The Chameleon – part 1: How a twisted abuser charmed the victim he would later stalk and beat unconscious

She had had enough.

Desperate to escape her twisted and abusive partner, Anna ran down the street terrified – but he was close behind.

Charles Matt Fletcher launched his attack from behind, punching Anna in the head, before raining down blows as she lay defenceless on the ground.

The brutal attack was just the latest in a shocking decade-long catalogue of abuse that has left Anna in hiding to this day – and her domestic abuser walking the streets.

In our exclusive five-part series, we can reveal how Fletcher:

called himself The Chameleon and used his ever-changing personality to exploit people

scrawled graffiti on Anna’s lounge wall and tried to roll her car into a river

held Anna captive and threatened to kill her loved ones.

tricked a well-known insurance company into revealing Anna’s location in a secret refuge for domestic abuse victims

We also examine whether Scottish systems are putting domestic violence victims at risk and doing enough to help survivors rebuild their lives.

Part 1

It began in America.

Anna, who was born in the Highlands, moved to Florida in 2003 for a new start.

With children from a previous relationship, she was single and met 28-year-old dad-of-two Charles Matt Fletcher online. He always went by ‘Matt’.

Anna told us: “I was an expert witness in money laundering investigations for state agencies.

“I first met Matt in the US in 2011. He had separated from his second wife.

Charming … then there were cracks

“He was an IT consultant and very articulate and good with cars, computers and machines.”

Matt charmed Anna with his confidence.

“In meetings, he sounded like Steve Jobs. I was blown away,” she remembers. “He organised for a friend to repair my truck and would always pay for dinner.

“It went on like that for a while. Then there were the little cracks.”

Matt had a short fuse and would shout and discourage Anna from socialising.

Anna said: “You excuse the bad things because you’ve seen the positive potential in the relationship.”

She hoped a change of scenery would improve things so, in 2013, Anna moved back to Scotland – and Matt came with her.

‘I have to be a chameleon to survive’

“Looking back, I think I was trying to get away from Matt,” said Anna, who moved to John O’Groats.

“He ground me down. I went from having a highly paid job to working essentially as a general worker.”

One day, the couple were talking about their lives and Matt made a startling admission.

Anna said: “He called himself The Chameleon.

“Whoever he was in the presence of, he would emulate.

“He was proud of it.

“Matt would say to me: ‘I have to be a chameleon to survive’.”

Matt needed character references to help him get British citizenship and so would help locals with repairs and other tasks.

At various stages he volunteered for the Boys Brigade in Thurso and at a cafe near Lossiemouth beach.

Anna said: “If someone needed their car fixed, Matt would help.

“He gained 30 letters of support for his citizenship application from people he had convinced he was ‘such a great guy’.

“Also, he did it to convince everyone that our lives were fine.

“I also believe that it laid the foundation – so that I wouldn’t be believed as his abuse escalated over the years.”

Facebook posts show a different side to ‘great guy’

Now-deleted Facebook posts starkly show how Matt tried to isolate Anna.

In often-daily posts about his life struggles, he blamed Anna.

(The P&J has amended the Facebook posts to protect Anna’s identity as well as named friends)

Behaviour began to spiral

Anna said: “He was very intelligent – and able to manipulate people into thinking his life was awful.

“Everyone had to hear about his problems.

“He would blame me in these posts for all his problems. A lot of people saw it and believed him, because he’s so believable.”

In 2013, Matt’s behaviour began to spiral and he violently lashed out at even the smallest of things.

On one occasion, he told Anna he planned to go onto a busy squash court, despite being drunk.

When Anna advised against it, Matt smashed up the house.

Anna said: “He started screaming at me in the hallway.

“He smashed three panes of glass in a door. The doorframe was in bits.”

A court document, seen by The Press And Journal, referenced this incident.

It said: “It was a feature of their relationship that, when Matt got angry, he would smash things in the houses they shared.

‘Very frightening for victim’

“One charge involved him smashing a glass door with a racquet and screaming in the complainer’s face in the early hours of the morning.

“He could be very loud. If she did not react to such conduct, he would throw things around.

“Matt would accuse her of having affairs.

“He would throw ornaments around, breaking them. It was very frightening for Anna.”

Matt was prosecuted for things he did from 2013 and 2015 and from 2019 to 2023 – but incidents alleged to have happened between 2016 to 2019 did not make it to court because there were no independent witnesses.

Anna said: “I don’t know how many TVs we went through.

Abuser raged after shop trip

“He would dump all my spices, so I had to replace them. Little reminders that he was in control.

“After a supermarket trip in Thurso, he got angry – so started flinging the tins of food across the road into the field in John O’Groats. He was absolutely raging.

“Matt constantly accused me of sleeping with men and women. That was included on some of his Facebook posts.”

‘Deliberately kept life in chaos’

Anna said Matt’s calculating behaviour kept their lives “in chaos” in an effort to prevent her escape.

First, he took out many credit cards in Anna’s name and maxed them out, but wouldn’t let her make payments when the bills arrived through the post.

That destroyed Anna’s credit rating, so she could not get a loan or even a phone contract.

Now Matt effectively controlled her bank account and phone credit.

Without Anna’s knowledge, Matt diverted her mobile calls and took control of her social media accounts and email accounts.

Matt even pressured Anna to quit her job after tampering with her work laptop’s IT settings, to the organisation’s disapproval.

Sabotaged job interviews

When she interviewed for a new job over Zoom, he would sabotage the interviews by cutting the internet or corrupting her files.

Anna said some people might question why she was willing to tolerate her partner controlling every part of her life, right down to the amount of credit on her mobile phone.

“It sounds silly as a grown woman thinking ‘you can’t put money on your phone’, but not challenging it was the lesser of two evils, when the penalty was getting a beating.

“He did all this because it kept me stuck.

“No phone credit, no freedom.”

Looking back to those dark years, Anna says the scariest part wasn’t the isolation – it was Matt’s sudden mood swings.

She said: “Abusers often claim it’s spontaneous, but with Matt, there were signs of an outburst a week before, like a cycle.

‘Abuse went in cycles’

“There were signals with things happening. There would be a build-up.

“He would start repeating my words the week before and then things would get more acute.

“Then, his body would tense up. He’d make fists. His jaw would clench.

“The colour would drain and his eyes would go black.

“Then it was pure rage. He was like the Incredible Hulk when he raged.”

On another occasion, Anna got a grant to complete an educational course on Orkney – but Matt did not want her to go.

Poured beans over victim’s head

That culminated in Matt shouting in Anna’s face, pouring beans and cereal over her head and attempting to tie her up using a vacuum cleaner hose – all to stop her leaving the house.

Anna said: “He attacked me the day before because he couldn’t handle me not being there.

“If my focus wasn’t on him – that was an issue.”

From February 2020, the behaviour of Matt, by now 36, got even worse – and he also now had a new obsession, coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Anna said: “He genuinely got it into his head that the government was killing people and secretly burning their bodies. He was fixated by it.”

Attempt to push car in river

Anna explained how, one day in July 2020, the couple went on a drive near their new home in Lossiemouth when Matt got angry and kicked Anna in the stomach, leaving her bent double.

He then started to vandalise her car, kicking the wing mirrors – before attempting to push the car into a river.

Anna managed to escape – but the abuse was to continue.

Things were about to get much, much worse – with Anna suffering a life-changing ordeal and a horrifying race to safety.

The victim’s name has been changed to Anna to protect her identity.

We were unable to contact Charles Matthew Fletcher, who is currently serving a community sentence for his actions.

