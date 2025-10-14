The Chameleon Part 5: How did a company let slip an abuse victim’s location – and what must change to protect survivors?

Charles Matthew Fletcher failed Anna in many ways – but she was also failed by society.

Now, still in hiding, Anna, who is originally from the Highlands, is urging organisations to treat domestic abuse survivors in Scotland better.

Matt, now 42, left Anna’s finances and online life in tatters as he terrorised her during a 10-year ordeal in John O’Groats, Thurso, Nairn and Lossiemouth.

It took her two years to get those things back on track – and she is still doing so today.

Recovering cost victim thousands

However, the courts acknowledged last month that doing so had cost her thousands of pounds.

In his appeal court ruling in the case, Lord Beckett said: “The costs of moving home, replacing household items destroyed, renewing IT equipment and data recovery costs exceed £3,000.”

The judge took the unusual step of compelling Matt to pay Anna £3,600 compensation, specifically in light of the financial and online damage he caused.

Anna said survivors often have to spend a long time telling their back story to customer service staff when trying to repair the damage – and even then, they can get it wrong.

For example, Direct Line Insurance’s failings allowed Matt to discover Anna’s address when she was in hiding at a refuge.

Apology from firm

After Kate Forbes MSP intervened in the case, the firm apologised.

Jacqueline Branson, of Direct Line’s complaints team, wrote to her and said: “Unfortunately, errors were made and notes on Anna’s file were not adhered to, for which we have apologised, and I do so again now.

“Had our security and data protocols been followed, the situation Anna faced would not have occurred.

“The relevant colleagues have received feedback and training to prevent this from happening again.

‘A matter of great regret’

“We have numerous security checks and it is a matter of great regret that these were not followed in this instance.”

A Direct Line spokeswoman told us: “We take customer safety and data protection extremely seriously and recognise how important it is for customers to feel safe and supported.

“Our customer service procedures are designed to protect personal information, and we continuously review and strengthen them to ensure they meet the highest standards.

“We remain committed to protecting our customers and learning from any concerns raised to improve our procedures wherever possible.”

Refuge address was public

Even the organisation that runs the refuge didn’t get it right.

The general address of the refuge was, at one point, publicly viewable online. It has since been removed.

Meanwhile, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has ordered TSB to compensate Anna.

Anna asked TSB for a new account – one with a special kind of sort code that wouldn’t indicate the location of the account.

But TSB refused. Despite the bank having a domestic abuse policy that offered accounts with disguised sort codes, Anna was told it wasn’t necessary in her case.

‘Bank didn’t act fairly’

The FOS sided with Anna, with investigations officer Kevin Reynolds concluding: “I don’t think TSB Bank have acted fairly.

“Anna would like TSB to change its policy to automatically open new accounts for domestic abuse victims with non-location-based sort codes and match the

products they already have.”

Anna told us: “These might seem like small things, but when you’ve been subjected to years of abuse by someone hellbent on tracking you down and hurting you, you think of everything.

“I had an account with certain perks – and lost them when I opened a new one. Why should domestic abuse survivors be penalised in such ways?”

Eventually, TSB did give Anna a non-location-based sort code and restored those perks.

‘They contradicted own policy’

Mr Reynold’s ruling added: “[TSB denying such a sort code] is contrary to the assertion made in TSB’s own website specifically aimed at individuals in Anna’s circumstances.

“To then be told that this was unnecessary and to be dismissive of the very solution proposed by TSB seems to be obtuse.

“I can’t begin to imagine how distressing that must have been, given the situation Anna was going through with her partner.

“She was living in a women’s refuge and was dealing with a very difficult period of adjustment while she tried to rebuild her life.

“It’s not to be underestimated how important it is for a survivor of domestic abuse to feel heard, and TSB didn’t make Anna feel this way, contrary to their own policies and promises on their website.”

‘We’re very sorry’ – bank

A TSB spokeswoman told us: “We’re very sorry we did not initially offer this customer a non-regional account.

“While the correct account was later opened, we appreciate how important this vital service is and have provided compensation in recognition of this mistake.

“In recent years, TSB has made continuous enhancements to its industry-leading support for victim-survivors of domestic abuse, and we’re confident we would deliver the right outcome for this customer today.”

In another incident, HMRC’s systems allowed someone to make a complaint in Anna’s name against her former employer, falsely alleging that employer had paid Anna less than the legal minimum salary.

Anna said she believes the only person who would have reason to do that would be Matt.

Malicious complaint against former employer

She told us: “In such cases, the company being complained about aren’t going to know the background, that the complaint came from someone else.

“That company are just going to see whose name the complaint concerned. Word can spread and suddenly, nobody wants to work with you.”

It is understood that it is possible for anyone to use a generic form to make complaints online and therefore they can do so with someone else’s details – but HMRC is quickly able to establish they are not genuine, especially if the victim in such cases is registered with them.

An HMRC spokesman said: “Our online services are only available to customers who register their details.

“Every time they log in, they must enter a user ID and password and pass multi-factor authentication.

“We advise customers to use a strong and unique password for every online service – and anyone who thinks their account has been accessed or altered without their authorisation, should contact us.”

Court access problems

Anna also experienced problems during the trial.

When the case was moved from Wick Sheriff Court to Inverness Sheriff Court, she feared Matt would be able to see what car she was driving and that she might encounter him in the shared entrance.

In the end, Anna convinced officials to organise transport for her from home and for her to enter the court via a different entrance.

Anna said: “Fortunately for me, I’m a well-educated woman who can speak up for myself – but I was only spared the anxiety of risking seeing my abuser because I spoke out.

“These services should be provided as standard.”

The Crown Office said it makes decisions about victim vulnerability and what facilities witnesses should have when attending court on a case-by-case basis.

‘Abuser used online accounts to terrorise’

With the help of Kate Forbes MSP, Anna recently met Scottish Government Minister for Victims and Community Safety, Siobhian Brown.

Also in attendance was Jeff Gibbons, head of the Violence Against Women and Girls prevention unit in the Justice Directorate.

Ms Forbes said: “Anna’s abuser was using her online accounts to terrorise her.

“This had Anna battling with various organisations to regain control of her personal data.

“I acted on her behalf, writing to her bank, the DVLA, HMRC, and others, in an attempt to restore her access to online accounts and establish more security against this abuse.”

One problem is that, while FOS is proactive with individual cases, it cannot force organisations to change policies.

That can only be done by the Financial Conduct Authority or politicians.

‘This needs government intervention’ – MSP

Ms Forbes added: “It was clear from my constituent’s experience that this was an issue that required further government intervention.

“That is why I convened a meeting with Siobhian Brown, allowing Anna to share her experience as a survivor of domestic violence.”

Anna said she was thankful to the prosecutors at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal who brought the case against Matt.

Alison McKenzie, Procurator Fiscal for Grampian, Highland & Islands said: “Today at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, domestic abuse is understood and prosecuted by recognising a much wider range of abusive and controlling behaviour.

“This type of offending is not limited to physical violence; it includes verbal, psychological and economic abuse – such as taking control of online accounts – and stalking.

“No one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner, and I would urge anyone affected to report it.

“You will be listened to and supported by our trauma-informed staff as we seek to use all the tools available to prosecute those responsible.”

The victim’s name has been changed to Anna to protect her identity.

We were unable to contact Charles Matthew Fletcher, who is currently serving a community sentence for his actions.

Support is available 24/7 for anyone dealing with domestic abuse via Scotland’s Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline. Find out more here.