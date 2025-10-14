The Chameleon – part 2: Thug scrawls ‘Vampire Bitch’ on victim’s wall before beating her unconscious in rage

Anna had just watched in absolute horror as her partner, Charles Matthew Fletcher, tried to push her car into a river.

Known as Matt, the 36-year-old Covid conspiracy theorist had kicked Anna in the stomach and was ranting about how the government was “killing people and burning their bodies”.

Anna said: “It was quite scary. I drove off and went to stay with a friend.

“Because of that, Matt emptied our joint bank account. There would have been bills due.”

‘This ring is cursed’

On another occasion in Nairn, Matt became angry and smashed up a ring Anna had given to him with an axe.

One court document said: “Matt told her she had cursed the ring and handed it back to her.”

One day, Matt started an argument with Anna on Lossiemouth Beach and threw a pastry at her head in front of shocked witnesses.

Upset, she refused to go to a social event that day and went to stay with friends .

Matt was apoplectic and made his feelings known.

Still at her friend’s home, Anna received a disturbing text message from Matt.

It was a photo of their living room with the words ‘Vampire Bitch’ scrawled on the wall in huge letters.

It was a reference to a self-help book Anna had been reading at the time, named Dodging Energy Vampires. This was Matt’s twisted way of saying Anna was ‘stealing his energy’.

Anna said: “It was because I had left and wasn’t there when he came home, so he daubed that on the wall.

“He sent a photo of that. I refused to come home until it was painted over.

“It was, of course, horrible, but you get to the point where you don’t let yourself feel things anymore.”

Crowbar incident

Matt would rage due to the slightest thing, Anna said.

She gave details of one terrifying incident.

“One day, he was working on his car in the driveway. I dared to go out and ask a question. It might have even been ‘do you want a coffee?’

“He came in the house with a crowbar and told me to get the f*** out or he was going to hurt me.

“He had the crowbar above my head.”

While the abuse was undoubtedly physical, he also tormented Anna psychologically too.

Knowing of her severe fear of fire, he threatened to burn her house down on multiple occasions.

Then one night in January 2023, things came to a head.

Again, Matt, 39 at the time, was raging about the prospect of Anna leaving the house.

Abuser confiscated victim’s phone

In their bedroom, Matt violently shook the headboard of a bed, punched a wall, kicked a set of drawers and smashed a bowl.

He then attempted to set fire to clothing and jewellery, then removed phones so Anna couldn’t call police for help.

Anna managed to flee the house and went to stay the night with her neighbours, but Matt wasn’t done.

She said: “The next day, I saw him in the street. He screamed at me to get away from him.

“I turned to run. He ran after me and started beating me in the head. I fell to the ground.”

Attack before screaming witness

While Anna lay defenceless on the ground, Matt rained down blows until she was unconscious.

Anna: “A witness saw it and she screamed. I have little memory of that, but the pain in my head was bad for many weeks afterwards.

“At the time, I was thinking ‘how did I even get through this?’

“It was just insanity, looking back.”

Matt’s despicable behaviour continued.

Sex toy humiliation

He filled Anna’s car with her belongings and parked it outside the neighbour’s house.

In the windscreen, Matt had left an intimate photo and a sex toy – one final attempt to humiliate her.

For Anna, it was the final straw.

She made the decision to finally leave Matt and go to a women’s refuge.

She thought she would be safe there and her nightmare would be over.

Sadly, the reality was very different.

The victim’s name has been changed to Anna to protect her identity.

We were unable to contact Charles Matthew Fletcher, who is currently serving a community sentence for his actions.

In part 3: Anna goes into hiding – but her abuser turns to the internet to track her down. Read it here now.

If you would like to speak to our investigations team about the case, please email Dale.Haslam@eveningexpress.co.uk.