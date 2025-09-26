Remorseless Moray sex attacker filled with self-pity, court told

A violent sex attacker who carried out a life-endangering assault on a woman after molesting her was jailed for nine years today.

Paul Gilbert, 44, subjected his victim to repeated verbal, physical and sexual abuse, including rapes.

A judge told Gilbert that his offending culminated in “a horrific attack” which happened after he sexually assaulted the woman.

Gilbert shouted at the woman at a house in Morayshire on February 18 2023, before pushing her, touching her breasts and putting a hand in her pants and molesting her.

He repeatedly punched the victim on the head and grabbed and squeezed her face, causing her to lose consciousness, and poured alcohol on her, causing injury and endangering her life.

‘No remorse’ from rapist

Gilbert, formerly of Nairn, earlier denied a series of charges during a trial but was found guilty of seven offences committed between 2013 and 2023 in Morayshire and Inverness.

They included rape, assault, assault to the danger of life and abusive behaviour.

Lord Cubie said at the High Court in Edinburgh that Gilbert had engaged in minimising his offending and victim-blaming following his conviction.

The judge said: “There is no remorse, no understanding, only self-pity at the consequences for you.”

He said that in sentencing Gilbert for the crimes he considered that both the culpability and the level of harm caused were high. He said Gilbert effectively carried out a campaign of control and dominance.

Sex attacker has health issues

Lord Cubie ordered that following his jail term, Gilbert should be supervised in the community for a further two years, when he will be on licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

Defence counsel Alistair Sloan said that in the past, Gilbert had “a substantial work record”, but also has health issues.

He said: “He is aware these are very serious matters and the court will have no option but to impose a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Gilbert was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact the victim.