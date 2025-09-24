Man assaulted workers and smashed windows in Tain

A man assaulted and threatened workers before smashing the windows of a pub and a Christian bookshop in Tain.

Preston Vass targeted employees of the town’s Star Inn and Co-op shop, then assaulted a police officer at Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness, a court heard.

Vass, 19, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault, vandalism and threatening behaviour in relation to the incidents on August 11 this year.

Man threw crisps at server

The charges detail how, on that date, he assaulted and behaved in a threatening manner towards retail workers by throwing a packet of crisps or similar at a bar worker in The Star Inn on Market Street and shouting and swearing at her.

He also shouted at a member of Co-op staff, behaved in an aggressive manner and made a threat against himself if he was not served.

He also punched a window at The Star Inn, causing it to smash and struck a window at the Christian Bookshop on Saint Duthus Street, with the same result.

Assault at police station

On the same date, Vass assaulted a police sergeant at Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness by kicking him on the body and repeatedly attempting to spit at him.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Vass, reserved his comments in mitigation following his client’s guilty pleas, as Sheriff Neil Wilson called for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

The sheriff also continued consideration of breach proceedings for a community payback order previously imposed on Vass.

The case will call again in October.