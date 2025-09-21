Banff mum who flipped car with children inside was nearly five times alcohol limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Banff mum who flipped car with children inside was nearly five times alcohol limit

Sarah McGregor admitted to drink-driving when she appeared in the dock at Banff Sheriff Court.

By Bryan Rutherford
Sarah McGregor landed her vehicle upside down on a pavement. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Sarah McGregor landed her vehicle upside down on a pavement. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook

A Banff mum who flipped her Ford Fiesta onto its roof with two children inside was almost FIVE times the drink-drive limit.

Sarah McGregor, also known as Sarah Grant, struck a silver Ford EcoSport parked on the town’s narrow St Catherine Street during the morning of Tuesday August 26.

It caused her yellow car to overturn, landing upside down on a pavement.

McGregor, 35, and the two children who were inside the car with her all had to crawl out of the wreckage.

A nearby resident – a pensioner who owns the Ford EcoSport that McGregor hit – said it was “lucky” no one was killed.

Sarah McGregor caused the crash as she drove up St Catherine Street on Tuesday August 26. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “Fortunately, I wasn’t in the vehicle. It was lucky no one was killed. The vehicle could have gone on fire.

“I’m just happy that there was no one killed, and secondly, that my car isn’t a write-off, so I’m not going to be out of pocket – I’ll be reimbursed.

It was lucky no one was killed – Owner of parked car hit by McGregor

“The fact that she was carrying two young passengers means it could have ended worse.”

Drink-driver in the dock

Earlier this week, on Wednesday September 17, McGregor’s case called at Banff Sheriff Court.

In the dock, she pled guilty to a single charge of driving while being above the legal limit for alcohol.

Sarah McGregor struck the silver Ford EcoSport and her car overturned. Images: DC Thomson

The mother-of-two had consumed so much alcohol that a roadside breath test revealed she was almost five times the legal limit.

Court papers showed the breathalyser recorded 104mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is just 22mcg.

Damage to the parked Ford EcoSport still needs to be repaired. Image: DC Thomson

Banned from getting behind the wheel

Sheriff Robert McDonald deferred sentencing McGregor to allow time for a criminal justice social work report to be produced.

However, he banned her from driving in the meantime.

McGregor, of Ardanes Brae, Banff, will return to the dock on October 15 to learn of her punishment.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.