a knife that was used for DIY purposes in the house previously.

“His relationship with his then-wife was breaking down. He’s in a much better position out of the relationship.

“He understands the consequences.”

Orders rolled into one

Ahead of sentencing Ogandzanian, Sheriff Ian Wallace was told that he was already on a community payback order, which had 104 hours left to run.

He chose to revoke that and roll all Ogandzanian’s orders into Monday’s ruling.

“I’ll impose one order to run from today’s date,” the sheriff said.

“That will cover all matters. This is an alternative to custody. If you don’t comply with the terms you can be brought back to court and face a custodial sentence.”

In addition to his driving ban, Ogandzanian will now complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next year. He will also be under the supervision of the social work department for the same period.

 