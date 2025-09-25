American holidaymaker ‘looked wrong way’ causing A9 collision

An American driver caused a crash on the A9 when he “looked the wrong way” as he exited onto the carriageway.

Devin Marshall was holidaying in the Highlands when his careless driving caused a collision on the trunk road at Daviot, south of Inverness.

His solicitor told the court that his client – who is accustomed to driving on the other side of the road – had encroached on the carriageway as a result of his error, causing the crash.

Marshall, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on Thursday September 18.

A9 crash left vehicles damaged

Solicitor John MacColl said his client had been staying in accommodation off the A9 at the time of the incident.

He said Marshall was entering the A9 from the left-hand side of the road, but as he exited onto the carriageway, he “had looked the wrong way”.

Daviot RTC driver passed breath test

Mr MacColl said the driver was required to provide a breath test at the scene of the collision, which produced a reading of zero.

He said the visiting driver “accepted full responsibility” for the collision.

Sheriff David Mackie told Marshall, of Kittitas, Washington: “I’m sorry that you find yourself in court with this matter, and I, for one, am glad it was not much more serious – which it could have been – not just for other drivers but for you too.”

He fined Marshall £675 and imposed six points on his UK driving record.