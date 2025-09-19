Man jailed for spraying police officer in face with Pava spray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Man jailed for spraying police officer in face with Pava spray

Two female constables were trying to question Dainis Maidelis about a sudden death when he turned violent and assaulted them both.

By Jamie Ross
Dainis Maidelis appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A police officer investigating an Aberdeen death was sprayed in the face by Pava spray after a man she was chasing grabbed it from her colleague.

Dainis Maidelis appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today for sentencing after he earlier admitted to two charges of attacking the two police officers last year.

The 47-year-old had been approached by constables on July 31 following a “sudden death” in the city, but turned violent and tried to escape the scene by leaping over a fence.

When that failed, he grabbed one of their Pava spray canisters and used it against them.

‘The spray was activated on his face which took no effect’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court the incident happened at about 10.20am on Cumming Park Drive.

Maidelis had links to the address where the death occurred and he was wanted for questioning by Police Scotland.

He answered questions initially, but then fail to cooperate and tried to make an escape from the scene.

A struggle followed, with Maidelis grabbing the radio of PC Shannon Murray and launching it into a nearby garden.

“The accused thereafter ran,” Ms Kerr said.

He entered a lane and tried to jump a fence but was grabbed once more by the constables.

Ms Kerr added: “Due to the strength of the accused and the size comparison between him and both female officers, Constable Murray took the decision to use her Pava spray. She repeatedly warned the accused to desist or the spray would be activated.

“The accused failed to do so, so the spray was activated on his face, which took no effect.”

Maidelis would continue to struggle with the pair, eventually ripping the spray from PC Murray’s utility belt. He then sprayed it in the face of PC Rhianne Pitman before running off and throwing it away.

Constable Pitman was hit in the eye with the chemicals and suffering burns to her face and arm.

‘Perhaps not the highest level of assault that we’d see’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan, representing Maidelis, said her client “accepts guilt” in relation to the incident.

“From discussions today, he does take full responsibility for his actions,” she said.

“His explanation, being within the report, is that just prior to the offences a close friend had passed away from a drug overdose.

“He allows his behaviour to further spiral and, unfortunately, that led to the unacceptable behaviour.

“What I would submit is it’s perhaps not the highest level of assault that we’d see.”

Ms Logan added that Maidelis was unemployed and had a “chaotic lifestyle”.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Phillip Man branded attacks on police as a “serious offence”.

Jail ‘only appropriate’ sentence

Locking Maidelis up for 21 months, Sheriff Mann said there was no other route available for him to deal with the matter.

“These are very serious offences,” he said.

“They involve assaults on police who were on the execution of their duty. They don’t deserve to be treated by people in the way you treated these two officers.

“I’ve come to the view that a custodial sentence is the only appropriate sentence.”

Maidelis gave no reaction as he was taken to the cells.