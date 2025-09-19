Lossiemouth driver sentenced over crash that cost motorbike passenger her leg

A dangerous driver who knocked a pillion passenger off her motorcycle, causing her to lose part of her leg, has been ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Steven Scott, 44, was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to sit the extended driving test of competency before he can get behind the wheel again.

He had been found guilty by a jury after trial of causing serious injury to the woman.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told he pulled from a junction into the motorbike’s path, causing a crash that was witnessed by the riders’ son and daughter, who were travelling behind in convoy.

Crash happened after Thunder in the Glen rally

The family had been part of the volunteer clean-up operation after the 2023 Thunder in the Glen motorcycle rally in Aviemore and were heading away from the event in the early afternoon of August 28 when the crash happened at the junction of the A938 and B9007.

Scott’s lawyer at trial, Matthew O’Neill, tried to persuade the jury that they could convict on the lesser charge of careless driving.

The married couple were riding the Electra Glide model painted in an American flag livery, with headlight and side lights illuminated at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told how they saw Scott’s BMW arrive at a junction with a give-way sign, with the driver looking to the left.

‘I didn’t see them’

In a statement to police, read for the court during the trial, the injured woman said she remembered being unseated by the impact before rolling along the road.

She said: “As we got close to the junction, this other vehicle pulled out directly into our path.”

The woman said her husband tried to take evasive action, but “it was too late, we struck the centre of the vehicle”.

In the aftermath of the accident, Scott told witnesses: “I didn’t see them.”

Driver’s remorse

As a result of the crash, the woman suffered a fractured wrist and leg fractures, injuries to her calf and foot and extensive skin loss. Her left leg was later amputated below the knee.

The male rider suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Sentence was deferred for a background report and Scott, of Shore Street, Lossiemouth, was represented by David Patterson this week.

Mr Patterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He stopped immediately after the accident and cooperated. Remorse is expressed in the report regularly and this has weighed heavily upon him.

“He accepted responsibility and the complainer received quite a significant sum very quickly from his insurers to help her going forward.”