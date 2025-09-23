Alness flooring boss caused two separate drug-driving crashes

An Alness flooring shop boss seriously injured two motorists in separate head-on crashes while he was driving under the influence of cocaine.

Kevin Marshall appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to both drug-driving offences, which occurred on August 31 and September 12 last year on the B817.

Sheriff Gary Aitken warned the 52-year-old businessman that he could be jailed but would definitely be disqualified from driving “for years” after hearing details of the very similar crashes.

Fiscal depute Miriam Clark told the court that Marshall was in his van in the late afternoon when he veered onto the opposite carriageway, colliding with a van.

Drug-driver blacked out in police car

The driver of the van was trapped in his vehicle and had to be freed by the emergency services. He suffered injuries to his head, shoulder, neck and chest and was unable to work for over six months.

Ms Clark added: “The accused at first refused to take medical advice and be taken to Raigmore Hospital for a check-up and was arrested.

“But on his way to Burnett Road Police Station he blacked out and was then taken to hospital.”

She said that analysis of his blood showed he had 21mcgs of the Class A drug in his system when the limit is 2mcgs.

The prosecutor then told the sheriff about the second offence two weeks later.

A female motorist tried to brake to avoid crashing into Marshall’s vehicle but it was too late.

‘His decision was stupid’

“She sustained a broken wrist and was in plaster for six weeks before having physiotherapy,” the fiscal depute added.

On this occasion, the flooring contractor had 17mcgs of cocaine in his system.

Marshall’s defence counsel, Jim Keggan KC, said a background report would be required on his client as he had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Aitken questioned what mitigation he was likely to hear at the next calling of the case, and Mr Keegan replied: “His wife was a PE teacher and suffers from long Covid, which has changed their lives.

“He was doing two jobs, including fixing up a flat they had bought for their retirement, which they were going to sell as there was no income from it and he was taking cocaine to keep him awake and alert. His decision was stupid.”

‘Catastrophic circumstances’

Mr Keegan added that Marshall had been seen by a psychologist in hospital when he was being treated for his injuries and it was discovered that he had severe ADHD and had been given amphetamine-based medication.

“In the first accident, he blacked out and did not realise that it was the cocaine that caused it,” Mr Keegan said.

Sheriff Aitken criticised Marshall, of Swordale Road, Evanton, for twice making the decision to drive with drugs in his system, with almost “catastrophic consequences”.

He went on: “He represents an exceptional risk to the public and (you) won’t be driving for years after this.”

He deferred sentence until October 29 and allowed Marshall’s bail to continue.

He was also disqualified from driving in the interim.