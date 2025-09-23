Women fined for breach of the peace after accusing man of cheating in ‘friendly’ village of Crimond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women fined for breach of the peace after accusing man of cheating in ‘friendly’ village of Crimond

Emma Thompson and Samantha Montgomery entered another woman’s house uninvited and discovered the alleged love rat in the living room.

By Jamie Ross
Emma Thompson, left, and Samantha Montgomery arrive at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Two women who caused a scene in the “friendly” village of Crimond in a row over a man have been fined.

Emma Thompson and Samantha Montgomery were in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday where they each admitted to a single charge of acting in an aggressive manner after they entered a third woman’s house uninvited and began arguing.

The duo, both of Logie Drive in Crimond, had been told that a man inside the house cheated on Thompson’s cousin.

For their behaviour, Thompson and Montgomery were each fined £260.

A village where everyone leaves their doors unlocked, court told

Defence solicitor Iain Jane, representing Thompson, said his client accepted that she should not have entered the house on April 22 this year without an invite, but described Crimond as a place where such behaviour was not uncommon.

“Crimond is quite a small village,” he said.

“Effectively, it’s a village where parents of similarly aged children get to know each other. It’s quite sociable, quite friendly.

“Ms Thompson describes to me that it would not be unusual for individuals simply to just walk into each other’s houses. Doors would be left unlocked in the village – that’s the way in which individuals normally live.

“On this particular day, she was uninvited. It’s also further accepted that, at this stage, while they had previously been friends, they were not friendly at that point in time.

“Ms Thompson accepts, on reflection, she should not have entered the house uninvited.”

A view of Crimond, which was described as ‘friendly’ in court. Image: Google Street View

Row over man at crux of matter

Mr Jane told the court that Thompson, 37, had previously contacted police for other matters in relation to the woman whose house she entered but was left “frustrated” by the force’s lack of action.

With that in the background, and accompanied by Montgomery, Mr Jane said Thompson had gone into the property after being told by her cousin that she suspected the man she was seeing was being unfaithful.

Concerned for her cousin, Mr Jane said they walked in and found said man in the property’s living room.

“There’s initially some sort of confrontation with [the woman],” Mr Jane added.

“Some words are exchanged, parties go through to the living room and [he] is found in the living room.

“That escalates tensions. Words are exchanged, as I understand it, by all four parties.

“Ms Thompson indicated most of her ire is directed towards [him], where she indicated that he’s basically ‘a cheat’, ‘he’s a waste of space’, and he should ‘be ashamed of himself’ for the way he’s behaved towards her cousin.

“It’s accepted, though, that some words are obviously exchanged with [the home owner]. Views are provided as to what is thought about her.”

Mr Jane noted that Thompson was in receipt of benefits but was hopeful of returning to work in the social care sector.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann had told the court that the duo entered the woman’s property through the back door and began “shouting and swearing” at the home owner.

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Bit part player tagged along

Montgomery, 35, was represented in court by solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw.

He told the court that his client, who is also in receipt of benefits, was a “bit” player in the crime and had gone along to provide support to Thompson.

“Ms Montgomery is very much a bit player in the whole scenario,” he said.

“She obviously now regrets her part in the whole proceedings. She does accept she did participate to an extent in the argument that went on in the house.

“It certainly was not her intention to attend at the house and become involved in such an altercation.”

Fines for both

Sentencing the pair, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said: “I’ve heard what’s been said on both of your behalves. I have some understanding as to how this has occurred.

“However, you went about resolving this dispute in a way that his court has to demonstrate is unacceptable.

“The penalty is the same for both of you.”