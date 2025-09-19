Trial date set for men accused of murdering Highland mum

Two men are to stand trial later next year charged with the murder of a Highland mother-of-three.

James McCrindle, 54, and James Paita, 41, are accused of attacking Sandie Butler in a street in Glasgow’s Townhead last October 29.

The killing charge includes an allegation that the 40-year-old was pushed amid claims there was also a struggle and that she was struck on the body with a knife or similar weapon.

McCrindle and Paita face a separate accusation of attempting to murder a man in that street on the same date.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow where defence lawyers pleaded not guilty on their behalf.

Trial set for November 2026

A trial was set and is scheduled to begin in November 2026.

Former Highland neighbours of Sandie – who grew up in the north of Scotland – have described her as a “nice” woman who took care of her young family.

It’s understood she attended Fortrose Academy and studied at UHI Inverness.

Sandie moved to Kilmuir Road about a decade ago, before moving to Laurel Avenue in the Dalneigh area of the city.

The Press and Journal was told she moved to Glasgow around four years ago.