The Chameleon – part 4: Sheriff and three judges powerless to send domestic abuser to jail

After a decade-long campaign of evil domestic abuse against his partner, Charles Matt Fletcher finally faced justice in January this year.

Now 42, Fletcher had denied three offences detailing horrific violence, psychological torment and abuse by controlling the victim’s online world.

Despite compelling evidence, Fletcher pleaded not guilty, forcing Anna through a traumatic trial.

That trial, before a 15-person jury, took place at Inverness Sheriff Court and lasted three days,

Anna said that during the court hearing, some of those present remarked that Fletcher was furious when the prosecution referenced his own Facebook messages as evidence of his unhinged behaviour.

‘I wanted to protect others’

Recalling the trial, Anna told us: “I needed the jury to reach the conclusion that I was telling the truth – but not for my own sake – to protect others from him in the future.

“Altogether, there were 20 instances [of criminal behaviour] within those three charges.

“For a jury to find him guilty within an hour – that’s pretty phenomenal.”

Anna was relieved – but next came the key decision: Would Fletcher be jailed?

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald asked a social worker to interview Fletcher to see if he understood and admitted his actions.

The social worker also had to assess if Fletcher acknowledged the reasons behind his offending and whether he was seeking to address them.

Afterwards, the social worker wrote a report to the sheriff, assessing how likely Fletcher was to reoffend.

Abuser offended while drunk and high

Fletcher told the social worker he was raised in a “dysfunctional family in the US” and had witnessed domestic abuse.

He said he had been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and ADHD and maintains that his autism played a part in his offending and he was seeking NHS help.

Fletcher also admitted alcohol and drugs had played a part in his offending and he was now abstaining.

According to court documents, the social worker concluded: “His general risk of

reoffending is low.”

The social worker said Fletcher’s circumstances have “transformed radically” since he last offended in March 2023.

He now lives in Stornoway – far from his victim – and has a steady job in the public sector, working for NHS Western Isles.

Fletcher announced in an NHS publication that he had married his new wife, who we are not naming, in Stornoway this summer.

However, his employer, NHS Western Isles, said that Fletcher was no longer work for them as of the end of September this year.

In the report, the social worker added: “He has formed a new relationship.

“An unannounced social work visit found nothing concerning in this new household, where he plays an important role in the life of his partner’s child.”

‘He’s a danger to any partner’

A sentencing hearing took place at Inverness Sheriff Court in March this year.

Sheriff MacDonald said she was “doubtful” Fletcher’s risk of reoffending was low given his behaviour “but was prepared to accept it.”

The sheriff “noted and deplored” that Fletcher was “extensively” minimising his behaviour rather than fully taking responsibility.

She noted that his behaviour had been “manipulative, controlling, violent, abusive and, sometimes very bizarre and frightening,” according to the ruling paper.

The ruling paper added: “The sheriff considered that Fletcher posed a danger to any woman with whom he formed a relationship.”

‘Prison would not rehabilitate’

Sheriff MacDonald judged: “The gravity of his offending merited a prison sentence, but rehabilitation was also an important consideration in this case.

“A prison sentence would not have any rehabilitative value in his case.

“There was a suitable alternative to imprisonment.”

And so, at the sentencing hearing in March 2025, the sheriff gave Fletcher a three-year community payback order.

It comprised a three-year supervision order and a requirement to do 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum possible.

‘Abusers get smarter and smart’

After the hearing, Anna said too much onus had been placed on the social worker’s report, which she criticised as having a lack of understanding about patterns of offending.

Anna said: “Research shows domestic abusers get smarter and smarter. They regroup, adapt and evolve – then offend again.

“It’s unlikely an offender like this will be caught for the same thing again.

“I don’t think the social worker grasped that when they said Matt’s risk of reoffending is low.

“Unless social workers have direct training in these patterns of domestic abuse offending, they have no business writing these reports.”

The Crown dubbed sentence ‘unduly lenient’

After the sentence, the Crown Office appealed.

Explaining why, a Crown Office spokeswoman said: “Sentence is rightfully the domain of the independent judiciary, but prosecutors have a responsibility in legislation to consider appeals based upon potential undue leniency.

“It is important that the harm caused by offending and the culpability of the convicted person be consistently reflected in sentencing decisions for the public interest to be properly served.

“While such appeals by the Crown are rare, they are an important safeguard in a balanced justice system and rulings from senior judges at the Court of Appeal provide guidance for judges and sheriffs in lower courts.”

In one court document, the Crown argued the sheriff failed “to recognise how high Fletcher’s culpability was and how severe the harm he caused”.

The Crown added: “[There was also the victim’s] financial loss, the disruption caused by his account hacking, his tracing the complainer to a refuge, and his minimisation and victim blaming bore on his culpability.”

‘Only a prison sentence was appropriate’

For the Crown, John Keenan KC said in one report: “Fletcher’s behaviour was controlling, threatening and manipulative.

“Some of his actions were plainly premeditated. The sheriff had failed to recognise the real gravity of his offending as a whole.

“Only a prison sentence was appropriate.”

In response, Sheriff MacDonald said Fletcher’s offending was spontaneous, rather than planned, and suggested his ADHD might have played a role.

She said Fletcher’s violence was “limited” and his online hacking “did not necessarily need to be sophisticated” so it “could not be said to be sustained”.

Offender ‘has moved on’

Fletcher was a first-time offender, said Sheriff MacDonald, and had “effected real change in his life” since his offending.

The report added: “He appeared to have moved on with his life and was willing to engage in offence-focussed work providing an opportunity for successful rehabilitation.”

Representing Fletcher, Chapman Solicitors of Inverness argued the sentence was not unduly lenient.

A report said: “He is in employment. There is no offending in his current relationship, and he has a strong bond with his new wife and her children.

“There would be a significant impact on them if he was to be imprisoned.

“He would lose his job.

“He has cooperated well on supervision and there has been no substance misuse.”

‘This merited a prison sentence’

In the end, the Court of Appeal in Edinburgh issued its opinion – the legal ruling – on August 26 this year.

The judge, Lord Beckett, together with Lord Matthews and Lord Armstrong, ruled and said: “This was serious offending that merited a prison sentence.”

However, Lord Beckett pointed out that the law states that first-time offenders should only be jailed as a last resort.

He added: “For the most part, we find the sheriff’s reasoning to be sound.

“She considered that a prison sentence would do little to support rehabilitation and could only offer public protection for a limited period – in practice, a matter of months.”

But Lord Beckett disagreed with Sheriff MacDonald on some points.

‘Spiteful and calculated’

He said: “For the sheriff to observe that the respondent’s digital manipulation did not require sophistication was rather to miss the point.

“It was spiteful, calculated, pernicious and extremely damaging.”

The judge was also unsure why Sheriff MacDonald had not banned Fletcher from contacting Anna for life.

“The sheriff makes no reference to that communication and offers no explanation for choosing a period of 10 years,” said Lord Beckett.

Banning Fletcher from going near Anna permanently, he added: “There is no reason for the respondent to need to contact the complainer again.”

Lord Beckett accepted Fletcher’s life had radically transformed.

‘Kind, measured and thoughtful’

According to court papers, the new Mrs Fletcher wrote to Lord Beckett about “the role Fletcher plays in supporting her, her mother and, notably, her children”.

Lord Beckett added: “Fletcher has presented [to support services] as kind, measured and thoughtful.”

He said Fletcher had done 50 hours of unpaid work and a social worker said his treatment of that unpaid work was “faultless, reliable and diligent”.

Lord Beckett said: “Should this progress continue, there should be effective protection of the public, including the respondent’s wife.”

After the ruling, Anna questioned whether Fletcher moved from the Highlands to Stornoway deliberately because he knew the Caledonian System – an intensive program for domestic abusers – isn’t available there.

Islands don’t have intensive programme

She said: “I have to ask – why did he move to Stornoway – a place he had absolutely no links with?

“Why did he move to a place with no facilities for dealing with abusers – a place that doesn’t have the Caledonian System?

“Why are the women on the islands not as important as women elsewhere?”

Despite the court case proving to be a draining experience for Anna, she has since become a campaigner for change in how domestic abuse sufferers are treated.

In part 5, we look at what needs to change.

The victim’s name has been changed to Anna to protect her identity.

We were unable to contact Charles Matthew Fletcher, who is currently serving a community sentence for his actions.

If you would like to speak to our investigations team about the case, please email Dale.Haslam@eveningexpress.co.uk.