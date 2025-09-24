Former Inverness footballer not guilty of chip shop attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Former Inverness footballer not guilty of chip shop attack

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player Shaun Rooney was cleared of all charges on day two of his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

By Connor Gordon
Shaun Rooney was on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Shaun Rooney was on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player Shaun Rooney was cleared today of assaulting a teenage girl in a chip shop.

The 29-year-old –  who made 56 appearances for the Highland side between 2018 and 2020 was accused of attacking Sophia Bruce, 18, at Blue Lagoon on Glasgow’s Queen Street on September 19 2024.

Court papers stated the Fleetwood Town defender repeatedly pushed her and seized her on the body.

It was claimed that Rooney, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, twisted the girl on the arm and kicked her on the body to her injury.

The Blue Lagoon chip shop in Glasgow.

Rooney faced a separate allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the same date and location.

The charge said Rooney shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered derogatory remarks.

It was stated that the alleged offence was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

The ex-St Mirren and St Johnstone star was in the dock today for day two of his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He told the court in his evidence that he had been at a Celtic match earlier that day before he went to a casino to play blackjack.

Rooney stated that he had five pints of beer throughout the day before he went to the chip shop.

He claimed that he came across his alleged victim and her friend, Hussan Shah, 19, who he did not know.

Chip shop confrontation

Rooney stated that he believed they were attempting to skip the queue while he was ahead of them and he put his arm out to stop them.

Rooney claimed that Miss Bruce then called him ugly to which he replied with a comment about her hairline.

The footballer stated told the court that Miss Bruce then made another remark about him being “skint.”

Rooney said: “As I got my food and turned back around, I got a kick on the shin.”

Marisa Borland, defending, asked Rooney who was responsible and he replied: “Miss Bruce.”

Rooney claimed that he received a lump and a scratch on his shin – a picture of which was shown to the court.

Rooney stated that he kicked Miss Bruce back “by accident.”

He said: “I just reacted because my leg was sore – it was a reaction.”

The court earlier heard that Rooney said to Mr Shah “F*** off, gay boy” which he refuted.

Rooney claimed that he called Mr Shah a “gimp.”

Rooney added: “I never made a homophobic remark – I have people in my family who are gay and if I said that at a football match I would be sent off.”

He also denied a further allegation that he had poked Miss Bruce on her upper chest or grabbed her by the arm.

Prosecutor Caitlin McAllister, in cross-examination, asked how the kick on Miss Bruce was an accident.

He said: “It was just a reaction, it happened accidental.”

Miss Bruce told the court previously that she was left with a red mark after the alleged kick, which turned into a bruise.

She said: “I don’t think I have felt so much impact before on my body.”

The witness added that she struggled to walk in the morning after the incident.

Sheriff ‘not impressed’ with footballer’s evidence

When giving her verdict, Sheriff Joan Kerr told Rooney: “I wasn’t impressed by your evidence.

“You failed to explain what you really meant in regards to an accidental kick and what you described was much more like revenge rather than an accident.

“Your evidence is not supported by the police officer who found you to be in an aggressive state when she came across you.

“Just because I don’t accept your version entirely doesn’t mean the case is proved against you.

“There were so many discrepancies with the Crown witnesses and the court has to conclude there is a reasonable doubt about what happened on this occasion.

“You get the benefit of that doubt and I find you not guilty.”