Kemnay drug-driver caught speeding at 100mph with children in back seat

A Kemnay mum of two raced through the north-east at speeds of up to 100mph with drugs in her system and children in the backseat of her car, a court has heard.

Charley Craig, 24, was pulled over on the A90 Toll of Birness road after police in an unmarked car watched her speed along the route at between 90 and 100mph, overtaking vehicles in her way.

Constables then found she was not only putting herself at risk, but also the lives of her two children, aged one and seven.

Police ‘concerned’ to see kids in the car

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that Craig had been spotted in a convoy of three other vehicles south of Stirling village on October 26 last year.

She was followed through Hatton by police, who observed her Volkswagen Golf at speeds in the region of 90 to 95mph, Mr Townsend said.

He continued: “It has continued to drive at speeds in the region of 100mph.

“The police were concerned to find not only a passenger, but her one-year-old and seven-year-old children in the rear of the vehicle.”

A drug test would determine that Craig had 111mcg of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in her system at the time. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Defence solicitor Emily Bruce, representing Craig, said her client’s life had taken a turn for the worse at the time of her crime.

‘Aware of what your lordship has to do’

Ms Bruce said her client had been in a troubled relationship and, at its end, “she has effectively spiralled”.

“She is a very young lady,” Ms Bruce said.

“There’s not a huge amount to say on behalf of Ms Craig.

“She is a single mum with very limited support. She tells me she is more than aware of what your lordship has to do today.”

Ms Bruce added that Craig, whose address was given as Craigewan Park in Kemnay, was currently in receipt of benefits.

Banning her from the roads for 14 months, Sheriff Robert McDonald said his orders were “an alternative to a fine”.

He also told Craig to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next six months.