Driver caught with knife in Fraserburgh given roads ban

A Peterhead driver who was caught with no valid UK licence had a knife stashed in the front of his car at the time, a court has heard.

Armen Ogandzanian appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week and was sentenced for both offences and to a single charge of driving without insurance.

The 46-year-old was handed hours of unpaid work and barred from getting back behind the wheel of a car for the next six months.

Drove on foreign licence with 16cm knife

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams had told the court that Ogandzanian was pulled over on December 27 last year on Fraserburgh‘s Boothby Road.

He would tell police officers upon being stopped that he had no valid insurance on his grey Peugeot 206.

Police would later discover that Ogandzanian also had no valid UK licence – he had been driving on his Lithuanian one over the allowed time limit of 12 months.

There was also a 16cm-long knife stashed in a compartment under his steering wheel.

Knife was for ‘DIY’, solicitor says

Representing Ogandzanian, whose address was given as Windmill Court in Peterhead, defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw said his offences were committed at a time when his client was experiencing the break-up of a relationship.

He added that the blade was being used for “DIY purposes”.

Mr Burkinshaw said: “It’s not, as such, in public but is in the car as described. The knife was basically a knife that was used for DIY purposes in the house previously.

“His relationship with his then-wife was breaking down. He’s in a much better position out of the relationship.

“He understands the consequences.”

Orders rolled into one

Ahead of sentencing Ogandzanian, Sheriff Ian Wallace was told that he was already on a community payback order, which had 104 hours left to run.

He chose to revoke that and roll all Ogandzanian’s orders into Monday’s ruling.

“I’ll impose one order to run from today’s date,” the sheriff said.

“That will cover all matters. This is an alternative to custody. If you don’t comply with the terms you can be brought back to court and face a custodial sentence.”

In addition to his driving ban, Ogandzanian will now complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next year. He will also be under the supervision of the social work department for the same period.