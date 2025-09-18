Alness dad’s child killer unmasked as family demand law change to identify violent youths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alness dad’s child killer unmasked as family demand law change to identify violent youths

Relatives of Scott Mitchell, who was killed by 15-year-old Kian Lapsley, want to remove the anonymity given to under 18s.

By Bryan Rutherford
Kian Lapsley, middle, punched and kicked Scott Mitchell, left, to death on June 17 2023. Images: Family handout/Facebook/DC Thomson
The relatives of Highland dad Scott Mitchell, who was savagely beaten to death by a 15-year-old boy, have demanded a change in the law to strip brutal killers under the age of 18 of their anonymity.

Up until now, The Press and Journal has been unable to name Mr Mitchell’s killer due to his young age.

However, the boy – who attacked and killed the BT engineer on June 17 2023 – has since turned 18 and so his legal anonymity has come to an end.

We can now reveal that his killer is Kian Lapsley, from Milnafua.

Kian Lapsley. Image: Facebook

Lapsley was jailed for six-and-a-half years for unleashing “merciless” brutality against the father-of-two.

He was originally charged with murdering Mr Mitchell but later pled guilty to the downgraded offence of culpable homicide.

After The Press and Journal approached Mr Mitchell’s loved ones for comment, his father Jackie, 76, told us the ordeal had been “really hard for the family”.

Scott Mitchell was beaten to death by Kian Lapsley. Image: Family handout

The grieving dad explained that his 73-year-old ex-wife Joyce — Scott’s mum who never remarried — “died of a broken heart” exactly one year to the day that their son was killed.

Scott was staying with her at the time of his fatal attack.

“We have lost two much-loved members of our family because of what happened that night,” Jackie added.

“Our pain will go on forever, but the perpetrator will be free in four to six years to carry on his life.”

Scott Mitchell with his mum Joyce. Image: Family handout

The court was told that on the night of the tragedy, Lapsley had encountered Mr Mitchell kissing his mother, Colleen Jaffray, in the back garden of a property in Milnafua.

Lapsley later claimed, without evidence, that he believed his mum was being sexually assaulted and repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Mitchell.

Kian Lapsley during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop told the High Court in Inverness that Lapsley paused to answer to a neighbour shouting at him to stop.

“He stopped briefly and then replied, ‘He is a pervert’. He continued to punch and kick Mr Mitchell,” Mr Jessop explained.

Kian Lapsley opposite Trinity Centre, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook

Scott — a keen runner and cyclist who had raised thousands of pounds for local charities — did not survive the horrific blunt force facial injuries he suffered.

Police officers soon caught up with Lapsley, now covered in blood, in a nearby park, where he admitted to them: “I have an anger problem which I can control normally.

“But seeing what I did, there was no chance.”

Hopes prison ‘makes him a better person than the one who went in’

When Lapsley was finally sentenced two months ago, following a long wait for the justice system to take its course, the judge slammed his “appalling behaviour”.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Arthurson said Lapsley’s victim had suffered a “terrible and violent, lonely death”.

Referring to the frenzied attack on Scott Mitchell, the judge described it as “a savage, sustained and merciless case of sheer brutality”.

He added: “You battered his face to a pulp while you were, as you later stated, out of control with anger.”

Whether justice has been done is a question we sometimes ask ourselves – Jackie Mitchell, Scott’s dad

Scott’s father, Jackie, said he hoped that his son’s killer would spend his time behind bars wisely.

He said: “It is to be hoped that he takes time to reflect on the effect his actions of that night have had and when he is released it makes him a better person than the one who went in.

“Whether justice has been done is a question we sometimes ask ourselves,” Jackie remarked as he questioned what he referred to as “the issue of anonymity and the age of responsibility”.

He explained: “It seems that from 16 years old you can be responsible enough to drive, get married and have children but not for your criminal actions … we feel that needs to change.”

Scott Mitchell with his brother, sister and cousins with their 100-year-old granny in 2019. Image: Family handout

Scott’s siblings also spoke after our reporter reached out to them.

Jacqueline Mitchell, 46, said: “Scott loved his family and friends and would do anything to help anyone.”

His sister added that “hundreds” of people had gathered to pay their respects at her brother’s funeral.

Brother Ian, 43, spoke of how present-day efforts have continued to keep Scott’s legacy alive.

Scott loved his family and friends and would do anything to help anyone – Jacqueline Mitchell, Scott’s sister

“He loved the great outdoors and had climbed many Munros with only a few still to do which his friends have been completing for him.

“He also raised lots of money for various different charities throughout his life.

“Now, the family are keeping his legacy alive with a memorial each year and donating to charities which were close to Scott’s heart.”

