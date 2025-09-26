Aberdeen carer will lose job after drink-driving smash, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Aberdeen carer will lose job after drink-driving smash, court hears

Nadezhda Chokoeva was more than four times over the legal limit when she crashed her car while on the way to the shops earlier this year.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen carer who crashed her car less than half-a-mile from her front door has been banned from the roads for 14 months.

Nadezhda Chokoeva was in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where she admitted to a single charge of driving while almost five times over the legal limit for alcohol.

The 43-year-old, who spoke only to confirm her name, now faces losing her job as a result of the conviction.

Car found blocking both lanes

The court heard that the crash happened at around 5.15pm on Pitmedden Crescent in the city on Saturday August 30 this year.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan said police attended the scene and arrested Chokoeva about 30 minutes later, finding her by the side of her Renault Captur.

She would return a test of 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit in Scotland is just 22mcg.

Ms Ramzan said: “On arrival, they observed the accused car to be sideways across both lanes and blocking the road, having collided with the fence.

“They found the accused to be out of the vehicle. She identified herself as the driver.”

Defence solicitor Michael Horsman, representing Chokoeva, said his client was “aware of the consequences”.

‘Should not have been anywhere near her car’

Mr Horsman said the mother-of-three was currently working within the care sector, but would lose her job now that she was unable to drive.

He added that Chokoeva had a history of work within the country, having moved to the UK 19 years ago, had recently divorced, and that she had jumped in the car to go “500 metres” from her front door to the local shop.

“She fully appreciates that she should not have been anywhere near her car,” Mr Horsman said.

“She had driven from her home, which is in Montrose Drive, to the local shop. Unfortunately, she was involved in a collision in the course of that journey.

“She has been suffering from severe stress. She has been struggling financially since the separation from her husband.

“Her position is that she had consumed some wine at lunch time, on Saturday, and she also accepts that she consumed a lot of alcohol the night before. She’s aware of the consequences.”

‘No option’

Banning her from the roads for 14 months, Sheriff Rhona Wark said Chokoeva could reduce the length of that suspension by completing a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

“I have no option really in this matter but to disqualify you,” she said.

The sheriff also imposed a fine of £270, which Chokoeva will repay at the rate of £20 per month.