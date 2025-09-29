Six accused of trafficking Romanian women into Aberdeen for sex

Six people are to stand trial accused of trafficking a string of Romanian women into Aberdeen for prostitution.

The group are said to have been involved in the lucrative crime which saw females brought from abroad, mainly into Aberdeen between January 2023 and December 2024.

Prosecutors claim adverts were put online and arrangements made for men to have sex for cash at a number of flats in the city.

These include Aberdeen’s St Martin’s Lane, Urquhart Road and Bon-Accord Street.

Hotels are also listed on the indictment.

‘£337,441 of dirty money’

It is said the group “exploited” the 12 named women and other unknown females by subjecting them to “force, threats and deception”.

Prosecutors further allege a total of £337,441 of dirty money was acquired from the illegal operation.

Ionut Crsitea, 33, Cosmin Cristea, 21, Laurentiu Raducanu, 30, Cristi Serea, 33, Danut Burcea, 34, Ionut Raducanu, 29, denied the charges under the Human Trafficking as well as the Proceeds of Crime Acts at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Among other accusations are that the Raducanus allegedly threatened two of the women and demanded that one of them withdraw a statement given to the police.

A trial has now been set and is scheduled to begin in January 2027. The case could last around five weeks.

A further hearing will take place before then.

Lord Arthurson said he would recommend that a judge is allocated to oversee preparation for the case and preside over the trial.