Crime & Courts

Brothers who violently assaulted Inverness workman spared jail

Amjad and Jalal Hussain used a metal padlock and piece of wood to assault a handyman after an altercation over parking.

By Jenni Gee
The Hussain brothers admitted assaulting a man to severe injury. Image: DC Thomson
Two brothers who violently assaulted a handyman in Inverness in a row over parking have been spared jail.

Amjad and Jalal Hussain used a metal padlock and a piece of wood to attack the man, who had been involved in an altercation with the former’s wife.

The victim, who required stitches following the assault, was left with a two-inch dent in his head following the attack.

The Hussains appeared together at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously both admitted assaulting their victim to his severe injury on June 2 of 2023.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff David Harvie that the man had been working at the rear of the Panasonic Store on Academy Street from about 8am.

Parking row escalated

Around 2pm, the assault victim received a delivery of building materials, and was clearing an area for them to be unloaded with the delivery man when a woman arrived and parked in the spot they had cleared.

“She exited her vehicle and entered La Le Mediterranean Restaurant to drop off supplies for an upcoming evening,” Mrs Gair told the court.

The delivery driver spoke to the woman, who explained what she was doing and said she “would not be long”.

The handyman then approached her and asked her to move the vehicle as “he didn’t want to scratch it moving material” – it was at this point that: “The conversation between the pair became heated.”

Traffic on Academy Street.
The incident happened at the back of Academy Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Both were upset by the situation and both contacted police.

The woman, however, ended her call when her husband, Amjad Hussain, and his brother, Jalal, arrived.

Initially, the brothers approached the delivery driver with one of them “in possession of a heavy metal padlock” but he indicated that it was the handyman they needed to talk to.

The brothers asked their victim – who was still on the phone to police at the time – what had happened, prompting another “altercation”.

Attacker’s wife was shouting for it to stop

During this, the man was “struck to his head about three times with a U-shaped metal padlock, causing his head to bleed.”

He was also “repeatedly struck to the head with a piece of wood”.

The court heard that, throughout the altercation, Amjad Hussain’s wife was shouting for it to stop.

The victim was taken to Raigmore Hospital suffering two cuts to the head, one of which was glued, with the other requiring four stitches.

He also had bruising and swelling to his face.

The prosecutor said the injuries left no visible scars, but the man now has a “slight” two-inch indentation to the top of his head.

Amjad Hussain, 52, attended at the police station the following day where he spoke “frankly” about the incident, naming his 34-year-old brother as the other man involved.

Both men appeared before the court as first offenders.

Brothers were not ‘looking for trouble’

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, solicitor David Paterson, for Amjad Hussain, said his client had not been “looking for trouble” on the day in question but understood that his actions were “wholly unacceptable”.

He said his client had been subject to abuse in the past but had never previously reacted in this way, telling Sheriff Sara Matheson: “Why he behaved in this manner is something he finds difficult to understand.”

“He does wish for me to express his apologies – not only to the court but to the complainer,” Mr Patterson said, adding: “It is a matter which has weighed quite heavily on him.”

Solicitor Shahid Latif for Jalal Hussain said: “The conduct which he has pled guilty to is not only out of character, but contrary to character.

Sheriff Matheson placed both men on community payback orders.

Amjad Hussain, of Swanston Avenue, Inverness, must do 200 hours of unpaid work in the community within six months and pay £2,000 compensation to his victim.

Jalal Hussain, of Clive Street, Burnley, north-west England, must do180 hours of work and pay compensation of £540.