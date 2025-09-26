Aberdeen man suffered broken neck in alleged police van and moped collision trial

A trial in Aberdeen has heard that a crash involving a police van and a danger-driver may have been caused deliberately.

Richard Shepherd, 36, denies the charge of causing injury to Sean Laurenson while driving his police van without due care and attention in the early hours of April 22 2023.

Mr Laurenson was struck by the police vehicle on Granitehill Road in the Northfield area of the city at around 2.45am and suffered a broken neck and liver damage.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that unlicensed and uninsured Mr Laurenson – was later convicted of dangerous driving for his part in the crash and was jailed for six months.

Report under scrutnity

Police Constable Graham Rae gave evidence today on the second day of the trial.

He compiled a report of the crash in his role at Police Scotland’s collision investigation unit.

Footage shown of crash

The court was shown video footage of the crash taken from CCTV from nearby Hameworth Lodge Care Home.

Shepherd’s police van could be seen on the footage driving up Granitehill Road at around 2.45am on April 22 2023.

The footage showed Sean Laurenson coming from the opposite direction turning onto the same road from Cummings Park Drive.

CCTV captured the moment the police van braked in the moments before colliding with Laurenson and his scooter.

Pc Rae spoke to evidence found at the scene of tyre marks on the road indicating “heavy and harsh braking”.

The court heard from Pc Rae about the condition of Laurenson’s bike, which was found to have no working brake lights, no working indicator.

Mr Rae said: “The ignition wiring had been tampered with.”

He went on to say its MOT certificate had lapsed and it would have failed a test had it been put forward for one, adding: “The rear tyre did not have the required amount of minimum 1mm tread.It had 0.64mm.”

Police officer ‘may have seen red mist’

Similarly reporting on the police van’s condition, he said it was “like new” and found no fault with it that could have caused an accident.

The report, prepared with another officer, Daniel Baird, stated that one factor for the crash was that Sean Laurenson was under the influence of drink or drugs.

Another factor mentioned by Mr Rae was that a “red mist” may have descended on Pc Shepherd and he had “deliberately” driven at the scooter in an effort to stop him.

Pc Rae said: “Having seen the evidence, he had evaded police the whole night, combining that with his driving dangerously on the roads.

“They have failed to appreciate the path taken by the rider – whilst attempting to avoid a collision, have themselves been in a collision.

Could have been deliberate

“I have listed it being a deliberate act to stop the moped and knock the rider from the machine.”

Defence lawyer KC Gareth Jones asked Pc Rae if the moped ignition had been tampered with.

Pc Rae replied: “It had been hot-wired.”

Mr Jones asked, is that is consistent with it being stolen? Pc Rae answered: “Yes.”

Looking at the footage again of the collision, Mr Jones asked Pc Rae if the biker had at first been on the wrong side of Granitehill Road when coming towards the police van.

Pc Rae said: “Yes, initially it is on the wrong side, then it turns.”

Mr Jones also asked if, from watching the footage, could you tell if Pc Shepherd had reacted quickly to this oncoming hazard, Pc Rae answered: “Yes. Absolutely.”

When questioning Pc Rae about his mentioning ‘red mist’ as being a factor, he asked: “You can’t say if red mist was a factor, but have you included it for completeness?”

“Yes,” replied Pc Rae.

Rider was intoxicated

Mr Jones asked if, by being under the influence of drink of drugs, would Sean Laurenson’s reaction times have been affected to any oncoming hazards?

“Yes,” he replied.

Mr Jones continued: “You offer a range of possible factors about why the collision may have been caused; but is it in you remit to say what was most likely?”

“No,” replied Pc Rae.

Re-examining the witness, fiscal depute Anne McDonald asked if the evidence about Sean Laurenson being under the influence had been made available to him in compiling his report.

Pc Rae replied: “That information would heighten what I have said in that section – that it would greatly increase the possibility of there being a collision.”

Sean Laurenson was said to have been smelling strongly of alcohol by police at the scene and by a paramedic treating him.

The court heard an unopened can of lager was found near to his moped and a bag of herbal cannabis was discovered in his sock.

The trial, being heard by Sheriff Janice Scott, will continue in October due to court diary scheduling.