Inverness man admits series of sex assaults on carers who came to help him at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness man admits series of sex assaults on carers who came to help him at home

Clifford Sturrock, 64, targeted six women by sexually assaulting three, exposing himself and carrying out sex acts in their presence.

By Jenni Gee
Clifford Sturrock appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Clifford Sturrock appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Inverness man committed a series of sex crimes against carers who were sent to look after him following a fall, a court has heard.

Clifford Sturrock, 64, sexually assaulted three women, exposed himself, made sexual comments and engaged in sexual activity in the presence of the care workers, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

His behaviour was such that employees from the care provider began to visit his home in pairs, before he was eventually reported to the authorities.

Sturrock, 64, appeared in court this week to admit sexual assaults against three women at his Bruce Gardens home in 2021.

He also pled guilty to charges of exposing himself, directing sexual verbal communications and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of another.

The crimes, against a total of six women, took place on various dates in 2021.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that a care plan had been agreed for Sturrock after he was released from hospital following a fall.

This involved care being provided at his home five times a day.

But when carers arrived to help Sturrock, he made sexual remarks, exposed himself, touched himself and touched them inappropriately.

He commented on one woman’s appearance, calling her “stunning” and inviting her to get into bed with him.

Sexual comments and worsening behaviour

Following a “deterioration” in his health, the carer noticed a progressive worsening of Sturrock’s behaviour, with him making comments like: “I would like to put my d*** inside you.”

Once, she arrived to find Sturrock “naked from the waist down”, inviting her to “come and sit on” him. He then remained naked from the waist down despite being asked to stop, the court heard.

Sturrock targeted one victim as she was feeding him, grabbing her and pulling her towards him before touching her breast.

Ms Coakley told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank: “The accused would regularly masturbate in the presence of [a carer] and would begin touching his penis when being washed.”

The court heard that Sturrock’s behaviour was such that carers stopped attending the property alone and instead visited in pairs, but his behaviour continued.

In September of 2021 two female carers were tasked with a morning visit to Sturrock.

As one of the women washed him, he started carrying out a sex act on himself, but stopped when told to.

The following month, he touched a carer “all over” and tried to touch her breasts as she carried out personal care tasks.

“He was aroused and making sexualised comments,” the fiscal depute said.

Man exposed himself to carer

In November of 2021 he exposed his penis to a visiting carer and told her: “Look at that.”

Then in December, he lunged at a carer as she provided his medication and “grabbed her by the genitals over her clothing”.

All of the incidents were later reported to police by a member of the care team

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank called for the production of a background report and restriction of liberty assessment and adjourned sentencing until then.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson is expected to make his comments in mitigation at the next calling of the case.

Sheriff Cruickshank placed Sturrock on the sex offenders register with immediate effect, the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.