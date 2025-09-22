Colonsay farm manager spared jail after racist abuse of hotel worker

A farm manager on the Isle of Colonsay narrowly avoided jail after admitting a campaign of threats and racist abuse towards a hotel duty manager.

The court heard that the accused, 42-year-old Lee Mitchell, was a regular at the licensed bar of the Colonsay Hotel.

The complainer, originally from India, works there as a duty manager.

Tensions arose after a friend of the accused was barred from the premises, sparking a deterioration in relations.

Colonsay farm manager admitted a course of racist behaviour

On 25 May, an argument broke out between the manager and Mitchell inside the bar.

A ball of tape was thrown. The following week, Mitchell, of Kiloran Farm, demanded to see CCTV footage of the incident.

When told no footage existed, he became enraged, threatening to “rip up the bar” and telling the duty manager he would “break him in half.”

Matters escalated on July 18 when Mitchell returned to the hotel bar.

After drinking heavily, he was heard by other patrons making violent remarks about the duty manager, threatening to “rip body parts” from him and to attack him on his way home.

Staff also overheard Mitchell call the man a racist name and telling him to “go back to his own country.”

By 11pm Mitchell had left the bar but remained outside.

Around 11.20pm, the duty manager confided to a colleague that he did not feel safe.

Five minutes later, with Mitchell still outside, the duty manager hid in the hotel cellar until the accused eventually left.

‘Extremely serious’ offences towards hotel worker

Police were contacted the following day.

Sheriff Euan Cameron described the offences as “extremely serious”.

“There is a sinister aspect to this, and it has crossed the custody threshold,” he said. “Be under no illusion: this man was simply doing his work.

“You caused significant fear to your victim. It was an appalling course of conduct and you should be ashamed of it.”

Mitchell, a veteran of several military tours, admitted the behaviour but, through his solicitor, expressed embarrassment at his actions.

The court was told a branch of his family is Turkish and that his abuse had come while he was “taking too much drink.” He had no previous convictions.

Farm manager in charge of 80% of Colonsay

The sheriff noted that as the sole farm manager, Mitchell covered 80% of the island’s farmland.

There is no unpaid work facility on Colonsay, nor could he undertake a restriction of liberty order due to the unpredictable nature of farming.

The court heard the duty manager was moving away from the island, following the incident.

Sheriff Cameron said he was left in a “quandary”, as custody would cause significant hardship to Mitchell’s partner and children, but stressed that any repeat offence would likely lead to prison.

Mitchell was ordered to pay £1,340, which included a victim surcharge, and was made subject to a three-year non-harassment order protecting the duty manager.

“You were not looking after the farm or your family when you behaved in this appalling manner,” the sheriff told him.

“You are on a very good salary, and you will pay a financial penalty. If you come back before the court for racist conduct, you will go to jail.”

