Crime & Courts

Inverness man appears in court accused of attempted murder

John Ryan's appearance comes after a 21-year-old man was found seriously injured on the city's Telford Street on Sunday night.

By Jenni Gee
A police car and cordon at the scene of the assault, with people looking-on.
Police at the scene of the alleged attempted murder.

A man has appeared in court in Inverness accused of attempted murder.

John Ryan appeared in private from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court on a charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

The 53-year-old from Inverness made no plea at the closed hearing before Sheriff Gary Aitken.

He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody until the next calling of the case, which will take place within eight days.

Mr Chips in Inverness was sealed off as police investigated the incident.

Murder bid charge after serious assault

Ryan’s appearance comes after a 21-year-old man was assaulted in the Merkinch area of the city at around 11.20pm on Sunday September 14.

The victim was found seriously injured on Telford Street outside Mr Chips.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in a “critical condition” after the incident. Police later said he was now in a “stable condition”.

Speaking after the incident Detective Inspector Caroline MacKay said: “I would like to pass on my thanks to the local community for their continued support and engagement during this investigation.”

Trio in court on drug charges

John Ryan also appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff charged with drug dealing offences.

Together with Ishaaq Bernard, 18, and Adam Tulloch, 22, both of no fixed abode, Ryan is accused of two counts of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

All three men made no plea and were remanded in custody to appear again within eight days.

 