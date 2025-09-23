Women fined for breach of the peace after accusing man of cheating in ‘friendly’ village of Crimond

Two women who caused a scene in the “friendly” village of Crimond in a row over a man have been fined.

Emma Thompson and Samantha Montgomery were in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday where they each admitted to a single charge of acting in an aggressive manner after they entered a third woman’s house uninvited and began arguing.

The duo, both of Logie Drive in Crimond, had been told that a man inside the house cheated on Thompson’s cousin.

For their behaviour, Thompson and Montgomery were each fined £260.

A village where everyone leaves their doors unlocked, court told

Defence solicitor Iain Jane, representing Thompson, said his client accepted that she should not have entered the house on April 22 this year without an invite, but described Crimond as a place where such behaviour was not uncommon.

“Crimond is quite a small village,” he said.

“Effectively, it’s a village where parents of similarly aged children get to know each other. It’s quite sociable, quite friendly.

“Ms Thompson describes to me that it would not be unusual for individuals simply to just walk into each other’s houses. Doors would be left unlocked in the village – that’s the way in which individuals normally live.

“On this particular day, she was uninvited. It’s also further accepted that, at this stage, while they had previously been friends, they were not friendly at that point in time.

“Ms Thompson accepts, on reflection, she should not have entered the house uninvited.”

Row over man at crux of matter

Mr Jane told the court that Thompson, 37, had previously contacted police for other matters in relation to the woman whose house she entered but was left “frustrated” by the force’s lack of action.

With that in the background, and accompanied by Montgomery, Mr Jane said Thompson had gone into the property after being told by her cousin that she suspected the man she was seeing was being unfaithful.

Concerned for her cousin, Mr Jane said they walked in and found said man in the property’s living room.

“There’s initially some sort of confrontation with [the woman],” Mr Jane added.

“Some words are exchanged, parties go through to the living room and [he] is found in the living room.

“That escalates tensions. Words are exchanged, as I understand it, by all four parties.

“Ms Thompson indicated most of her ire is directed towards [him], where she indicated that he’s basically ‘a cheat’, ‘he’s a waste of space’, and he should ‘be ashamed of himself’ for the way he’s behaved towards her cousin.

“It’s accepted, though, that some words are obviously exchanged with [the home owner]. Views are provided as to what is thought about her.”

Mr Jane noted that Thompson was in receipt of benefits but was hopeful of returning to work in the social care sector.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann had told the court that the duo entered the woman’s property through the back door and began “shouting and swearing” at the home owner.

Bit part player tagged along

Montgomery, 35, was represented in court by solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw.

He told the court that his client, who is also in receipt of benefits, was a “bit” player in the crime and had gone along to provide support to Thompson.

“Ms Montgomery is very much a bit player in the whole scenario,” he said.

“She obviously now regrets her part in the whole proceedings. She does accept she did participate to an extent in the argument that went on in the house.

“It certainly was not her intention to attend at the house and become involved in such an altercation.”

Fines for both

Sentencing the pair, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said: “I’ve heard what’s been said on both of your behalves. I have some understanding as to how this has occurred.

“However, you went about resolving this dispute in a way that his court has to demonstrate is unacceptable.

“The penalty is the same for both of you.”