Crime & Courts

Criminal charges dropped after former north-east football manager attacked by XL Bully

Dave Watson was mauled by the animal last year, but prosecutors recently confirmed no court action will be taken against the dog’s owner, Mr Watson's grandson, Jack.

By Bryan Rutherford
Dave Watson, who once managed Cove Rangers, Peterhead FC and Buckie Thistle, needed surgery after the attack in January 2024. Image: Duncan Brown
The grandson of ex-Buckie Thistle, Cove Rangers, and Peterhead FC boss Dave Watson will not be prosecuted after the pensioner was mauled by an XL Bully, the Crown Office has confirmed.

Jack Watson, 25, was charged after his dog, named Gunna, attacked the then-73-year-old retired football manager and his 70-year-old wife.

The couple were treated for their injuries at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where Mr Watson underwent surgery on his hands.

He had also suffered facial injuries during the harrowing ordeal on January 17 2024.

The couple’s grandson, Jack, voluntarily took Gunna to a veterinary clinic to be destroyed two days later, and now, the prosecution service has confirmed that the case against him has been dropped.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: “After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.”

‘He just got really excited’

However, the authority “reserves the right” to reverse the decision “should further evidence become available”, the official added.

Speaking after the incident and before Gunna was put down, Jack said: “It’s my choice to do that,” adding: “It’s a nightmare that I thought would never happen.

“I feel upset, but it’s for the safety of my own family.”

He also revealed that Gunna was left at home on Corrennie Circle, Dyce, while the family were away and had been visited by his granny and grandad.

They’ve just came in and he’s not expected it and he’s just jumped out the cage and just started attacking – Jack Watson, owner of Gunna the XL Bully dog

“He just got really excited,” Jack explained. “He’s a reactive dog – he got attacked when he was younger.

“But he’s never been bad or anything. They’ve just came in and he’s not expected it and he’s just jumped out the cage and just started attacking.”

Jack said he had owned Gunna for two-and-a-half years, during which time there had been no previous behavioural issues.

