Careless driver ignored passenger’s pleas to slow before flipping car

Jamie Aird was speeding when his Peugeot 306 rolled 360 degrees after he lost control on a rural road.

By Jenni Gee
Jamie Aird's careless driving caused a crash that injured his friend. Image: Facebook
A driver ignored pleas to slow down, then lost control and flipped his car, leaving his passenger with serious spinal injuries.

Jamie Aird’s friends were afraid as he sped on a rural road near his Strathpeffer home, before his Peugeot “spun out”  and “flipped” 360 degrees.

Following the crash, one of his passengers was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where they received surgery for a spinal injury.

Aird, 19, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank said it was around 8.30pm on March 10 of last year that friends decided to visit Aird at his home in Heights of Docharty near Achterneed.

He said: “The accused showed off a car – a blue Peugeot 305 he had recently purchased and had been working on.”

The court heard that Aird invited his guest to get into the car before driving initially around the yard and driveway.

He then left the property and drove onto the unclassified road between Achterneed and Dingwall.

Speeding driver caused ‘fear’

“He drove west at speed, causing fear to witnesses,” Mr Marchbank said.

The court heard that one of the passengers “shouted for the accused to slow down,” but “he did not”.

“As the vehicle approached a bend, the vehicle spun out and flipped onto its roof and then back on its wheels,” the prosecutor told Sheriff David Mackie.

Police and ambulance staff were called to the scene, where the car was noted to have sustained “extensive damage” to all sides.

Aird confirmed that he had been driving and was subsequently taken to Dingwall Police Station, where he was cautioned and charged, replying simply: “I’m sorry.”

One of Aird’s passengers suffered a spinal injury, which required surgery and physiotherapy.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Aird, told the court that his client had been working as a farmer at the time of the incident.

He said: “He was with his friend on the day in question after finishing his day farming.

“He had just taken possession of a new car – they decided to take it along the road.”

Mr MacColl said the car was driven roughly 700 yards along the road, before the crash occurred.

Driver blamed ‘pothole’ for crash

He said his client accepted that he was exceeding the speed limit and may have been travelling at up to 80mph.

“He believes he hit a pothole,” the defence agent said.

The court heard that the passenger had a metal plate inserted into their back, but this had subsequently been removed, and he was expected to make a “good recovery”.

“There is no getting away from the fact that it was a serious injury,” Mr MacColl conceded.

Sheriff Mackie told Aird: “I am sorry that you find yourself in court with this consequence of, I suggest, an error in judgment in your new car.

“I don’t doubt that the fact that an injury was caused to your friend has weighed heavily on you since.”

He banned Aird from the roads for a year and fined him £790