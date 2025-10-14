The Chameleon – part 3: Stalker hacks victim’s accounts to track her to women’s refuge – and makes her life hell

After suffering a decade of physical, psychological and online abuse at the hands of her partner, Anna was free – or so she thought.

After Charles Matthew Fletcher – who went by Matt – had beaten her unconscious in the street, she fled to the safety of a women’s refuge in early 2023.

Matt, 39, had kept tight control of Anna’s life for many years.

Sometimes that grip was direct – preventing her from leaving the house or limiting her access to money.

Other times, it was indirect – Anna would be allowed to go out, but Matt would punish her on her return.

There were consequences for any choices she took that didn’t meet Matt’s approval.

Control left victim without money

But in January 2023, his grip was loosening.

Anna had decided to leave Matt for good and was staying in a women’s refuge in Dingwall.

She said: “After Matt beat me unconscious, I ended up going to the refuge. For me, that was it after 10 years with him.

“My feeling was – from that point on, I was safe. But boy was I wrong.

“He wouldn’t stop.”

By February 2023, Matt was posting on social media how he believed Anna was “off her rocker” and wrongly suggesting she had a new partner.

Before long, Anna had the dread-inducing realisation that Matt had tracked her down.

One court document details his actions.

It said: “He emailed her with links she was afraid to open as she feared he would hack her phone, which he knew how to do.”

Before long, Matt’s interactions with Anna move from the online world into the real world.

Anna needed to contact Direct Line insurance to change the address on her car insurance to the women’s refuge, and she demanded that the company put extra security measures on her account. to stop Matt logging in and find out where she was staying.

That may sound paranoid – but Anna was right to be fearful of what Matt would stoop to, because that’s exactly what he did.

Stalker hacked online account

Matt first called Direct Line, trying to access Anna’s account.

Direct Line refused on the phone – but Matt had other ideas. He simply hung up and signed up for an online account.

That simple action was enough for him to bypass Direct Line’s security protocol and find out exactly where Anna was staying – in a women’s refuge, no less.

Direct Line, which has since apologised for its actions, paid Anna compensation as a result. This issue is covered more thoroughly in part 5.

Bombarded victim with items

Matt then began bombarding Anna with items through the post.

“He sent me tea, a stupid note, a book and a CD,” she recalled.

“It was his way of saying ‘Just because you’re in a refuge – you haven’t got refuge, I can get to you any time I want’.”

Then things got worse.

One court document said: “He had posted online to say that he had attended at her refuge to look for her.”

Anna said: “He came to the refuge twice. He took my car on one occasion, and then one night he tried to get in.”

Matt’s stalking took other forms too.

Anna had reported him to the police on February 24 2023.

Within half an hour of that report, Anna received an email that she claims could only possibly have been sent by Matt.

The subject of the email contained a username that Anna had obtained from a new bank account the month before – something Matt should not have had knowledge of, or access to.

Anna said: “That was his way of telling me he knew about me reporting him and could still keep track of every little thing I was doing.”

Anna’s assessment of Matt’s state of mind at the time was that he had finally lost grip of her after a decade of control.

In March 2023, he made one last attempt to make Anna feel guilty.

She said: “He left a suicide note. It led to police having to search for him, so it was a serious matter.

“At the time, though, my priority was my own safety.

“My feeling at the time was – the last time I saw him, he chased me and beat me.

“I was trying to anticipate what he was going to do next.”

Matt was found safe and well.

Relentless online hacks

That same month – March 2023 – police interviewed Matt and it took another year to reach court.

Anna said: “He was still doing stuff digitally until May 2023 – two months after the police and Crown case started.”

One court document said: “Anna discovered that he had attempted to sign in on an application on which all of her passwords were stored.

“He had accessed her main email account and changed the password.

“He had provided his own email address on her Government Gateway account.

“Matt took over some of her Instagram accounts.

“She started to receive emails telling her she had been locked out of online access to various accounts, including bank cards, DVLA and car insurance.

“Direct debits were amended.”

Email from ‘dead grandfather’

As well as tormenting her financially, Matt’s cold-hearted abuse continued to escalate, despite the ongoing police investigation.

On May 21 2023 Anna received an email in the name grandfather, who had died some years earlier.

“Anna, I’m turning over in my grave thinking of you,” wrote Matt, before signing it off with: “Kindest regards, little f****r”.

And in one final act of unhinged vengeance, that once again underlined Matt’s callousness and obsession with control, he targeted Anna’s pets.

One day, he emailed her to say he had taken her cats into an animal shelter without her permission – and he later left a voice message with Anna containing the sound of cats crying.

This meant that Anna had to then arrange for the safe return of her pets without Matt figuring out her location.

It was a horrific ordeal to endure at the hands of a former partner – but Anna stood strong.

She felt determined to get justice through the court system.

And then came the trial.

The victim’s name has been changed to Anna to protect her identity.

We were unable to contact Charles Matthew Fletcher, who is currently serving a community sentence for his actions.

