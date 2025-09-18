Alness dad’s child killer unmasked as family demand law change to identify violent youths

The relatives of Highland dad Scott Mitchell, who was savagely beaten to death by a 15-year-old boy, have demanded a change in the law to strip brutal killers under the age of 18 of their anonymity.

Up until now, The Press and Journal has been unable to name Mr Mitchell’s killer due to his young age.

However, the boy – who attacked and killed the BT engineer on June 17 2023 – has since turned 18 and so his legal anonymity has come to an end.

We can now reveal that his killer is Kian Lapsley, from Milnafua.

Lapsley was jailed for six-and-a-half years for unleashing “merciless” brutality against the father-of-two.

He was originally charged with murdering Mr Mitchell but later pled guilty to the downgraded offence of culpable homicide.

After The Press and Journal approached Mr Mitchell’s loved ones for comment, his father Jackie, 76, told us the ordeal had been “really hard for the family”.

The grieving dad explained that his 73-year-old ex-wife Joyce — Scott’s mum who never remarried — “died of a broken heart” exactly one year to the day that their son was killed.

Scott was staying with her at the time of his fatal attack.

“We have lost two much-loved members of our family because of what happened that night,” Jackie added.

“Our pain will go on forever, but the perpetrator will be free in four to six years to carry on his life.”

The court was told that on the night of the tragedy, Lapsley had encountered Mr Mitchell kissing his mother, Colleen Jaffray, in the back garden of a property in Milnafua.

Lapsley later claimed, without evidence, that he believed his mum was being sexually assaulted and repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Mitchell.

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop told the High Court in Inverness that Lapsley paused to answer to a neighbour shouting at him to stop.

“He stopped briefly and then replied, ‘He is a pervert’. He continued to punch and kick Mr Mitchell,” Mr Jessop explained.

Scott — a keen runner and cyclist who had raised thousands of pounds for local charities — did not survive the horrific blunt force facial injuries he suffered.

Police officers soon caught up with Lapsley, now covered in blood, in a nearby park, where he admitted to them: “I have an anger problem which I can control normally.

“But seeing what I did, there was no chance.”

Hopes prison ‘makes him a better person than the one who went in’

When Lapsley was finally sentenced two months ago, following a long wait for the justice system to take its course, the judge slammed his “appalling behaviour”.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Arthurson said Lapsley’s victim had suffered a “terrible and violent, lonely death”.

Referring to the frenzied attack on Scott Mitchell, the judge described it as “a savage, sustained and merciless case of sheer brutality”.

He added: “You battered his face to a pulp while you were, as you later stated, out of control with anger.”

Whether justice has been done is a question we sometimes ask ourselves – Jackie Mitchell, Scott’s dad

Scott’s father, Jackie, said he hoped that his son’s killer would spend his time behind bars wisely.

He said: “It is to be hoped that he takes time to reflect on the effect his actions of that night have had and when he is released it makes him a better person than the one who went in.

“Whether justice has been done is a question we sometimes ask ourselves,” Jackie remarked as he questioned what he referred to as “the issue of anonymity and the age of responsibility”.

He explained: “It seems that from 16 years old you can be responsible enough to drive, get married and have children but not for your criminal actions … we feel that needs to change.”

Scott’s siblings also spoke after our reporter reached out to them.

Jacqueline Mitchell, 46, said: “Scott loved his family and friends and would do anything to help anyone.”

His sister added that “hundreds” of people had gathered to pay their respects at her brother’s funeral.

Brother Ian, 43, spoke of how present-day efforts have continued to keep Scott’s legacy alive.

Scott loved his family and friends and would do anything to help anyone – Jacqueline Mitchell, Scott’s sister

“He loved the great outdoors and had climbed many Munros with only a few still to do which his friends have been completing for him.

“He also raised lots of money for various different charities throughout his life.

“Now, the family are keeping his legacy alive with a memorial each year and donating to charities which were close to Scott’s heart.”

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.