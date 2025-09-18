Aberdeen man denies posting racist tweets about first minister and other politicians

An Aberdeen man has gone on trial accused of posting racist tweets about high-profile Scottish politicians.

Peter Dow, 64, who is representing himself at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, admits posting the messages online – but claims the use of the word “P**i” is not racist.

Dow is facing charges of acting in a racially aggravated manner towards Humza Yousaf, who was the first minister of Scotland at the time, by using the term on dates in February, March and June 2024.

Dow is further charged over similar racial tweets aimed at MSP Kaukab Stewart, who at the time was the equalities minister, on December 3 2024.

Accused rebuked by sheriff

In sometimes testy courtroom scenes, Dow was repeatedly rebuked by Sheriff Ian Wallace for asking irrelevant questions, including about a witness’s video game habits.

Dow’s cross-examination of David Fernandez – the member of the public who reported the tweets to the police – was also stopped in its tracks after it emerged he had incorrectly identified the witness as a former Celtic footballer.

After querying whether Mr Fernandez was using a fake name, Dow asked if his full name was “David Fernandez Miramontes”.

Mr Fernandez replied: “I think you are mixing me up with a professional footballer.”

Sheriff Wallace also agreed, interjecting: “I think you’ve perhaps confused him with someone else of the same name, given that the first three pages of your documentation are concerned with Celtic Football Club.”

Following yesterday’s hearing, Dow deleted portions of his online blog, removing all assertions that David Fernandez, who played for the Glasgow side from 2002 to 2005, was the man who reported his tweets to the police.

Moving on to his next line of questioning, Mr Dow then pressed the witness to tell him what country he was from, saying: “Have you been living in Spain?”

Sheriff Wallace interjected: “Is that relevant? Don’t answer that, Mr Fernandez.”

Dow went on to question why Mr Fernandez had felt the need to report his tweet, which read: “Close the Pakistani consulate in Glasgow, deport the diplomat. Close the mosques, deport the imams. Tackle Islam’s violence against women and girls. The P**i SNP are the Taliban’s useful idiots in Scotland”.

Dow asked: “What is your problem with me using the word P**i?”

Mr Fernandez, who was giving evidence over videolink, replied: “I think the law has a problem with it.”

Dow tried, unsuccessfully, to bring up terrorist events, such as the Madrid bombing, and atrocities carried out by the Taliban.

When he did, the witness was told several times by Sheriff Wallace: “Don’t answer that, Mr Fernandez.”

And to Dow he said: “I’m not allowing you to ask about his political opinion.”

Witness accused of Gestapo tactics

Darren Steadwood, a security analyst based at the Scottish Parliament, also gave evidence.

He said he found the December 3 tweet referring to Ms Stewart and had reported it to the police because it was “racially abusive towards a member’s ethnicity”.

Under cross-examination from Dow, Mr Steadwood was asked who had applied the filtering of the word P**i in searches of ministers’ social media accounts.

He answered: “I did.”

Dow said: “Your job is like the Gestapo – you’re in a fledgling Gestapo unit, isn’t it?

“It’s not just monitoring, is it?”

Again, the sheriff interrupted to say: “I’m not sure how he can answer that.”

Dow went on: “My tweets were monitored and because of that the police smashed my door in.”

Sheriff Wallace again declared to the witness: “You can’t answer that.”

When Dow began referencing Hitler and the Taliban he was again stopped by Sheriff Wallace.

‘You are not asking him about Call of Duty’

When Dow’s questioning then turned to Mr Steadwood’s use of the computer game Call of Duty 2, where players shoot members of the Taliban, the sheriff halted the proceedings and asked the witness to step outside of the courtroom.

Turning to Dow, Sheriff Wallace said: “We don’t have time to unpick all the reasons why that question is just not relevant.

“You are not asking him about Call of Duty.”

When the trial resumed and Dow’s cross-examination continued, he asked Mr Steadwood about his YouTube channel – featuring him playing Call of Duty.

Sheriff Wallace interrupted again and brought the cross-examination to a close and asked the witness to leave the court.

“I’m not allowing you to ask any more questions,” he told Dow.

Throughout the day’s evidence, Dow argued that P**i is just a shortened version of the longer word Pakistan, much like, he said, “Aussie is to Australia and Brit is to British”.

The trial continues and will resume at a date in November.