Echt Show brawl leaves woman disfigured, court hears

A woman was left permanently disfigured after she was attacked at the Echt Show, a court has heard.

Sarah Wood was in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, where she was sentenced for headbutting a security guard and then assaulting the woman after she was ejected from the event.

The 23-year-old’s attack left her second victim with a broken nose and a permanent facial disfigurement – and Wood without a job.

‘I’m going to kill her’

At court on Friday, fiscal depute Dylan Middleton said the attacks happened between the evening of July 13 and the early hours of the following day during the yearly agricultural show.

Wood had been involved in a fracas at the bar of the event and was being escorted out by a female member of security when she threw her own head back and collided with the face of the staff member.

Her second victim, who was known to her, had contacted Wood’s boyfriend to report concerns about her behaviour earlier in the evening.

While leaving the show at about 12.45am, the woman heard Wood shout at her before being attacked.

“Another verbal exchange followed,” Mr Middleton said.

“The accused then punched her to the face, which caused her to lose her footing.”

Wood was restrained before breaking free and getting into a struggle with her victim.

She was heard to shout: “Let me go, I’m going to kill her.”

And: “I’m going to f****** kill her.”

She would be cautioned and charged the following day.

Lost any hope of caring career

Liam McAllister, representing Wood, said his client’s behaviour has resulted in her losing her job as a carer.

“Her involvement in these two short-lived but avoidable incidents has effectively resulted in her losing every hope, or nearly every hope, she had of a career in the caring sector,” the solicitor said.

“An articulate, compassionate, intelligent young woman has acted in a way that is wholly out of character.

“It scared her deeply.”

Wood had initially appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on August 26, where she admitted the attacks, but sentence was deferred to Friday for background reports.

On the potential for Wood to be placed on a supervision order, which would offer her guidance and programme help to prevent reoffending, Mr McAllister said: “I can see the benefit.

“She is a young, fit woman keen to get back into full-time employment in some capacity.”

‘Stupid, immature behaviour’

Sentencing her to 225 hours of unpaid work within the community, Sheriff Ian Wallace said her punishment was an alternative to custody.

“Your stupid, immature behaviour resulted in you carrying out serious assaults,” he said.

“She is disfigured – the ongoing impact is clear on her.”

Sheriff Wallace added that he did, however, take into consideration her age, background, and “genuine remorse”.

He continued: “My sentence has to focus, yes, not just on punishing you, but preventing you from offending in future.”

Placing her under the eye of the social work department for one year, during which she will complete her hours of unpaid work, the sheriff added: “This is a punishment, but it will also have the benefit of being very productive for you.

“It’s an alternative to custody.”

Wood, of a rural property in Durno, indicated she understood before being told to leave the dock.