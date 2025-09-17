Trial underway for man accused of disturbing Aberdeen dolphins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Trial underway for man accused of disturbing Aberdeen dolphins

Richard Greenhowe is facing four charges of allegedly disturbing both dolphins and pilot whales at locations near Aberdeen Harbour.

By Jamie Ross
Richard Greenhowe at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man accused of disturbing dolphins and whales near Aberdeen Harbour has gone on trial.

Richard Greenhowe appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today facing a total of four charges of deliberately or recklessly disturbing dolphins and a pod of pilot whales in June and July 2023.

The 51-year-old has denied each of the accusations.

‘Straight over the top of the dolphins’

On day one of the trial, the court heard from Crown witness Jennifer Pless.

Ms Pless had been on holiday in Aberdeen on July 12 and told the court she had seen Greenhowe’s boat, Sea Cab, approach a pod of dolphins from a viewing point at Torry Battery and drive “straight over” them.

She did not report the matter to police, but would give a statement to them after seeing video footage on social media and being contacted by the owner of it for her details.

“I described it as going straight over the top of the dolphins,” Ms Pless said.

“At that point, the dolphins disappeared. I thought it seemed inappropriate.

“It made me uncomfortable. I’m aware of the requirement to not disturb wildlife in their natural habitat and it felt like the boat had very much intruded.”

Under questioning from Greenhowe’s defence counsel, Gareth Reid KC, she clarified: “I didn’t know it was wildlife crime at the time.”

Moray Firth dolphins
Bottlenose dolphins like the ones seen in video clips shown at court. Image: Shutterstock

‘He’s just  blocked their way out’

Throughout the day, the court was shown clips filmed from both the shore and the Sea Cab itself of Greenhowe’s interactions with dolphins and pilot whales.

The court heard the clips were provided by volunteer group Shorewatch, which records marine mammal sightings around the UK.

In total, 15 of these were played.

In clips provided on July 30, 2023, observers can be heard discussing what they are witnessing.

It showed the Sea Cab approaching a group of pilot whales in Aberdeen Bay.

A person can be heard saying: “He’s just blocked their way out. He’s in between the single whale and the group.

“He’s spotted the single one and he’s now following the single one. There is no respect for the animal at all and no understanding of what’s going on.”

In other clips, from July 12 and July 22 the same year, the Sea Cab is seen near Torry and a bottlenose dolphin foraging site.

In some, the dolphins are shown swimming near and under the boat and jumping out of the water.

“It’s so annoying,” one person is heard saying as the boat approaches a group of the animals.

Another voice adds later: “If he turns his boat here I’m reporting him.”

In the final video, a person comments: “It’s absolutely shocking.”

“He’s, like, driving over the top of them,” a voice adds.

The case is calling at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Evidence to continue tomorrow

The clips were reviewed by Karen Hall, the marine sustainability advisor for NatureScot, which was requested by police to provide a report on what the videos detailed.

She began giving her evidence before the court adjourned for the day and will continue tomorrow.

The case against Greenhowe, whose address was given in court papers as Hareburn Terrace in Blackdog, is calling before Sheriff James Hastie.