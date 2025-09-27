Highland woman attacked partner with baseball bat and wooden giraffe

A woman attacked her partner with a variety of items, including a wooden giraffe and a baseball bat, when he called round to her Highland home.

Joanne Bradley, of Drumlon, Drumnadrochit, had been dating the man for a year before the assault took place, on September 18 last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Inverness Sheriff Court that the 44-year-old had asked her victim to come to her property and she met him outside.

“She had her arms behind her back and then produced a baseball bat,” Ms Silver said.

“She hit him several times on the head and then on his body, causing reddening.

Wooden giraffe used in assault

“She was disarmed but went back into the house, returning with a wooden giraffe and she hit him on the arm with it.

“She again returned to the house and came out with a metal toilet roll holder and struck him on the leg. Police were called and she was arrested.”

Defence solicitor Christina Cummings told Sheriff David Sutherland: “There was quite a history between them. But she has made positive changes in her life to address issues with alcohol.”

Bradley was placed on a structured deferred sentence for intense social work involvement for the next four months and must return to court on January 23 next year.