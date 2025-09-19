Lossiemouth driver sentenced over crash that cost motorbike passenger her leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Lossiemouth driver sentenced over crash that cost motorbike passenger her leg

Steven Scott pulled into the path of a motorcycle on the A938 near Carrbridge and told witnesses: 'I didn’t see them'.

By David Love
The incident happened at Thunder in the Glen
A dangerous driver who knocked a pillion passenger off her motorcycle, causing her to lose part of her leg, has been ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Steven Scott, 44, was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to sit the extended driving test of competency before he can get behind the wheel again.

He had been found guilty by a jury after trial of causing serious injury to the woman.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told he pulled from a junction into the motorbike’s path, causing a crash that was witnessed by the riders’ son and daughter, who were travelling behind in convoy.

Crash happened after Thunder in the Glen rally

The family had been part of the volunteer clean-up operation after the 2023 Thunder in the Glen motorcycle rally in Aviemore and were heading away from the event in the early afternoon of August 28 when the crash happened at the junction of the A938 and B9007.

Scott’s lawyer at trial, Matthew O’Neill, tried to persuade the jury that they could convict on the lesser charge of careless driving.

The married couple were riding the Electra Glide model painted in an American flag livery, with headlight and side lights illuminated at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told how they saw Scott’s BMW arrive at a junction with a give-way sign, with the driver looking to the left.

‘I didn’t see them’

In a statement to police, read for the court during the trial, the injured woman said she remembered being unseated by the impact before rolling along the road.

She said: “As we got close to the junction, this other vehicle pulled out directly into our path.”

The woman said her husband tried to take evasive action, but “it was too late, we struck the centre of the vehicle”.

In the aftermath of the accident, Scott told witnesses: “I didn’t see them.”

Driver’s remorse

As a result of the crash, the woman suffered a fractured wrist and leg fractures, injuries to her calf and foot and extensive skin loss. Her left leg was later amputated below the knee.

The male rider suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Sentence was deferred for a background report and Scott, of Shore Street, Lossiemouth, was represented by David Patterson this week.

Mr Patterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He stopped immediately after the accident and cooperated. Remorse is expressed in the report regularly and this has weighed heavily upon him.

“He accepted responsibility and the complainer received quite a significant sum very quickly from his insurers to help her going forward.”

 