Banff mum who flipped car with children inside was nearly five times alcohol limit

A Banff mum who flipped her Ford Fiesta onto its roof with two children inside was almost FIVE times the drink-drive limit.

Sarah McGregor, also known as Sarah Grant, struck a silver Ford EcoSport parked on the town’s narrow St Catherine Street during the morning of Tuesday August 26.

It caused her yellow car to overturn, landing upside down on a pavement.

McGregor, 35, and the two children who were inside the car with her all had to crawl out of the wreckage.

A nearby resident – a pensioner who owns the Ford EcoSport that McGregor hit – said it was “lucky” no one was killed.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “Fortunately, I wasn’t in the vehicle. It was lucky no one was killed. The vehicle could have gone on fire.

“I’m just happy that there was no one killed, and secondly, that my car isn’t a write-off, so I’m not going to be out of pocket – I’ll be reimbursed.

“The fact that she was carrying two young passengers means it could have ended worse.”

Drink-driver in the dock

Earlier this week, on Wednesday September 17, McGregor’s case called at Banff Sheriff Court.

In the dock, she pled guilty to a single charge of driving while being above the legal limit for alcohol.

The mother-of-two had consumed so much alcohol that a roadside breath test revealed she was almost five times the legal limit.

Court papers showed the breathalyser recorded 104mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is just 22mcg.

Banned from getting behind the wheel

Sheriff Robert McDonald deferred sentencing McGregor to allow time for a criminal justice social work report to be produced.

However, he banned her from driving in the meantime.

McGregor, of Ardanes Brae, Banff, will return to the dock on October 15 to learn of her punishment.

