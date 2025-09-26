Aberdeen carer will lose job after drink-driving smash, court hears

An Aberdeen carer who crashed her car less than half-a-mile from her front door has been banned from the roads for 14 months.

Nadezhda Chokoeva was in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where she admitted to a single charge of driving while almost five times over the legal limit for alcohol.

The 43-year-old, who spoke only to confirm her name, now faces losing her job as a result of the conviction.

Car found blocking both lanes

The court heard that the crash happened at around 5.15pm on Pitmedden Crescent in the city on Saturday August 30 this year.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan said police attended the scene and arrested Chokoeva about 30 minutes later, finding her by the side of her Renault Captur.

She would return a test of 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit in Scotland is just 22mcg.

Ms Ramzan said: “On arrival, they observed the accused car to be sideways across both lanes and blocking the road, having collided with the fence.

“They found the accused to be out of the vehicle. She identified herself as the driver.”

Defence solicitor Michael Horsman, representing Chokoeva, said his client was “aware of the consequences”.

‘Should not have been anywhere near her car’

Mr Horsman said the mother-of-three was currently working within the care sector, but would lose her job now that she was unable to drive.

He added that Chokoeva had a history of work within the country, having moved to the UK 19 years ago, had recently divorced, and that she had jumped in the car to go “500 metres” from her front door to the local shop.

“She fully appreciates that she should not have been anywhere near her car,” Mr Horsman said.

“She had driven from her home, which is in Montrose Drive, to the local shop. Unfortunately, she was involved in a collision in the course of that journey.

“She has been suffering from severe stress. She has been struggling financially since the separation from her husband.

“Her position is that she had consumed some wine at lunch time, on Saturday, and she also accepts that she consumed a lot of alcohol the night before. She’s aware of the consequences.”

‘No option’

Banning her from the roads for 14 months, Sheriff Rhona Wark said Chokoeva could reduce the length of that suspension by completing a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

“I have no option really in this matter but to disqualify you,” she said.

The sheriff also imposed a fine of £270, which Chokoeva will repay at the rate of £20 per month.