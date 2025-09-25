Aberdeen police officer on trial over crash that left danger-driver with broken neck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen police officer on trial over crash that left danger-driver with broken neck

Richard Shepherd's police van collided with motorcyclist Sean Laurenson - who was subsequently jailed for his part in the early morning Northfield crash.

By Joanne Warnock
Pc Richard Shepherd outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Pc Richard Shepherd outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen police officer has gone on trial accused of seriously injuring a dangerous driver in a scooter crash.

Richard Shepherd denies the charge of causing injury to Sean Laurenson while driving his police van without due care and attention in the early hours of April 22 2023.

Mr Laurenson was struck by the police vehicle on Granitehill Road in the Northfield area of the city at around 2.45am and suffered a broken neck and damage to his liver.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that Mr Laurenson – who did not have a licence or insurance at the time – was later convicted of dangerous driving for his part in the crash and was jailed for six months.

The biker who broke his neck in the Aberdeen crash
Sean Laurenson was seriously injured in the crash.

Medical report on injuries

The trial, before Sheriff Janice, was told that Pc Shepherd admitted being the driver of the marked police van at the time and had positioned himself in the middle of the road to pass parked cars.

It was agreed that Mr Laurenson had emerged at speed from a side street into his path, travelling towards him.

It was further stated that Shepherd instinctively steered to the right in order to create more space for Mr Laurenson to pass between the police van and the stationary cars.

However, Mr Laurenson had steered the same way, causing the van to collide with the motorcycle.

Biker gives evidence

Mr Laurenson gave evidence on day one of the trial, telling the court he had just bought the bike that day and was taking it on a test drive.

He said: “I was going to take it to my mother-in-law’s house – she had been made aware that I would be keeping the bike there.”

He went on to say that he had panicked when he saw police cars earlier in the evening and had driven away, adding: “I felt I was being terrorised by the police for the last three years.”

Of the collision, he told the court “it was all a blur”, adding: “I can’t remember nothing after that.”

Bike ‘bounced off the fence’

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor Gareth Jones, Mr Laurenson was asked if he had known the bike was stolen.

He replied: “I would not be using a stolen bike to take my son up to go off-road on the field.”

Mr Jones then asked about his subsequent dangerous driving conviction over the same incident.

Mr Laurenson said: “My solicitor told me to plead guilty to that. I had been on remand for six months and I was told I would get out that day if I pled guilty.”

The accident happened in front of the Hameworth Lodge Care Home and a night shift worker gave evidence to say she had witnessed the smash.

Malgorzota Nosal told the court she had seen someone driving around on a scooter “all night” and had been on a break looking out of a window when the crash happened.

She said: “The bike driver bounced off the fence.”

Eye witness account

When asked by fiscal depute Anne McDonald how she had known this was the same biker from earlier, she replied: “It was the same motorbike, and he was wearing the same jacket.”

She told the court the biker had not looked very steady on his bike, “like a drunk person”.

Pc Jamie Birnie, who was a passenger in the police van at the time, told the court a warrant had been issued for Mr Laurenson’s arrest that day for a domestic matter.

He explained that there had been various sightings of Mr Laurenson riding around on a white Honda scooter that evening, but officers on duty had been told not to pursue him due to his erratic driving.

About to end shift

He told the court he and Pc Shepherd had been making their way back to Mastrick police station to end their shift when they came upon Mr Laurenson on Granitehill Road.

The officer described the accident, saying Pc Shepherd had “braked harshly” when he saw Mr Laurenson’s bike coming towards them.

Under cross-examination from Mr Jones, he was asked: “The reason why your blue lights were not active was because no pursuit was happening?”

Pc Birnie answered: “That’s right, they weren’t activated – we weren’t pursuing Sean Laurenson – he was coming from the opposite direction.”

Sergeant Scott Armstrong also gave evidence to say he had been on shift that night at the Dundee control room.

He stated he had told all officers to stand down in pursuit of Mr Laurenson just before 2.45am after getting reports that he had been spotted driving over pavements.

He said: “The level of risk taken by the individual was disproportionate.”

The trial continues.

 