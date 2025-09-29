Six accused of trafficking Romanian women into Aberdeen for sex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Six accused of trafficking Romanian women into Aberdeen for sex

It's alleged the group threatened and forced at least 12 women into the illegal trade at flats and homes across the city.

By Grant McCabe
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.

Six people are to stand trial accused of trafficking a string of Romanian women into Aberdeen for prostitution.

The group are said to have been involved in the lucrative crime which saw females brought from abroad, mainly into Aberdeen between January 2023 and December 2024.

Prosecutors claim adverts were put online and arrangements made for men to have sex for cash at a number of flats in the city.

These include Aberdeen’s St Martin’s Lane, Urquhart Road and Bon-Accord Street.

Hotels are also listed on the indictment.

‘£337,441 of dirty money’

It is said the group “exploited” the 12 named women and other unknown females by subjecting them to “force, threats and deception”.

Prosecutors further allege a total of £337,441 of dirty money was acquired from the illegal operation.

Ionut Crsitea, 33, Cosmin Cristea, 21, Laurentiu Raducanu, 30, Cristi Serea, 33, Danut Burcea, 34, Ionut Raducanu, 29, denied the charges under the Human Trafficking as well as the Proceeds of Crime Acts at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Among other accusations are that the Raducanus allegedly threatened two of the women and demanded that one of them withdraw a statement given to the police.

A trial has now been set and is scheduled to begin in January 2027. The case could last around five weeks.

A further hearing will take place before then.

Lord Arthurson said he would recommend that a judge is allocated to oversee preparation for the case and preside over the trial.