Aberdeen skipper’s bid to clear name in dolphin case will continue

An Aberdeen skipper’s bid to clear his name will continue next month.

Richard Greenhowe denies four charges of disturbing both dolphins and whales near Aberdeen Harbour between dates in the summer of 2023.

The 51-year-old has so far spent two days in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was this afternoon told to return he will need to return for a third day of evidence in October.

The court was told that a key defence witness was not available for either of its first two callings and today it was revealed that neither of the Crown’s two remaining witnesses would be able to get through their evidence by the time the court closed.

To prevent either stopping part-way through their testimony, Sheriff James Hastie made the call to adjourn the case until October 30.

Expert weighs in on footage

On Wednesday, when the trial started, holidaymaker Jennifer Pless claimed to have seen Greenhowe’s boat, Sea-Cab, approach a pod of dolphins on July 12 that year and drive “straight over” them.

Today, the case resumed with evidence from NatureScot marine sustainability advisor Karen Hall, who reviewed a total of 15 video clips involving the Sea-Cab and interactions with bottlenose dolphins and pilot whales.

She told the court it was her opinion that Greenhowe had not followed guidelines set out in the Scottish Marine Wildlife Watching Code nor Aberdeen Harbour’s own policy for dealing with the animals.

Responding to questions about what the clips evidenced – dolphins breaching the water and diving near the Sea-Cab – she said their behaviour could suggest they were distressed.

Of allegations that suggested Greenhowe disturbed a pod of pilot whales on July 30, which was also filmed, Ms Hall said in her report there was “no obvious animal-led interactions” with his boat.

“The vessel, however, continued to pursue the whales,” she said.

‘I felt the vessel was possibly too close’

Further witnesses gave their evidence as the day progressed.

It included delivery driver Hilary Kerr, who said she saw the Sea-Cab at Torry Battery on July 12.

She alleged Greenhowe “practically” sat his boat on top of bottlenose dolphins on that day.

And retiree Jennifer Aitchison said he had been in the area birdwatching and claimed she took photographs of the Sea-Cab near the dolphins.

“I just took photographs because I thought the animals, dolphins or porpoises, or whatever they were, looked to be very close to the boat,” she said.

“I was quite sure there was an exclusion distance for sea mammals. I felt the vessel was possibly too close in proximity to them.”

Ms Aitchison would later say she saw the boat again on July 30.

She told the court she saw the boat “following” a whale “or trying to get close to it”.

Rescue volunteer grilled by defence as case comes to close for day

Alexander Watson also spoke at the trial this afternoon.

He told the court he had 10 years of volunteering service with marine mammal stranding groups and was at Torry Battery with his wife on July 22, when Greenhowe is alleged to have chased and followed a pod of dolphins.

He said he was aware of a police campaign to report distressed behaviour of dolphins to them.

Some of Mr Watson’s footage from that day was shown to the court of the Sea-Cab.

He said he saw the vessel “accelerate” after two dolphins at about 1pm and then travel alongside two of the animals at 2pm after returning to port.

“That’s the point the dolphins started head slapping,” he claimed and said the behaviour was a sign of distress in the species.

Trial to continue in six weeks

His version of events drew queries from Greenhowe’s defence counsel, Gareth Reid KC.

The solicitor noted that despite Mr Watson’s concern for the animals’ “head slapping” and breaching, he only told the police about his worry for Greenhowe’s distance to them.

“You’ve told the court in your evidence about the head slapping,” Mr Reid said.

“That was the thing that was really ingrained on your mind, because that is the thing that the police – not watching codes, not anything else – the police, the people who are responsible for enforcing law on this land, said is the kind of thing you should report to the police.

“And you provided a statement to police, and you never mentioned it because all you were interested in was distance – the boat was too close to the dolphins. The thing that should have caused the greatest concern, you just didn’t mention.

“The only thing you had in your mind at that time was distance and nothing else.”

Mr Watson said conceded that was “correct”.

The case before Sheriff Hastie will continue in six weeks.