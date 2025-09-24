Inverness police officer to stand trial in Edinburgh accused of rapes and abuse

A police officer will now stand trial next year accused of raping two women.

Cameron Ross is alleged to have carried out the sex attacks in Stornoway in 2012 and 2014.

The 38-year-old faces a separate charge of engaging in abusive conduct with a third woman in Inverness between 2019 and 2022.

This features a number of accusations, including claims he was violent and brandished a knife at her.

It is further said Ross controlled her access to money and contacted her medical professionals without her knowledge or permission.

Policeman denies rapes

Prosecutors also state he deleted “evidence” – including photos and audio recordings – from her phone as well as sending messages pretending to be her.

Ross, of Inverness, is separately charged with threatening and abusive behaviour as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday.

Ross – who denies the accusations – had previously been due to stand trial late last year.

A new date has been fixed and the trial is scheduled to begin in May 2026 in Edinburgh.