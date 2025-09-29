Millionaire businessman TWICE caught illegally burning waste on his north-east estate

A millionaire Aberdeenshire estate owner was fined just £600 after he flouted environmental rules by repeatedly burning waste illegally on his land.

Alfred Cheyne did not have a licence to dispose of controlled waste by burning it on his Mayen Estate near Huntly, but did so regardless.

A former worker on his estate said he “blatantly disregarded” multiple warnings to stop the practice, breaching the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Witnesses supported the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) case against Mr Cheyne by providing statements and photographic evidence.

The fixed monetary penalty notice issued to Mr Cheyne states that estate workers “were instructed by yourself to burn copious amounts of trade waste” between 2023 and 2025.

Among the material was plasterboard, insulation, plastics, tyres, garden waste, storage heaters and cardboard, the witnesses said.

After he was formally reprimanded, Mr Cheyne – former boss of Ace Winches – told The Press and Journal that he “took the matter very seriously” and “participated fully” with SEPA during the investigation, which ended with a £600 fine and is “now closed”.

However, a former Mayen Estate worker who blew the whistle on the illegal fires said it was a “disgusting practice” and not a victimless offence.

“There had been frequent complaints about burning from the estate,” the man explained.

“It would often burn a lot, and on windy days all that horrible smoke and debris would come off the hill and go down into Milltown of Rothiemay.”

Alfred Cheyne had a large amount of wealth and means to dispose of waste in the correct way. There’s simply no excuse for him choosing not to do so – former employee

The former employee, who asked not to be named, said cyclists, mountain bikers, and walkers using paths nearby had previously complained.

He slammed his ex-boss, who he said had “blatantly disregarded” the environment, locals, nature and wildlife.

“Alfred Cheyne had a large amount of wealth and means to dispose of waste in the correct way,” he said, adding: “There’s simply no excuse for him choosing not to do so.”

Millionaire ‘failed to take precautions and exercise due diligence’ to prevent offence

The Press and Journal has obtained photos that were submitted to SEPA, which we verified were taken on Cheyne’s Mayen Estate.

They showed piles of mixed waste on charred ground.

SEPA recorded Cheyne’s offence of “disposal of controlled waste without an authorisation” on January 23 this year.

Proceedings were then taken against Mayen Estate after investigators concluded that Mr Cheyne had “failed to take all reasonable precautions and exercise all due diligence” to prevent the offence being committed.

The authority’s paperwork stated that “a relevant offence was committed by a person while acting as an employee of Mayen Estate,” adding that “the owner and employer also committed the relevant offence”.

SEPA documentation requested by The P&J under a freedom of information request suggested Mr Cheyne had not been cooperative.

Papers detailed how an officer had first attended the estate, near Rothiemay, on December 6 last year in response to a report about the burning of waste.

On that occasion, the official met Mr Cheyne, who admitted he had recently received a letter from SEPA regarding the burning of waste.

Mr Cheyne took the officer to an area with two piles of mixed waste that included wood, plastics, and plasterboard.

They were on top of charred ground, indicating it was an area used for the burning of waste.

The SEPA official took photographs and instructed Mr Cheyne not to burn any more waste.

But more than a month later, on January 23, three officers from SEPA returned to the same location and found a large pile of waste in an excavated pit.

It contained various items of mixed burned waste, including ash, game feed bags, insulation materials, wooden furniture, glass, metal sheeting and plasterboard.

Parts of the pile were still smouldering.

A separate, smaller pile of mixed waste contained ash, food waste items, plasterboard, partially burned aerosols and cardboard.

The SEPA officers took photographs of their findings and met Mr Cheyne, who once again told them that all burning would cease.

SEPA slapped him with a £600 fine – the maximum fixed monetary penalty (FMP) possible is £1,000.

On the authority’s website it states: “There are three levels of penalty … £300; £600 and £1000 …

“FMPs allow us to issue penalties for non-compliance and are normally appropriate where an offence involves no direct harm, with no lasting effects or impact on the environment or communities, and when little (if any) financial benefit arises from the offence.”

Four fire crews battled estate blaze

Mr Cheyne and his wife Valerie sold their business, Ace Winches, for £53.5 million in November 2023.

The entrepreneur founded the company in 1992 and it went on to become a world leader in the offshore winching market with £40m turnover and more than 380 staff in 2013.

Cheyne became the Mayen Estate owner in April of that year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

On June 28 this year, four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances and their crews were called to the estate to battle a gorse fire.

It took them more than six hours to battle the blaze and eventually extinguish the flames, although one fire crew remained on the scene overnight as a precaution.