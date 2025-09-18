Aberdeen man denies posting racist tweets about first minister and other politicians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man denies posting racist tweets about first minister and other politicians

Peter Dow was rebuked by the sheriff for bringing up a witness's videogame habits and, at one point, incorrectly identifying another as a former Celtic footballer.

By Reporter
Peter Dow representing himself at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen man has gone on trial accused of posting racist tweets about high-profile Scottish politicians.

Peter Dow, 64, who is representing himself at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, admits posting the messages online – but claims the use of the word “P**i” is not racist.

Dow is facing charges of acting in a racially aggravated manner towards Humza Yousaf, who was the first minister of Scotland at the time, by using the term on dates in February, March and June 2024.

Dow is further charged over similar racial tweets aimed at MSP Kaukab Stewart, who at the time was the equalities minister, on December 3 2024.

Accused rebuked by sheriff

In sometimes testy courtroom scenes, Dow was repeatedly rebuked by Sheriff Ian Wallace for asking irrelevant questions, including about a witness’s video game habits.

Dow’s cross-examination of David Fernandez – the member of the public who reported the tweets to the police – was also stopped in its tracks after it emerged he had incorrectly identified the witness as a former Celtic footballer.

After querying whether Mr Fernandez was using a fake name, Dow asked if his full name was “David Fernandez Miramontes”.

Mr Fernandez replied: “I think you are mixing me up with a professional footballer.”

Sheriff Wallace also agreed, interjecting: “I think you’ve perhaps confused him with someone else of the same name, given that the first three pages of your documentation are concerned with Celtic Football Club.”

Following yesterday’s hearing, Dow deleted portions of his online blog, removing all assertions that David Fernandez, who played for the Glasgow side from 2002 to 2005, was the man who reported his tweets to the police.

Peter Dow’s now-deleted blog post relating to the former Celtic player David Fernandez.

Moving on to his next line of questioning, Mr Dow then pressed the witness to tell him what country he was from, saying: “Have you been living in Spain?”

Sheriff Wallace interjected: “Is that relevant? Don’t answer that, Mr Fernandez.”

Dow went on to question why Mr Fernandez had felt the need to report his tweet, which read: “Close the Pakistani consulate in Glasgow, deport the diplomat. Close the mosques, deport the imams. Tackle Islam’s violence against women and girls. The P**i SNP are the Taliban’s useful idiots in Scotland”.

Dow asked: “What is your problem with me using the word P**i?”

Mr Fernandez, who was giving evidence over videolink, replied: “I think the law has a problem with it.”

Dow tried, unsuccessfully, to bring up terrorist events, such as the Madrid bombing, and atrocities carried out by the Taliban.

When he did, the witness was told several times by Sheriff Wallace: “Don’t answer that, Mr Fernandez.”

And to Dow he said: “I’m not allowing you to ask about his political opinion.”

Witness accused of Gestapo tactics

Darren Steadwood, a security analyst based at the Scottish Parliament, also gave evidence.

He said he found the December 3 tweet referring to Ms Stewart and had reported it to the police because it was “racially abusive towards a member’s ethnicity”.

Under cross-examination from Dow, Mr Steadwood was asked who had applied the filtering of the word P**i in searches of ministers’ social media accounts.

He answered: “I did.”

Dow said: “Your job is like the Gestapo – you’re in a fledgling Gestapo unit, isn’t it?

“It’s not just monitoring, is it?”

Again, the sheriff interrupted to say: “I’m not sure how he can answer that.”

Dow went on: “My tweets were monitored and because of that the police smashed my door in.”

Sheriff Wallace again declared to the witness: “You can’t answer that.”

When Dow began referencing Hitler and the Taliban he was again stopped by Sheriff Wallace.

‘You are not asking him about Call of Duty’

When Dow’s questioning then turned to Mr Steadwood’s use of the computer game Call of Duty 2, where players shoot members of the Taliban, the sheriff halted the proceedings and asked the witness to step outside of the courtroom.

Turning to Dow, Sheriff Wallace said: “We don’t have time to unpick all the reasons why that question is just not relevant.

“You are not asking him about Call of Duty.”

When the trial resumed and Dow’s cross-examination continued, he asked Mr Steadwood about his YouTube channel – featuring him playing Call of Duty.

Sheriff Wallace interrupted again and brought the cross-examination to a close and asked the witness to leave the court.

“I’m not allowing you to ask any more questions,” he told Dow.

Throughout the day’s evidence, Dow argued that P**i is just a shortened version of the longer word Pakistan, much like, he said, “Aussie is to Australia and Brit is to British”.

The trial continues and will resume at a date in November.

 