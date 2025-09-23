Man sentenced for baseball bat brawl at Ellon Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man sentenced for baseball bat brawl at Ellon Tesco

Richard Kearney tried to strike another man with a baseball bat and then sent him threatening messages ahead of his court date.

By Jamie Ross
Richard Kearney at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Richard Kearney at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire man who started swinging a baseball bat in the car park of a supermarket has been told to carry out unpaid work.

Richard Kearney stood trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court last month, where he was found guilty of two charges relating to the brawl on November 1 2024.

The 36-year-old had followed another man into the car park of Ellon‘s Tesco due to an existing disagreement between the pair after seeing his vehicle on the dual carriageway.

The nature of their disagreement had never been explained.

And on Monday, Kearney was back in the dock at Peterhead where he was told his crimes meant he would need to now complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the community.

Baseball bat used in fracas

Kearney, whose address was given as New Fedderate Cottages in Maud, had claimed he was acting in self-defence when he met his victim in Ellon.

The man, who runs a transport and scrap company, had been travelling to Fraserburgh with a friend.

After being overtaken on the road towards Ellon, the pair spotted Kearney in a layby, making a gesture towards their truck, and decided to turn in at Tesco.

He told the court Kearney would follow them and then exit his own car with a baseball bat in hand. After asking him to drop the bat to no avail, the man grabbed a metal bar from the cab of the truck for his own protection and the pair would begin facing off.

The fight would eventually “fizzle” out when Kearney’s pregnant partner intervened.

The car park of Tesco in Ellon, where the brawl took place. Image: Google Street View

‘I will stab my way through you’

On Monday, the court would hear that two months later, Kearney would again target the same man.

This time, on January 30 this year, Kearney sent threatening voicemails.

They included the threat: “I will stab my way through you, just f****** watch.”

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court a second witness would be sent messages by Kearney on another occasion, again two months later, on March 6.

On this occasion, Kearney sent voice notes saying: “You’re going to end up seeing me. I’m going to f*** your face up.”

Kearney had admitted to these offences prior to his trial.

No new offending, says solicitor

Defence solicitor Iain Jane, representing Kearney, said his client had followed the court’s bail conditions since being charged.

“There’s a particular background there – I won’t seek to narrate that in open court,” Mr Jane said.

“Since that period of time, and Mr Kearney being taken into custody by the police, he’s effectively cut off all communication.

“He’s been able to adhere to those [bail] conditions.”

Mr Jane added that a social work report on Kearney’s background suggested a period of supervision would benefit him.

He said: “There’s obviously an underlying problem, a difficulty with alcohol. As a result, there are needs to be met.

“He understands that.”

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Custody not ‘most effective’ punishment

Sentencing him, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said Kearney’s offending was “serious” in imposing the hours of unpaid work.

In addition, the sheriff placed Kearney on a supervision order for the next 18 months with a conduct requirement to engage with substance misuse services.

“The offending involved here is serious,” Sheriff Sinclair said.

“However, I take into account the reasonably lengthy period without reoffending and the full circumstances of the incident.

“A custodial sentence does not appear, to me, to be the most effective way of addressing your offending and behaviour.”

Kearney will have one year to complete his unpaid work.