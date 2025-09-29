Kemnay drug-driver caught speeding at 100mph with children in back seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kemnay drug-driver caught speeding at 100mph with children in back seat

Charley Craig was double the limit for a metabolite of cocaine when she was caught driving on the A90 Toll of Birness road.

By Jamie Ross
Charley Craig's case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Kemnay mum of two raced through the north-east at speeds of up to 100mph with drugs in her system and children in the backseat of her car, a court has heard.

Charley Craig, 24, was pulled over on the A90 Toll of Birness road after police in an unmarked car watched her speed along the route at between 90 and 100mph, overtaking vehicles in her way.

Constables then found she was not only putting herself at risk, but also the lives of her two children, aged one and seven.

The Toll of Birness, on the A90 towards Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson

Police ‘concerned’ to see kids in the car

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that Craig had been spotted in a convoy of three other vehicles south of Stirling village on October 26 last year.

She was followed through Hatton by police, who observed her Volkswagen Golf at speeds in the region of 90 to 95mph, Mr Townsend said.

He continued: “It has continued to drive at speeds in the region of 100mph.

“The police were concerned to find not only a passenger, but her one-year-old and seven-year-old children in the rear of the vehicle.”

A drug test would determine that Craig had 111mcg of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in her system at the time. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Defence solicitor Emily Bruce, representing Craig, said her client’s life had taken a turn for the worse at the time of her crime.

Charley Craig appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘Aware of what your lordship has to do’

Ms Bruce said her client had been in a troubled relationship and, at its end, “she has effectively spiralled”.

“She is a very young lady,” Ms Bruce said.

“There’s not a huge amount to say on behalf of Ms Craig.

“She is a single mum with very limited support. She tells me she is more than aware of what your lordship has to do today.”

Ms Bruce added that Craig, whose address was given as Craigewan Park in Kemnay, was currently in receipt of benefits.

Banning her from the roads for 14 months, Sheriff Robert McDonald said his orders were “an alternative to a fine”.

He also told Craig to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next six months.

 