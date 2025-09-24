Man assaulted workers and smashed windows in Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man assaulted workers and smashed windows in Tain

Preston Vass also assaulted and threatened serving staff at the Star Inn and the Co-op.

By Jenni Gee
Preston Vass smashed a window at the Christian Bookshop premises. Image: DC Thomson
A man assaulted and threatened workers before smashing the windows of a pub and a Christian bookshop in Tain.

Preston Vass targeted employees of the town’s Star Inn and Co-op shop, then assaulted a police officer at Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness, a court heard.

Vass, 19, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault, vandalism and threatening behaviour in relation to the incidents on August 11 this year.

Man threw crisps at server

The charges detail how, on that date, he assaulted and behaved in a threatening manner towards retail workers by throwing a packet of crisps or similar at a bar worker in The Star Inn on Market Street and shouting and swearing at her.

He also shouted at a member of Co-op staff, behaved in an aggressive manner and made a threat against himself if he was not served.

He also punched a window at The Star Inn, causing it to smash and struck a window at the Christian Bookshop on Saint Duthus Street, with the same result.

Assault at police station

On the same date, Vass assaulted a police sergeant at Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness by kicking him on the body and repeatedly attempting to spit at him.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Vass, reserved his comments in mitigation following his client’s guilty pleas, as Sheriff Neil Wilson called for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

The sheriff also continued consideration of breach proceedings for a community payback order previously imposed on Vass.

The case will call again in October.