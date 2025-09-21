Inverness man admits series of sex assaults on carers who came to help him at home

An Inverness man committed a series of sex crimes against carers who were sent to look after him following a fall, a court has heard.

Clifford Sturrock, 64, sexually assaulted three women, exposed himself, made sexual comments and engaged in sexual activity in the presence of the care workers, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

His behaviour was such that employees from the care provider began to visit his home in pairs, before he was eventually reported to the authorities.

Sturrock, 64, appeared in court this week to admit sexual assaults against three women at his Bruce Gardens home in 2021.

He also pled guilty to charges of exposing himself, directing sexual verbal communications and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of another.

The crimes, against a total of six women, took place on various dates in 2021.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that a care plan had been agreed for Sturrock after he was released from hospital following a fall.

This involved care being provided at his home five times a day.

But when carers arrived to help Sturrock, he made sexual remarks, exposed himself, touched himself and touched them inappropriately.

He commented on one woman’s appearance, calling her “stunning” and inviting her to get into bed with him.

Sexual comments and worsening behaviour

Following a “deterioration” in his health, the carer noticed a progressive worsening of Sturrock’s behaviour, with him making comments like: “I would like to put my d*** inside you.”

Once, she arrived to find Sturrock “naked from the waist down”, inviting her to “come and sit on” him. He then remained naked from the waist down despite being asked to stop, the court heard.

Sturrock targeted one victim as she was feeding him, grabbing her and pulling her towards him before touching her breast.

Ms Coakley told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank: “The accused would regularly masturbate in the presence of [a carer] and would begin touching his penis when being washed.”

The court heard that Sturrock’s behaviour was such that carers stopped attending the property alone and instead visited in pairs, but his behaviour continued.

In September of 2021 two female carers were tasked with a morning visit to Sturrock.

As one of the women washed him, he started carrying out a sex act on himself, but stopped when told to.

The following month, he touched a carer “all over” and tried to touch her breasts as she carried out personal care tasks.

“He was aroused and making sexualised comments,” the fiscal depute said.

Man exposed himself to carer

In November of 2021 he exposed his penis to a visiting carer and told her: “Look at that.”

Then in December, he lunged at a carer as she provided his medication and “grabbed her by the genitals over her clothing”.

All of the incidents were later reported to police by a member of the care team

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank called for the production of a background report and restriction of liberty assessment and adjourned sentencing until then.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson is expected to make his comments in mitigation at the next calling of the case.

Sheriff Cruickshank placed Sturrock on the sex offenders register with immediate effect, the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.