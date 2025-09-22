Trio in court over £400,000 cocaine and cannabis haul

Three men have appeared in court in connection with a £400,000 drug seizure in Aberdeen.

Police swooped in Roslin Street at the weekend and cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of £403,000 were discovered.

Aleksandar Aleksandrov, 39, Yoran Aleksandrov, 35, and Aleksander Cumraku, 23, all faced charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act during their private appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon.

Aleksandar Aleksandrov and Yoran Aleksandrov – whose address was given in court as Aberdeen – were also charged under the Road Traffic Act and were released on bail.

Cumraku – of no fixed abode – faced an additional charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice and was remanded in custody until the next calling of the case.

Police hail ‘significant recovery’

Speaking after Sunday’s seizure, Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “This significant recovery highlights our ongoing commitment to tackling dangerous and illegal drugs in our communities.

“This seizure underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is crucial.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact Police Scotland.”