Angry ex caught on camera ordered onto domestic abuse programme

An angry ex who was caught on camera making threats to kill his former partner’s new boyfriend has been ordered to complete a programme for domestic abusers.

A doorbell camera filmed Serdar Yavuz, of Daviot, as he kicked and punched the woman’s front door, demanding she “f***ing open the f***ing door”.

The footage also captured Yavuz shouting: “Is that the f***ing guy? He is dead.”

Yavuz, 47, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards the woman and her new boyfriend, as well as failing to provide a sample of breath after police suspected he had driven there under the influence.

Before the sentencing, Sheriff David Sutherland watched the Ring doorbell footage recorded at the woman’s property on May 4 of this year.

In the footage, Yavuz can be seen initially hammering on the door of the house on Moriston Road, Inverness.

He then kicks and strikes the door shouting: “F***ing open the f***ing door” and “Open it right now, f***ing open it”.

Death threat to ex’s new man

Yavuz can then be heard to shout: “If that’s the f***ing guy, he is dead.”

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that the woman and Yavuz were separated.

She said that, on the night in question, Yavuz’s ex had gone out with her new partner.

“He had found out about this, and when the couple had gone home, he appeared at her house,” the fiscal depute said.

She said that after Yavuz shouted and swore, kicked the door and made threats to kill, police were contacted.

When officers arrived, Ms Eastwood said, they “had reason to suspect that he had driven to the place while drunk” but, at Burnett Road Police Station, Yavuz failed to provide breath specimens for analysis.

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Rory Gowans, for Yavuz, told Sheriff David Sutherland that his client had been in a taxi heading home on the night in question and had diverted his lift to the woman’s home following a phone call.

He said there was “a background” to the crime, which involved his now-bankrupt client signing “everything” to the woman shortly before she ended their relationship.

‘He is deeply ashamed’

Mr Gowans said: “He is deeply ashamed of his conduct on the day in question – it is very clear he was upset, it is clear he was intoxicated.

He added: “He accepts that his conduct was unacceptable”

Mr Gowan’s said Yavuz – a previously successful businessman – had suffered a number of health difficulties for which he was receiving treatment and support

He told Sheriff Sutherland: “He is somebody who is doing his best to try and turn his life around.”

Sheriff Sutherland placed Yavuz on a CPO with a requirement to remain under supervision for two years and complete the Caledonian Men’s Programme – designed to address domestic abuse.

He fined him £320 and imposed 10 points for the driving charge, as well as making him subject to a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting the woman for two years.