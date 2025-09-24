Inverness police officer to stand trial in Edinburgh accused of rapes and abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Inverness police officer to stand trial in Edinburgh accused of rapes and abuse

Cameron Ross is alleged to have carried out the sex attacks in Stornoway in 2012 and 2014.

By Grant McCabe
The trial will take place at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A police officer will now stand trial next year accused of raping two women.

Cameron Ross is alleged to have carried out the sex attacks in Stornoway in 2012 and 2014.

The 38-year-old faces a separate charge of engaging in abusive conduct with a third woman in Inverness between 2019 and 2022.

This features a number of accusations, including claims he was violent and brandished a knife at her.

It is further said Ross controlled her access to money and contacted her medical professionals without her knowledge or permission.

Policeman denies rapes

Prosecutors also state he deleted “evidence” – including photos and audio recordings – from her phone as well as sending messages pretending to be her.

Ross, of Inverness, is separately charged with threatening and abusive behaviour as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday.

Ross – who denies the accusations – had previously been due to stand trial late last year.

A new date has been fixed and the trial is scheduled to begin in May 2026 in Edinburgh.

 