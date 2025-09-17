Trial underway for man accused of disturbing Aberdeen dolphins

A man accused of disturbing dolphins and whales near Aberdeen Harbour has gone on trial.

Richard Greenhowe appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today facing a total of four charges of deliberately or recklessly disturbing dolphins and a pod of pilot whales in June and July 2023.

The 51-year-old has denied each of the accusations.

‘Straight over the top of the dolphins’

On day one of the trial, the court heard from Crown witness Jennifer Pless.

Ms Pless had been on holiday in Aberdeen on July 12 and told the court she had seen Greenhowe’s boat, Sea Cab, approach a pod of dolphins from a viewing point at Torry Battery and drive “straight over” them.

She did not report the matter to police, but would give a statement to them after seeing video footage on social media and being contacted by the owner of it for her details.

“I described it as going straight over the top of the dolphins,” Ms Pless said.

“At that point, the dolphins disappeared. I thought it seemed inappropriate.

“It made me uncomfortable. I’m aware of the requirement to not disturb wildlife in their natural habitat and it felt like the boat had very much intruded.”

Under questioning from Greenhowe’s defence counsel, Gareth Reid KC, she clarified: “I didn’t know it was wildlife crime at the time.”

‘He’s just blocked their way out’

Throughout the day, the court was shown clips filmed from both the shore and the Sea Cab itself of Greenhowe’s interactions with dolphins and pilot whales.

The court heard the clips were provided by volunteer group Shorewatch, which records marine mammal sightings around the UK.

In total, 15 of these were played.

In clips provided on July 30, 2023, observers can be heard discussing what they are witnessing.

It showed the Sea Cab approaching a group of pilot whales in Aberdeen Bay.

A person can be heard saying: “He’s just blocked their way out. He’s in between the single whale and the group.

“He’s spotted the single one and he’s now following the single one. There is no respect for the animal at all and no understanding of what’s going on.”

In other clips, from July 12 and July 22 the same year, the Sea Cab is seen near Torry and a bottlenose dolphin foraging site.

In some, the dolphins are shown swimming near and under the boat and jumping out of the water.

“It’s so annoying,” one person is heard saying as the boat approaches a group of the animals.

Another voice adds later: “If he turns his boat here I’m reporting him.”

In the final video, a person comments: “It’s absolutely shocking.”

“He’s, like, driving over the top of them,” a voice adds.

Evidence to continue tomorrow

The clips were reviewed by Karen Hall, the marine sustainability advisor for NatureScot, which was requested by police to provide a report on what the videos detailed.

She began giving her evidence before the court adjourned for the day and will continue tomorrow.

The case against Greenhowe, whose address was given in court papers as Hareburn Terrace in Blackdog, is calling before Sheriff James Hastie.