Kemnay bedroom voyeur secretly recorded teenage girls with hidden spy cameras

Michael Mollins, 46, succumbed to his "own selfish desires" when he set up two secret cameras in the children's bedrooms.

By David McPhee
Michael Mollins admitted planting secret spy cameras in the bedrooms of teenage girls. Image: DC Thomson.
A man has been jailed after he was caught spying on two teenage girls with secret cameras hidden in their bedrooms.

Michael Mollins, 46, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted recording the teenagers without their knowledge for around three months.

The court was told one of his victims was horrified to find a camera in her room – and that discovery led her to search the second child’s room.

Mollins’ depraved actions saw him record intimate video footage of the girls and amass nearly 350 still photographs of them in states of undress.

His solicitor, George Mathers, told the court that Mollins – a former office manager – had succumbed to his “own selfish desires” and was “thoroughly ashamed” of his actions.

Girls found hidden cameras

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that in July last year, one of the girls was in her bedroom when she noticed a flashing light near her window.

A search of the area uncovered a small camera hidden on top of her cupboard.

She then went to the second girl’s room, where she woke her up and informed her of what she had found.

The pair searched the second girl’s bedroom and discovered a second spy camera hidden on a shelf.

The older girl showed the cameras to her mum and Mollins was confronted.

Mollins repeatedly apologised and stated that he “knew how bad it looked”, the fiscal depute added.

Indecent images found

A few weeks later, the two teenagers disclosed what had happened to another adult, who immediately contacted the police.

Mollins was arrested and a computer tower, laptops, phones, SD cards and hard drives were seized.

An examination found hundreds of images had been taken from the camera footage in which both girls were in a state of undress.

Video footage was also found showing the teenagers in their bedrooms.

A further five indecent images of children were also found, which were taken from the footage.

Guilty pleas from Mollins

In the dock, Mollins pleaded guilty to two charges of setting up video cameras to record teenage girls for the purpose of sexual gratification.

He admitted an additional charge of making or taking indecent images of children.

Michael Mollins told the girl’s mother that he “knew how bad it looked” when the secret cameras were found. Image: DC Thomson.

George Mathers, Mollins’ solicitor, described his client’s actions as “disgusting” and “disgraceful” and said he was “thoroughly ashamed”.

“This is a man who has destroyed his life, and he now doesn’t speak to anyone because of how ashamed he is,” Mr Mathers said.

“He has expressed deep remorse and has provided no defence from the outset.

“Mr Mollins’ offences were dreadful and he is sorry for the hurt he has caused – he does not seek to blame anyone else, he did this for his own selfish desires.”

Prison sentence

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Mollins that he had carried out a “significant breach of trust”.

“This will have caused great harm, and I am satisfied that only a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case,” he added.

Sheriff Wallace jailed Mollins, of Kemnay, for a total of 15 months.

Following the sentence being handed down, a person close to the victims’ family described the sentence as “not enough for what [Mollins] has done and the pain he has put people through”.