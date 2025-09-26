Remorseless Moray sex attacker filled with self-pity, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Remorseless Moray sex attacker filled with self-pity, court told

Paul Gilbert, 44, subjected his victim to repeated verbal, physical and sexual abuse, including rapes, in Moray and Inverness.

By Dave Finlay
Moray rapist Paul Gilbert
A violent sex attacker who carried out a life-endangering assault on a woman after molesting her was jailed for nine years today.

Paul Gilbert, 44, subjected his victim to repeated verbal, physical and sexual abuse, including rapes.

A judge told Gilbert that his offending culminated in “a horrific attack” which happened after he sexually assaulted the woman.

Gilbert shouted at the woman at a house in Morayshire on February 18 2023, before pushing her, touching her breasts and putting a hand in her pants and molesting her.

He repeatedly punched the victim on the head and grabbed and squeezed her face, causing her to lose consciousness, and poured alcohol on her, causing injury and endangering her life.

‘No remorse’ from rapist

Gilbert, formerly of Nairn, earlier denied a series of charges during a trial but was found guilty of seven offences committed between 2013 and 2023 in Morayshire and Inverness.

They included rape, assault, assault to the danger of life and abusive behaviour.

Lord Cubie said at the High Court in Edinburgh that Gilbert had engaged in minimising his offending and victim-blaming following his conviction.

The judge said: “There is no remorse, no understanding, only self-pity at the consequences for you.”

He said that in sentencing Gilbert for the crimes he considered that both the culpability and the level of harm caused were high. He said Gilbert effectively carried out a campaign of control and dominance.

Sex attacker has health issues

Lord Cubie ordered that following his jail term, Gilbert should be supervised in the community for a further two years, when he will be on licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

Defence counsel Alistair Sloan said that in the past, Gilbert had “a substantial work record”, but also has health issues.

He said: “He is aware these are very serious matters and the court will have no option but to impose a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Gilbert was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact the victim.