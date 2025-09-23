Man sentenced for baseball bat brawl at Ellon Tesco

An Aberdeenshire man who started swinging a baseball bat in the car park of a supermarket has been told to carry out unpaid work.

Richard Kearney stood trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court last month, where he was found guilty of two charges relating to the brawl on November 1 2024.

The 36-year-old had followed another man into the car park of Ellon‘s Tesco due to an existing disagreement between the pair after seeing his vehicle on the dual carriageway.

The nature of their disagreement had never been explained.

And on Monday, Kearney was back in the dock at Peterhead where he was told his crimes meant he would need to now complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the community.

Baseball bat used in fracas

Kearney, whose address was given as New Fedderate Cottages in Maud, had claimed he was acting in self-defence when he met his victim in Ellon.

The man, who runs a transport and scrap company, had been travelling to Fraserburgh with a friend.

After being overtaken on the road towards Ellon, the pair spotted Kearney in a layby, making a gesture towards their truck, and decided to turn in at Tesco.

He told the court Kearney would follow them and then exit his own car with a baseball bat in hand. After asking him to drop the bat to no avail, the man grabbed a metal bar from the cab of the truck for his own protection and the pair would begin facing off.

The fight would eventually “fizzle” out when Kearney’s pregnant partner intervened.

‘I will stab my way through you’

On Monday, the court would hear that two months later, Kearney would again target the same man.

This time, on January 30 this year, Kearney sent threatening voicemails.

They included the threat: “I will stab my way through you, just f****** watch.”

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court a second witness would be sent messages by Kearney on another occasion, again two months later, on March 6.

On this occasion, Kearney sent voice notes saying: “You’re going to end up seeing me. I’m going to f*** your face up.”

Kearney had admitted to these offences prior to his trial.

No new offending, says solicitor

Defence solicitor Iain Jane, representing Kearney, said his client had followed the court’s bail conditions since being charged.

“There’s a particular background there – I won’t seek to narrate that in open court,” Mr Jane said.

“Since that period of time, and Mr Kearney being taken into custody by the police, he’s effectively cut off all communication.

“He’s been able to adhere to those [bail] conditions.”

Mr Jane added that a social work report on Kearney’s background suggested a period of supervision would benefit him.

He said: “There’s obviously an underlying problem, a difficulty with alcohol. As a result, there are needs to be met.

“He understands that.”

Custody not ‘most effective’ punishment

Sentencing him, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said Kearney’s offending was “serious” in imposing the hours of unpaid work.

In addition, the sheriff placed Kearney on a supervision order for the next 18 months with a conduct requirement to engage with substance misuse services.

“The offending involved here is serious,” Sheriff Sinclair said.

“However, I take into account the reasonably lengthy period without reoffending and the full circumstances of the incident.

“A custodial sentence does not appear, to me, to be the most effective way of addressing your offending and behaviour.”

Kearney will have one year to complete his unpaid work.