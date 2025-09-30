Aberdeen and Dundee car theft gang pair avoid jail after crime spree

The two remaining members of a car theft gang who stole cars and campervans across the north-east have avoided jail.

Lee Smith, 21, and Rhys Ellington, 25, were sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting their parts in the organised operation, which took place last year.

Smith had previously admitted two charges of car theft and one of producing a controlled drug, cannabis, at an address in Dundee.

Ellington was sentenced for housebreaking and intent to steal at a car showroom in Woodside, near Blairgowrie.

Two other members of Smith and Ellington’s gang – Stuart Webber, 20, and Stewart Burns, 41 – were sentenced for their part in the “sophisticated” crime last month.

Fiscal David Rogers told the court Smith, along with Webber and Burns, stole a red Fiat 500 from Dundee and drove it to Aberdeen, then dumped it in Farquhar Brae.

Crime spree captured on camera

Next, CCTV in Torry captured the masked gang stealing a Ford Fiesta, which they crashed and abandoned.

Mr Rogers went on to say police searched Smith’s Blackness Road address in Dundee and found four cannabis plants, worth up to £750.

He added: “It is noted during the interview that he spoke freely and admitted he was growing cannabis plants within his home address for personal use, but denied involvement in the theft of the motor vehicles.”

The gang headed out in a convoy for nights of mayhem, stealing vehicles from Aberdeen and other areas before returning to their Dundee base.

They stripped one campervan of parts before ditching it, set another car alight and led police on a high-speed pursuit down a pedestrian path.

The court was told Ellington had admitted going to a property in Campmuir, in Perth and Kinross, at around 4am on July 23 2024, where the occupant was awoken by the sounds of footsteps on his driveway.

Woken by footsteps on driveway

Court papers stated: “He had also received notification through his mobile phone that the camera at the front door at locus had been activated due to movement.

“He opened his bedroom window and looked out to his left, towards the front of the locus and observed one individual, wearing dark clothing, partially climbing over the fence between the driveway and side garden – and a second male standing on the driveway.”

The owner shouted at the two men, and they fled, driving away in a red Ford Fiesta towards Burrelton.

Just 30 minutes later, on the same night, Ellington broke into a car sales office at Woodside, not far from Burrelton.

Court papers revealed that a witness had been woken by banging outside his property, and upon looking out, saw a red Ford Fiesta parked in the lane alongside his hedge.

He could hear at least two males shouting at one another before observing the vehicle take off at speed in the direction of Coupar Angus.

Burns and Ellington then stole a silver Fiat Ducato campervan from Crieff, and three nights later, Webber and Burns stole a grey Fiat from Invergowrie.

Car thieves sentenced

At a previous hearing, Webber admitted eight charges, Burns five, Smith three and Ellington two.

Sheriff Iain Wallace spoke to Smith saying: “These were very serious offences which you got yourself involved in.

“In sentencing you I am taking into account your young age and lack of previous convictions.”

Smith was placed under a Community Payback Order with 12 months supervision and was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Wallace also placed Ellington under a Community Payback Order, with supervision for 12 months and ordered that he carry out 144 hours of unpaid work within 10 months – this was also a direct alternative to custody.