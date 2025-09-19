Jail for drink-drive teen after 90mph Macduff car crash leaves three with life-changing injuries

A boozed-up boy racer who smashed into a wall at high speed leaving his three teenage passengers permanently disfigured has been jailed.

Uninsured Arran Paterson, 19, caused the white Audi A5 he was driving dangerously on Union Road, Macduff, to launch into the air and land on its roof.

The horrific crash around 3am on September 8 last year shocked the local community.

It cost former Deveronside JFC goalkeeper Adam Golebiewski, 18, his legs, which both had to be amputated.

Adam’s 20-year-old best friend, Curtis West — then also a footballer but for Whitehills — broke his back.

And the third passenger, Lilly Lister, who was 18 at the time and is now 19, was thrown out of the vehicle and suffered a fractured collar bone.

‘Devastating consequence’

In the dock today, Sheriff Phillip Mann told Paterson his sentence could not “turn the clock back or change the devastating consequence of this accident for the passengers in the vehicle”.

“You chose that night to drive a vehicle for which you weren’t insured.

“You knew that you had been drinking at some point prior to that.

“You ought to have realised that drinking and driving carries with it immense risks and yet you chose to drive.”

During this morning’s hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, the court was shown harrowing CCTV footage of the high-speed crash.

Traumatised victims watched footage

Paterson’s traumatised victims and their loved ones watched the chilling videos from reserved seating in the public gallery.

The two clips, taken at about 2.54am, showed the Audi speeding past a petrol station and smashing into a wall before launching into the air.

Foot ‘hanging by a thread’

Court papers stated that Paterson had 62mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr revealed what led to the crash.

Paterson’s victims had been in a local bar on November 8 2024 and had left with him at about 2.30am.

Lilly suffered a fractured collar bone in the incident.

Her mum said she had heard the crash happen after finishing work nearby.

She and colleagues were among the first on the scene of the collision.

Victim’s mum daughter screaming

Ms Kerr told the court: “[The woman and her colleagues] heard a loud bang, followed by a screeching noise and a further loud bang.

“Said witnesses ran towards the noise and saw the previously mentioned Audi on its roof and heard Lilly screaming.”

Lilly was described as sitting on the pavement “with her face covered in blood”.

Paterson freed himself from the car and had “some cuts”.

Curtis was freed with help and had blood on his hands, and complained of back pain.

Adam, however, required the emergency services.

Court heard graphic detail

In today’s hearing, Ms Kerr described Adam’s wounds in graphic detail.

She said: “Adam’s injuries were clear at that point.

“One of his feet was the wrong way round, and his other was described by a witness as hanging by a thread.”

Ms Kerr added that each of the victims in the vehicle continue to struggle with their injuries today – almost a year on from the horror smash.

‘Accused is absolutely devastated’

Earlier on in the case, Paterson had been accused of driving a vehicle without consent in addition to three other offences.

But the Crown decided to drop that charge.

Defending Paterson, his solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, said his client had always accepted responsibility for his actions that night.

“There is very little that Mr Paterson can say in mitigation to the offence,” he said.

“He’s taken full responsibility for his actions that particular night.

“It has been a devastating incident, particularly to those who were severely injured in this accident.

“This has also had an impact on Mr Paterson. He has become very introverted.

Offender ‘hardly leaves house now’

“He hardly leaves his house at all now and it is something that imposes on his mind constantly.

“It is something that he wishes had never happened, but something that he cannot change.

“It’s something that troubles him immensely and that has been very difficult for him to come to terms with.

“He is extraordinary remorseful.”

Sheriff Mann told 19-year-old Paterson he had a public duty to deliver an appropriate sentence.

“I have to say it didn’t take me long, Mr Paterson, to conclude that the only appropriate sentence in this case is one of custody,” the sheriff said.

He added: “As much as I don’t like sending young people to custody, it’s part of my public duty that I have to do so in order to reflect the seriousness of the offence.

‘Strong message’

“It sends out a very strong message – not only to you, but to others who might be tempted to drink and drive.”

Sheriff Mann jailed Paterson for 32 months.

He also imposed a 64-month driving ban.

Previous drug-driving incident

Earlier this year, it emerged police had caught Paterson drug driving on the A98 just five months before the horror smash.

Paterson was arrested and charged on June 23 2024 and would go on to recklessly endanger the lives of three teenagers.

On March 20 this year, Paterson pled guilty to the June 2024 drug-driving incident, avoiding a fine because he was unemployed and living with his parents without an income.

Instead, Banff Sheriff Court ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and banned Paterson from driving for a year.

Former school friends of Arran Paterson described him as a “socially awkward, attention-seeking misfit” who would drift between social groups, “tagging along” behind them.

‘We will never forgive’

Last month, after he admitted causing the crash, two of his victims told The P&J they could never forgive him.

In emotional interviews, best buds Adam and Curtis spoke of having their dreams to move to Australia “crushed” by Paterson who they said had also taken away their love of football.

I still suffer flashbacks. I’m struggling mentally every day. I’ve not felt happy since before the crash – Curtis West

“Arran destroyed all of that,” Curtis said. “He crushed our dreams.”

He added: “I will never accept an apology from him.

“What he’s done to me will affect me for the rest of my life.”

‘I still get flashbacks’

The pair of apprentice builders are still trying to rebuild their lives.

They had been unable to return to work for almost a year and Curtis, who needed two metal rods to be surgically implanted into his spine, was still undergoing surgical procedures and struggling with his mental health

“I still suffer flashbacks, he said, adding: “I’m struggling mentally every day.

“I’ve not felt happy since before the crash.”

Adam could not fully recall the night that changed his life forever.

“All I can remember is the car revving,” he said. “It sounded like a Ferrari – really loud. Then we took off.

“I can remember thinking or saying, ‘Slow down’. My next memory was opening my eyes in the hospital.”

Adam spent a month in hospital at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, followed by two months at Woodend Hospital for rehabilitation.

He told this newspaper about the anger he feels towards Paterson.

“I feel angry with Arran because I thought I could trust him.

‘It’s changed everyone’s lives’

“I would never accept an apology from him because of what he’s done to me.

“He’s not just changed my life, he’s changed the lives of everyone around me. My family and my friends have had to adjust.”

Read more:

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.