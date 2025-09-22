Former council hopeful admits embezzling £8,000 of Tain Gala raffle money

A former Highland council hopeful has admitted embezzling thousands of pounds from the Tain Gala Association.

Veronica Morrison, who once ran for the Tain and Easter Ross seat, pled guilty to taking more than £8,000 from the community organisation while working on a raffle ticket fundraiser.

The 57-year-old looked downcast as she entered the dock during an accelerated hearing at Tain Sheriff court to admit the charge.

In 2023, Morrison ran for the Conservative Party in the Highland Council by-election for the Tain and Easter Ross ward but was not elected.

She is also understood to have previously served on Nigg and Shandwick Community Council.

Council hopeful took thousands from ‘raffle’ funds

The charge details that Morrison embezzled £8,061 between November 2023 and May 2024 at her then-home.

The crime was committed while Morrison was “facilitating a raffle ticket fundraiser on behalf of the Tain Gala Association”.

Tain Gala Association is a non-profit organisation which produces events throughout the year for the benefit of the local and surrounding communities.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Morrison, entered the plea on behalf of his client, who spoke only to confirm she was admitting the charge.

Embezzler could repay money, court told

Mr Patterson told Sheriff Neil Wilson there had been “no specific repayment” thus far, but indicated that his client had some funds available for that purpose.

Sheriff Wilson called for a presentencing report and adjourned the case until it is prepared, which would also allow Morrison time to make repayment arrangements.

He told her: “I’m told in four weeks you will have the funds available to repay.”

He stressed this meant “actual repayment, not promises of repayment”.

Following the plea, Tain Gala chair Amanda Bannerman told the Press and Journal that Morrison’s admission came as a relief, following a tough time for the committee.

Gala chair’s relief at resolution

She said: “I’m just happy to see it being resolved at this point – it has been a long road.

“I am glad she came to that decision and acknowledged what she did – it was a very stressful time.

“I am glad that she has pled guilty and we can move forward from this – it has been lingering over us for a year, at a very tough time.”

The case will call again for sentencing in October.