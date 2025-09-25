American holidaymaker ‘looked wrong way’ causing A9 collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

American holidaymaker ‘looked wrong way’ causing A9 collision

American tourist Devin Marshall pulled out of a junction on to the A9 causing a crash.

By Jenni Gee
The incident happened at Daviot on the A9. Image: DC Thomson
An American driver caused a crash on the A9 when he “looked the wrong way” as he exited onto the carriageway.

Devin Marshall was holidaying in the Highlands when his careless driving caused a collision on the trunk road at Daviot, south of Inverness.

His solicitor told the court that his client – who is accustomed to driving on the other side of the road – had encroached on the carriageway as a result of his error, causing the crash.

Marshall, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on Thursday September 18.

A9 crash left vehicles damaged

Solicitor John MacColl said his client had been staying in accommodation off the A9 at the time of the incident.

He said Marshall was entering the A9 from the left-hand side of the road, but as he exited onto the carriageway, he “had looked the wrong way”.

Daviot RTC driver passed breath test

Mr MacColl said the driver was required to provide a breath test at the scene of the collision, which produced a reading of zero.

He said the visiting driver “accepted full responsibility” for the collision.

Sheriff David Mackie told Marshall, of Kittitas, Washington: “I’m sorry that you find yourself in court with this matter, and I, for one, am glad it was not much more serious – which it could have been – not just for other drivers but for you too.”

He fined Marshall £675 and imposed six points on his UK driving record.