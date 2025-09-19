Man jailed for spraying police officer in face with Pava spray

A police officer investigating an Aberdeen death was sprayed in the face by Pava spray after a man she was chasing grabbed it from her colleague.

Dainis Maidelis appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today for sentencing after he earlier admitted to two charges of attacking the two police officers last year.

The 47-year-old had been approached by constables on July 31 following a “sudden death” in the city, but turned violent and tried to escape the scene by leaping over a fence.

When that failed, he grabbed one of their Pava spray canisters and used it against them.

‘The spray was activated on his face which took no effect’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court the incident happened at about 10.20am on Cumming Park Drive.

Maidelis had links to the address where the death occurred and he was wanted for questioning by Police Scotland.

He answered questions initially, but then fail to cooperate and tried to make an escape from the scene.

A struggle followed, with Maidelis grabbing the radio of PC Shannon Murray and launching it into a nearby garden.

“The accused thereafter ran,” Ms Kerr said.

He entered a lane and tried to jump a fence but was grabbed once more by the constables.

Ms Kerr added: “Due to the strength of the accused and the size comparison between him and both female officers, Constable Murray took the decision to use her Pava spray. She repeatedly warned the accused to desist or the spray would be activated.

“The accused failed to do so, so the spray was activated on his face, which took no effect.”

Maidelis would continue to struggle with the pair, eventually ripping the spray from PC Murray’s utility belt. He then sprayed it in the face of PC Rhianne Pitman before running off and throwing it away.

Constable Pitman was hit in the eye with the chemicals and suffering burns to her face and arm.

‘Perhaps not the highest level of assault that we’d see’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan, representing Maidelis, said her client “accepts guilt” in relation to the incident.

“From discussions today, he does take full responsibility for his actions,” she said.

“His explanation, being within the report, is that just prior to the offences a close friend had passed away from a drug overdose.

“He allows his behaviour to further spiral and, unfortunately, that led to the unacceptable behaviour.

“What I would submit is it’s perhaps not the highest level of assault that we’d see.”

Ms Logan added that Maidelis was unemployed and had a “chaotic lifestyle”.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Phillip Man branded attacks on police as a “serious offence”.

Jail ‘only appropriate’ sentence

Locking Maidelis up for 21 months, Sheriff Mann said there was no other route available for him to deal with the matter.

“These are very serious offences,” he said.

“They involve assaults on police who were on the execution of their duty. They don’t deserve to be treated by people in the way you treated these two officers.

“I’ve come to the view that a custodial sentence is the only appropriate sentence.”

Maidelis gave no reaction as he was taken to the cells.