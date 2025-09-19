Trial date set for men accused of murdering Highland mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Trial date set for men accused of murdering Highland mum

James McCrindle, 54, and James Paita, 41, are accused of attacking Sandie Butler on a Glasgow street last October.

By Grant McCabe
Sandie Butler
Sandie Butler lived in the north of Scotland for many years. Image: Police Scotland

Two men are to stand trial later next year charged with the murder of a Highland mother-of-three.

James McCrindle, 54, and James Paita, 41, are accused of attacking Sandie Butler in a street in Glasgow’s Townhead last October 29.

The killing charge includes an allegation that the 40-year-old was pushed amid claims there was also a struggle and that she was struck on the body with a knife or similar weapon.

McCrindle and Paita face a separate accusation of attempting to murder a man in that street on the same date.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow where defence lawyers pleaded not guilty on their behalf.

Trial set for November 2026

A trial was set and is scheduled to begin in November 2026.

Former Highland neighbours of Sandie – who grew up in the north of Scotland – have described her as a “nice” woman who took care of her young family.

It’s understood she attended Fortrose Academy and studied at UHI Inverness.

Sandie moved to Kilmuir Road about a decade ago, before moving to Laurel Avenue in the Dalneigh area of the city.

The Press and Journal was told she moved to Glasgow around four years ago.

 