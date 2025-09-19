Crime & Courts Trial date set for men accused of murdering Highland mum James McCrindle, 54, and James Paita, 41, are accused of attacking Sandie Butler on a Glasgow street last October. By Grant McCabe September 19 2025, 4:25 pm September 19 2025, 4:25 pm Share Trial date set for men accused of murdering Highland mum Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6854816/trial-date-set-for-men-accused-of-murdering-highland-mum/ Copy Link Sandie Butler lived in the north of Scotland for many years. Image: Police Scotland Two men are to stand trial later next year charged with the murder of a Highland mother-of-three. James McCrindle, 54, and James Paita, 41, are accused of attacking Sandie Butler in a street in Glasgow’s Townhead last October 29. The killing charge includes an allegation that the 40-year-old was pushed amid claims there was also a struggle and that she was struck on the body with a knife or similar weapon. McCrindle and Paita face a separate accusation of attempting to murder a man in that street on the same date. The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow where defence lawyers pleaded not guilty on their behalf. Trial set for November 2026 A trial was set and is scheduled to begin in November 2026. Former Highland neighbours of Sandie – who grew up in the north of Scotland – have described her as a “nice” woman who took care of her young family. It’s understood she attended Fortrose Academy and studied at UHI Inverness. Sandie moved to Kilmuir Road about a decade ago, before moving to Laurel Avenue in the Dalneigh area of the city. The Press and Journal was told she moved to Glasgow around four years ago.