Dangerous driver ran red light and crashed car in Inverness city centre

A dangerous teenage driver who crashed his car in Inverness city centre has been banned from the roads for a year.

Jay Fotheringham ran a red light and drove the wrong way up a one-way street after police activated their blue lights on spotting his car.

When officers caught up with him, Fotheringham struggled with them and refused to provide a sample of breath.

The 19-year-old, from Fife, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of dangerous driving, resisting, obstructing or hindering police and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court it was around 8.50pm on September 24 last year that police spotted Fotheringham’s vehicle turning out of Queensgate onto Academy Street.

Police activated blue lights

The prosecutor said it was at this point that officers, who had been searching for the vehicle for an unspecified reason, activated their blue lights.

She said: “The vehicle has then failed to observe a red traffic light on Academy Street and turned left into Friars Lane.”

Soon after, the court heard, a witness at Hootenanny’s watched as the car crashed into a stone wall on Post Office Avenue.

After the collision, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was told, Fotheringham drove off onto Academy Street before turning the wrong way down Margaret Street, described as “a narrow, one-way street.”

Ms Coakley said it was around 11.15pm that CCTV operators spotted Fotheringham’s vehicle parked outside Inverness Justice Centre and alerted police.

When officers arrived, Fotheringham was in the driver’s seat, with a passenger in the vehicle. The engine was running.

“Upon speaking with the accused, they had reason to detain him,” the prosecutor said.

But as officers removed Fotheringham from the vehicle, he “became aggressive” physically resisting, flailing his arms and pushing against officers.

He was taken to the ground and detained, before being taken to the police station, where he was asked for a breath sample in relation to being suspected of driving under the influence.

Fortheringham refused and told officers this was: “Because youse are p****s”

He was cautioned and charged and replied: “F*** you and f*** you.”

Car bonnet damaged in crash

The court heard Fortheringham’s car had suffered damage to the bonnet as a result of the collision in the city centre.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Fotheringham, said his client was a new driver who had only held a licence for a year and a half.

He explained that the teenager was visiting friends in the city at the time of the incident and said that Fotheringham was unfamiliar with the streets and was relying on a friend to navigate using a mobile.

The defence agent explained that his client recalled a number of things happening “simultaneously”, including the appearance of blue lights and the changing of the traffic lights.

It was against this backdrop that he drove off and misjudged a corner, resulting in the single-vehicle collision.

Mr Patterson said his client had stopped his car at that point and had only driven off again once he believed all was in order.

He put his client’s choice to drive the wrong way on a one-way street down to his lack of knowledge of the local roads.

“Post-accident, he accepts that matters could have been dealt with differently, he accepts that he acted in the manner libelled,” Mr Patterson said, adding: “It is unfortunate that he did not calm down before the police officers asked him for a breath test.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told first-offender Fotheringham: “You have accepted responsibility for a charge of dangerous driving – you then acted very inappropriately against police officers when your vehicle was parked outside this building – you continued your obstreperous behaviour at the police station when you were asked to provide a sample of breath.”

He banned the young driver, from Mannering Street, Lochore, from the roads for a year, after which he will need to sit and pass an extended test before being allowed back behind the wheel.

The sheriff also handed down a total financial penalty of £1425.