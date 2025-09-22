Trio defrauded Aberdeenshire haulage firm out of £7,000 with fuel theft scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Trio defrauded Aberdeenshire haulage firm out of £7,000 with fuel theft scheme

William Benson and Allan Jamieson were using the company fuel card to sell diesel to William Gillan for £1 a litre.

By Joanne Warnock
From left: Allan Jamieson, William Benson and William Gillan.
Three men have been ordered to repay £7,000 to an Aberdeenshire haulage firm after stealing fuel and selling it at bargain basement prices.

Two of the men, William Benson, 28, and Allan Jamieson, 32, were working for the firm W&W Mackie last year and were using Benson’s company fuel card to sell on the diesel to William Gillan, 48.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, all three men admitted the fraud, which the court heard amounted to £7,102.56.

Year-long fraudulent scheme

The thefts were carried out over a 12-month period between March 2024 and March 2025 at the Drum of Whartle petrol station near Inverurie.

Benson, 28, and Jamieson, 32, sold diesel to Gillan, 48, for £1 per litre – a knockdown price he admitted was an “excellent bargain” and believed was “legitimate”.

Speaking on Gillan’s behalf, solicitor Andrew Ormiston explained that his client had been paying cash for the fuel.

He said: “He recognises he should have thought more carefully about that bargain, it was very beneficial.

“He should have been more careful about what he must have seen at the time, an excellent bargain.”

Bargain fuel price

Speaking for Benson, solicitor Liam McAllister said his client was a first offender and was feeling “ashamed of himself”.

He said: “He has taken responsibility for his action and has not shied away from this stupid behaviour.

“He had repaid £1,500 to his former employer and has apologised to them.

Partly repaid stolen monies

“They have accepted that and have offered him employment again.

“If he troubles the court again in the future, I will be very surprised.”

Representing himself, Jamieson offered to repay any monies at £100 per month and accepted that he and Benson had jointly defrauded their employers for Gillan’s benefit.

Sheriff James Mulgrew said an alternative to custody would be his disposal, but said unpaid hours of work would not recompense the company, which was still out of pocket to the value of £5,602.56.

Sentencing

Ordered Benson and Jamieson to repay a higher level of 40% each, the sheriff added: “It will not take a Brain of Britain to work out that leaves 20% for Mr Gillan.”

Speaking to Gillian, Sheriff Mulgrew said: “People can only steal things and sell them if people are prepared to buy stuff stolen at a bargain.”

Gillan, of Rothney Court, Insch, was ordered to pay compensation to the company of £1,420.52, less £450 cash which had been seized from him when he was arrested.

Benson, of Harrington Place, Alford, was ordered to repay £2,841.02, less the £1,500 already repaid.

Jamieson, of Middlemuir Road, Inverurie, was ordered to repay £2,841.02.

Before leaving the dock, Sheriff Mulgrew warned all three men: “If there is another breach of trust of this nature, it will be custody – you have had this opportunity.”

