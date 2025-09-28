Echt Show brawl leaves woman disfigured, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Echt Show brawl leaves woman disfigured, court hears

Sarah Wood headbutted a security guard at the Echt Show and attacked a second woman in the car park, breaking her nose.

By Jamie Ross
Sarah Wood admitted to two charges of assault. Image: Facebook
A woman was left permanently disfigured after she was attacked at the Echt Show, a court has heard.

Sarah Wood was in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, where she was sentenced for headbutting a security guard and then assaulting the woman after she was ejected from the event.

The 23-year-old’s attack left her second victim with a broken nose and a permanent facial disfigurement – and Wood without a job.

‘I’m going to kill her’

At court on Friday, fiscal depute Dylan Middleton said the attacks happened between the evening of July 13 and the early hours of the following day during the yearly agricultural show.

Wood had been involved in a fracas at the bar of the event and was being escorted out by a female member of security when she threw her own head back and collided with the face of the staff member.

Her second victim, who was known to her, had contacted Wood’s boyfriend to report concerns about her behaviour earlier in the evening.

While leaving the show at about 12.45am, the woman heard Wood shout at her before being attacked.

“Another verbal exchange followed,” Mr Middleton said.

“The accused then punched her to the face, which caused her to lose her footing.”

Wood was restrained before breaking free and getting into a struggle with her victim.

She was heard to shout: “Let me go, I’m going to kill her.”

And: “I’m going to f****** kill her.”

She would be cautioned and charged the following day.

Sarah Wood has lost her job as a carer. Image: Facebook

Lost any hope of caring career

Liam McAllister, representing Wood, said his client’s behaviour has resulted in her losing her job as a carer.

“Her involvement in these two short-lived but avoidable incidents has effectively resulted in her losing every hope, or nearly every hope, she had of a career in the caring sector,” the solicitor said.

“An articulate, compassionate, intelligent young woman has acted in a way that is wholly out of character.

“It scared her deeply.”

Wood had initially appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on August 26, where she admitted the attacks, but sentence was deferred to Friday for background reports.

On the potential for Wood to be placed on a supervision order, which would offer her guidance and programme help to prevent reoffending, Mr McAllister said: “I can see the benefit.

“She is a young, fit woman keen to get back into full-time employment in some capacity.”

The entrance to the Echt Show this year. Image: DC Thomson

‘Stupid, immature behaviour’

Sentencing her to 225 hours of unpaid work within the community, Sheriff Ian Wallace said her punishment was an alternative to custody.

“Your stupid, immature behaviour resulted in you carrying out serious assaults,” he said.

“She is disfigured – the ongoing impact is clear on her.”

Sheriff Wallace added that he did, however, take into consideration her age, background, and “genuine remorse”.

He continued: “My sentence has to focus, yes, not just on punishing you, but preventing you from offending in future.”

Placing her under the eye of the social work department for one year, during which she will complete her hours of unpaid work, the sheriff added: “This is a punishment, but it will also have the benefit of being very productive for you.

“It’s an alternative to custody.”

Wood, of a rural property in Durno, indicated she understood before being told to leave the dock.