Elgin delivery driver sexually assaulted woman and child

Aberdeen High Court heard that Leigh Jeffrey also sent sexual images to two other victims, one of whom was just 15.

By Jamie Ross
Leigh Jeffrey leaves Aberdeen High Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Elgin delivery driver has been warned he faces jail after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and a child, as well as sending another youngster a sexually explicit image.

Leigh Jeffrey stood trial at Aberdeen High Court last week. He was accused of physical and sexual assaults, including rape.

The court heard that a fourth victim was sent a picture of his penis after he made contact with her through his job as an Asda delivery driver.

It took a jury about seven hours to find him guilty of eight charges. They returned a not-proven verdict on the charge of rape.

Physical violence

The jury was told Jeffrey’s violent behaviour took place between 2019 and 2023 in  Buckie and Elgin.

Giving his own version of events, Jeffrey had denied that any of the attacks took place, instead suggesting his actions were to stop the woman from “clawing” him.

“I don’t think I did [hit her],” he told the jury.

“Sometimes it would get physical, but I did my best to restrain her.

“She would get wild sometimes.”

Under questioning, Jeffrey also denied sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.

“She was never asleep when anything like that happened,” he said.

Teen girls and other woman targeted

The jury was told Jeffrey was targeting three other females – two of whom were under the age of consent.

On one occasion, between January 2014 and January 2018, he sexually assaulted a child.

Of this crime, Jeffrey, whose address was given as HMP Inverness, told the jury that the act was a joke between him and the youngster and that nothing sexual had happened.

He said: “There was nothing sexual about it at all.”

He was also found guilty of physically assaulting the girl by seizing her body.

Another youngster, aged 15, was sent an explicit image of Jeffrey in the bath over Snapchat after they struck up a conversation in January last year.

And a woman, whom Jeffrey contacted while working for Asda as a delivery driver, was sent an image of his penis on a separate occasion.

He said he “could have“ sent the images, but could not remember.

Jury returns verdicts

Shortly before 3pm on Friday, the jury returned its verdict.

They found Jeffrey guilty by unanimous decision of assaulting a woman physically and sexually.

He was also found guilty, unanimously, of sending lewd images to a child and another woman.

Jeffrey was found guilty by majority of assaulting a girl by seizing her, and also of sexually assaulting her over two time periods.

All of his crimes took place in addresses across Elgin, Buckie and Aberdeen.

Calling for background reports, Judge Graham Buchanan said that despite being acquitted of “serious” charges like rape, the matters remaining “probably will lead to a prison sentence”.

Jeffrey will be sentenced in October and is subject to the sex offenders’ notification requirement.