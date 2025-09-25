Angry ex caught on camera ordered onto domestic abuse programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Angry ex caught on camera ordered onto domestic abuse programme

Serdar Yavuz made threats to kill his ex's new partner and kicked and struck her front door in an incident that was captured on a doorbell camera.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
An angry ex who was caught on camera making threats to kill his former partner’s new boyfriend has been ordered to complete a programme for domestic abusers.

A doorbell camera filmed Serdar Yavuz, of Daviot, as he kicked and punched the woman’s front door, demanding she “f***ing open the f***ing door”.

The footage also captured Yavuz shouting: “Is that the f***ing guy? He is dead.”

Yavuz, 47, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards the woman and her new boyfriend, as well as failing to provide a sample of breath after police suspected he had driven there under the influence.

Before the sentencing, Sheriff David Sutherland watched the Ring doorbell footage recorded at the woman’s property on May 4 of this year.

In the footage, Yavuz can be seen initially hammering on the door of the house on Moriston Road, Inverness.

He then kicks and strikes the door shouting: “F***ing open the f***ing door” and “Open it right now, f***ing open it”.

Death threat to ex’s new man

Yavuz can then be heard to shout: “If that’s the f***ing guy, he is dead.”

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that the woman and Yavuz were separated.

She said that, on the night in question, Yavuz’s ex had gone out with her new partner.

“He had found out about this, and when the couple had gone home, he appeared at her house,” the fiscal depute said.

She said that after Yavuz shouted and swore, kicked the door and made threats to kill, police were contacted.

When officers arrived, Ms Eastwood said, they “had reason to suspect that he had driven to the place while drunk” but, at Burnett Road Police Station, Yavuz failed to provide breath specimens for analysis.

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Rory Gowans, for Yavuz, told Sheriff David Sutherland that his client had been in a taxi heading home on the night in question and had diverted his lift to the woman’s home following a phone call.

He said there was “a background”  to the crime, which involved his now-bankrupt client signing “everything” to the woman shortly before she ended their relationship.

‘He is deeply ashamed’

Mr Gowans said: “He is deeply ashamed of his conduct on the day in question – it is very clear he was upset, it is clear he was intoxicated.

He added: “He accepts that his conduct was unacceptable”

Mr Gowan’s said Yavuz – a previously successful businessman – had suffered a number of health difficulties for which he was receiving treatment and support

He told Sheriff Sutherland: “He is somebody who is doing his best to try and turn his life around.”

Sheriff Sutherland placed Yavuz on a CPO with a requirement to remain under supervision for two years and complete the Caledonian Men’s Programme – designed to address domestic abuse.

He fined him £320 and imposed 10 points for the driving charge, as well as making him subject to a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting the woman for two years.