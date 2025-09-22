Aberdeen man jailed for assaults on partner over infidelity claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man jailed for assaults on partner over infidelity claims

Ross Patchett was witnessed wrapping his hands around his girlfriend's neck in one of the incidents, throwing her to the ground in another.

By Jamie Ross
Ross Patchett appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ross Patchett appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man who assaulted his partner twice has been locked up for more than a year.

Ross Patchett was heard arguing with the woman on the evening of January 16 earlier this year by a member of the public.

When they investigated what was happening through a peephole of their property, they saw the 48-year-old kick the woman on the body and then wrap his hands around her neck.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, Sheriff Phillip Mann said custody was the only available option to him.

Two attacks over four months

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said the attack took place at about 9pm on Canal Street in the city.

She said: “The witness began recording the incident.

“‘[His partner’s] breathing could be heard to be heavy and that she was struggling to breathe.”

Despite court orders to stay away from the woman, Patchett would attack her again four months later.

On this occasion, at about 3pm on May 7, Patchett, the woman and a friend were drinking alcohol within a property in the city when he became angry and threw his partner to the ground.

“[The friend] attempted to intervene and calm the situation down, however the accused pushed her to the body causing her to fall to the floor,” Ms Kerr said.

In both incidents, Patchett denied the assaults to the police.

Ms Kerr said that the woman involved had been uncooperative with the police from the outset and was not in favour of a non-harassment order.

She added: “It is respectively submitted that such an order preventing contact is necessary to prevent [her] from being a victim or subject of further violence.”

Infidelity claims led to arguments

Defence solicitor Alannah Comerford, representing Patchett, said arguments about infidelity accusations and Patchett’s own alcohol use had led to both incidents.

“They argue about the relationship,” she said of the first incident.

“Tensions were high. There was discussion about [her] perhaps cheating on Mr Patchett. He accepts he did put his hands on [her] neck and he did compress. He is fully accepting of how serious it is.

“He has always been remorseful about it to me.”

Of the second attack, Ms Comerford added: “He accepts putting hands again on [her]. The result is she’s ended up on the floor.

“[The friend] has tried to stop the argument between the pair, has gotten in the middle.

“None of that is acceptable – there is no justification for assaulting another person.”

No alternative to jail

Sentencing Patchett, Sheriff Mann also agreed with the Crown that a non-harassment order should be put in place.

It will prevent Patchett from contacting his former partner for the next two years.

“I’ve taken the view that the only sentence appropriate today is one of custody,” Sheriff Mann said.

“I do actually think it’s appropriate to make a non-harassment order. Apart from anything else, it will keep you apart or ought to keep you apart.

“If it doesn’t keep you apart, then you will be committing an offence.”

In total, Patchett, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, was sentenced to 20 months behind bars.

The sentence was backdated to May 8 this year to take account of the time he has spent on remand in the case.