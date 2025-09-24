Former Inverness footballer not guilty of chip shop attack

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player Shaun Rooney was cleared today of assaulting a teenage girl in a chip shop.

The 29-year-old – who made 56 appearances for the Highland side between 2018 and 2020 was accused of attacking Sophia Bruce, 18, at Blue Lagoon on Glasgow’s Queen Street on September 19 2024.

Court papers stated the Fleetwood Town defender repeatedly pushed her and seized her on the body.

It was claimed that Rooney, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, twisted the girl on the arm and kicked her on the body to her injury.

Rooney faced a separate allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the same date and location.

The charge said Rooney shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered derogatory remarks.

It was stated that the alleged offence was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

The ex-St Mirren and St Johnstone star was in the dock today for day two of his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He told the court in his evidence that he had been at a Celtic match earlier that day before he went to a casino to play blackjack.

Rooney stated that he had five pints of beer throughout the day before he went to the chip shop.

He claimed that he came across his alleged victim and her friend, Hussan Shah, 19, who he did not know.

Chip shop confrontation

Rooney stated that he believed they were attempting to skip the queue while he was ahead of them and he put his arm out to stop them.

Rooney claimed that Miss Bruce then called him ugly to which he replied with a comment about her hairline.

The footballer stated told the court that Miss Bruce then made another remark about him being “skint.”

Rooney said: “As I got my food and turned back around, I got a kick on the shin.”

Marisa Borland, defending, asked Rooney who was responsible and he replied: “Miss Bruce.”

Rooney claimed that he received a lump and a scratch on his shin – a picture of which was shown to the court.

Rooney stated that he kicked Miss Bruce back “by accident.”

He said: “I just reacted because my leg was sore – it was a reaction.”

The court earlier heard that Rooney said to Mr Shah “F*** off, gay boy” which he refuted.

Rooney claimed that he called Mr Shah a “gimp.”

Rooney added: “I never made a homophobic remark – I have people in my family who are gay and if I said that at a football match I would be sent off.”

He also denied a further allegation that he had poked Miss Bruce on her upper chest or grabbed her by the arm.

Prosecutor Caitlin McAllister, in cross-examination, asked how the kick on Miss Bruce was an accident.

He said: “It was just a reaction, it happened accidental.”

Miss Bruce told the court previously that she was left with a red mark after the alleged kick, which turned into a bruise.

She said: “I don’t think I have felt so much impact before on my body.”

The witness added that she struggled to walk in the morning after the incident.

Sheriff ‘not impressed’ with footballer’s evidence

When giving her verdict, Sheriff Joan Kerr told Rooney: “I wasn’t impressed by your evidence.

“You failed to explain what you really meant in regards to an accidental kick and what you described was much more like revenge rather than an accident.

“Your evidence is not supported by the police officer who found you to be in an aggressive state when she came across you.

“Just because I don’t accept your version entirely doesn’t mean the case is proved against you.

“There were so many discrepancies with the Crown witnesses and the court has to conclude there is a reasonable doubt about what happened on this occasion.

“You get the benefit of that doubt and I find you not guilty.”