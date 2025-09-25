Aberdeen police officer on trial over crash that left danger-driver with broken neck

An Aberdeen police officer has gone on trial accused of seriously injuring a dangerous driver in a scooter crash.

Richard Shepherd denies the charge of causing injury to Sean Laurenson while driving his police van without due care and attention in the early hours of April 22 2023.

Mr Laurenson was struck by the police vehicle on Granitehill Road in the Northfield area of the city at around 2.45am and suffered a broken neck and damage to his liver.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that Mr Laurenson – who did not have a licence or insurance at the time – was later convicted of dangerous driving for his part in the crash and was jailed for six months.

Medical report on injuries

The trial, before Sheriff Janice, was told that Pc Shepherd admitted being the driver of the marked police van at the time and had positioned himself in the middle of the road to pass parked cars.

It was agreed that Mr Laurenson had emerged at speed from a side street into his path, travelling towards him.

It was further stated that Shepherd instinctively steered to the right in order to create more space for Mr Laurenson to pass between the police van and the stationary cars.

However, Mr Laurenson had steered the same way, causing the van to collide with the motorcycle.

Biker gives evidence

Mr Laurenson gave evidence on day one of the trial, telling the court he had just bought the bike that day and was taking it on a test drive.

He said: “I was going to take it to my mother-in-law’s house – she had been made aware that I would be keeping the bike there.”

He went on to say that he had panicked when he saw police cars earlier in the evening and had driven away, adding: “I felt I was being terrorised by the police for the last three years.”

Of the collision, he told the court “it was all a blur”, adding: “I can’t remember nothing after that.”

Bike ‘bounced off the fence’

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor Gareth Jones, Mr Laurenson was asked if he had known the bike was stolen.

He replied: “I would not be using a stolen bike to take my son up to go off-road on the field.”

Mr Jones then asked about his subsequent dangerous driving conviction over the same incident.

Mr Laurenson said: “My solicitor told me to plead guilty to that. I had been on remand for six months and I was told I would get out that day if I pled guilty.”

The accident happened in front of the Hameworth Lodge Care Home and a night shift worker gave evidence to say she had witnessed the smash.

Malgorzota Nosal told the court she had seen someone driving around on a scooter “all night” and had been on a break looking out of a window when the crash happened.

She said: “The bike driver bounced off the fence.”

Eye witness account

When asked by fiscal depute Anne McDonald how she had known this was the same biker from earlier, she replied: “It was the same motorbike, and he was wearing the same jacket.”

She told the court the biker had not looked very steady on his bike, “like a drunk person”.

Pc Jamie Birnie, who was a passenger in the police van at the time, told the court a warrant had been issued for Mr Laurenson’s arrest that day for a domestic matter.

He explained that there had been various sightings of Mr Laurenson riding around on a white Honda scooter that evening, but officers on duty had been told not to pursue him due to his erratic driving.

About to end shift

He told the court he and Pc Shepherd had been making their way back to Mastrick police station to end their shift when they came upon Mr Laurenson on Granitehill Road.

The officer described the accident, saying Pc Shepherd had “braked harshly” when he saw Mr Laurenson’s bike coming towards them.

Under cross-examination from Mr Jones, he was asked: “The reason why your blue lights were not active was because no pursuit was happening?”

Pc Birnie answered: “That’s right, they weren’t activated – we weren’t pursuing Sean Laurenson – he was coming from the opposite direction.”

Sergeant Scott Armstrong also gave evidence to say he had been on shift that night at the Dundee control room.

He stated he had told all officers to stand down in pursuit of Mr Laurenson just before 2.45am after getting reports that he had been spotted driving over pavements.

He said: “The level of risk taken by the individual was disproportionate.”

The trial continues.