Aberdeen car thief jailed after trashing car and racking up bus gate fines for owner

A thief who stole a car from outside an Aberdeen pub and then wrote it off added insult to injury by also landing his victim with bus gate fines, a court was told.

Jamie Howell, 41, stole the white Toyota Yaris from outside the Holburn Bar in Aberdeen last November before going on a two-day crime spree.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Howell had snuck in the back door of the pub shortly after the owner of the car had arrived for work on the morning of November 18 2024, and stole the car keys from her jacket.

Car was missing

The police were contacted and the car was traced the following day, thanks to the cat collar, which had been fitted with a tracking device.

The damaged Yaris was found abandoned on Skene Road and it was later written off by the owner’s insurance company, which refused to fix it.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson told the court the owner suffered by losing out on their no claims bonus and received adverse credit scoring.

Owner had to pay bus gate fines

Ms Peterson also said the owner later received bus gate fines, which Howell had racked up on his joyride and which they were told to pay.

Howell was caught on CCTV driving the car on Springfield Road and Skene Road on both November 18 and 19 and also admitted stealing fuel and food from the BP garage on Springfield Road.

He also admitted stealing alcohol twice from the Tesco stores in Woodend and Ellon.

Howell, who is serving a prison sentence for another matter, also admitted driving without a licence or insurance.

Sentencing

Speaking on his behalf, Neil McRobert said there was “not much” to say by way of mitigation, adding: “The owner paid the bus gate fines – which is unfortunate.

“That should not have been required, and they should have told the authorities that the car had been stolen.”

Aberdeen City Council confirmed that the owner should not have been responsible for Howell’s bus gate fines and urged her to get in touch so that the payments can be reviewed.

Sheriff Craig Findlater jailed Howell for a total of 20 months to begin at the end of his current prison sentence and banned him from driving for 29 months.

Victim not responsible for bus gate fines

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Victims of vehicle theft are not held responsible for Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) incurred while the vehicle was out of their control.

“If someone has paid a PCN under these circumstances, we would encourage them to contact us so we can review the case.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of individual cases, we can clarify the general process.

“If someone receives a PCN for a vehicle that was stolen, they should not ignore it. Instead, they should appeal the notice and provide evidence such as a police report or insurance documentation confirming the vehicle was stolen. This will be considered in line with the statutory appeal process.”

