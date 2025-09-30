Victims of foster care abuse in line for £1 million compensation from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils

Councils could pay out more than £1 million to victims of abuse by foster carers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, a law firm has claimed.

Legal action by Thompsons Solicitors is forcing Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council to be held accountable for failing to protect the children they left in the care of abusive adults.

Lawyers representing 10 victims have secured £775,000 in settlements for two clients so far.

The remaining eight claimants’ cases are also expected to conclude with offers of compensation that will likely push the total figure above the £1m mark.

It follows criminal proceedings against three men and two women — William Morrice, Sandra and Andrew Harper, and John Sinclair and Ella Cowan — all guilty of committing traumatising historic abuse between the 1970s and 2010s.

One survivor of Morrice’s crimes, who we cannot name for legal reasons, told us she is “still healing”.

The woman added: “I still have not seen any justice or changes to the system to reassure me that this isn’t continuing in other Scottish foster homes.

“This is why compensation must be sought.”

The Press and Journal reported on all the court cases, including the now-dead Cairnbulg carer Harper, 63, who forced a girl to eat vomit and rubbed a boy’s face in urine-soaked bedding.

Foster carers were ‘paid to do a job that they didn’t do’

Aberdeenshire Council itself had a duty of care in two out of the three foster care arrangements currently under litigation.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said the authority now only appoints carers after “stringent vetting and assessment processes”.

During visits away from foster family homes, “every opportunity” is given for kids in care to “talk openly” about their experiences, he added.

During Harper’s prosecution more than two years ago, it emerged that concerns about her treatment of children had been raised with the local authority.

Giving evidence, the Harpers’ neighbour said: “I phoned social work on at least two occasions to express concern.”

But the horrific abuse would go on for almost two decades.

One of Harper’s victims, who is not part of the civil claims, previously told The Press and Journal how Andrew and Sandra Harper had “profited” from what he described as taxpayer-funded child abuse.

The pair were “paid to do a job that they didn’t do,” the father-of-two, who is now in his 40s, explained.

‘Nasty, verbally abusive, cruel, vindictive, violent’ foster carer ‘denied victims childhood full of love and care and fun’

A jury found the couple guilty of 11 charges altogether – including seven of assault – spanning October 1985 to December 2009.

One boy, who had wet his bed and whose face was rubbed in the soaked linen by Harper, was also struck on the head by her — causing the child to fall and hit his head on a wardrobe.

Harper also repeatedly grabbed a girl by the hair and dragged her.

Sheriff Ian Wallace described Sandra Harper as “nasty, verbally abusive, cruel, vindictive, violent” and told her she had “denied” her victims a “childhood full of love and care and fun”.

There was an opportunity for a childhood full of love and care and fun. You, clearly, denied them that childhood – Sheriff Wallace to Sandra Harper

He said her accusers had been “vindicated” by the jury’s verdicts.

She was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and placed under house arrest banning her from leaving home between 4pm and 4am each day for 12 months.

However, Harper died in hospital a week after falling down the stairs at her home two days before Christmas in 2023.

Her husband was given 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 18 months alongside supervision for the same period of time.

Child rapist evaded justice for 32 years after his charges ‘disappeared’

Compensation claims against the councils also came after the conviction of 75-year-old child rapist John Sinclair.

It was revealed that Grampian Police had charged him in 1990, but the High Court in Aberdeen heard that the case simply “disappeared” for an unknown reason.

Sinclair admitted 11 charges involving the physical, mental, and sexual abuse of five girls aged between three and 13 during the 1970s and 80s.

Two of the girls were raped.

Sinclair was jailed for nine years in August 2022.

His crime finally came to light in 2017 after a survivor alerted the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry to the botched prosecution.

In the summer of this year — more than three years after his conviction – Sinclair’s ex-wife, Ella Cowan, 70, was convicted by a jury at Peterhead Sheriff Court, of four charges of cruel and unnatural treatment.

She made no apology for subjecting Sinclair’s victims to neglect, bullying, humiliation and punishments – nor for failing to intervene during her ex-husband’s abuse.

Cowan was spared a prison sentence, instead being placed under a probation order for 12 months and ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work in that time.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We continually review our practice policy and procedures to ensure children and young people cared for by the local authority are looked after by carers who meet stringent vetting and assessment processes.

“Children’s advocacy is in place to ensure that children and young people who are looked after have every opportunity to speak to an independent person outwith the care setting about their experiences and social workers are also required to ensure young people are visited outwith the foster family home to ensure they have the opportunity to talk openly.”

‘I am still healing from my childhood’

The third case of abuse, being litigated against Aberdeen City Council, concerns husband and wife foster carers William and Sandra Morrice.

Mr Morrice was accused of sexually and physically assaulting five children over a 29-year period.

However, hundreds had stayed in their Bucksburn and Bridge of Don homes between the 1970s and 2000s.

One survivor of William Morrice’s crimes, who we cannot name for legal reasons, told us: “As an adult, I am still healing from my childhood and the reopening of old wounds after the criminal case, but the fight continues.

“I still have not seen any justice or changes to the system to reassure me that this isn’t continuing in other Scottish foster homes.

“This is why compensation must be sought.

“It’s not just about money, it’s about the council taking accountability for their failings and ensuring this cannot happen again.

“Unfortunately, my childhood reports of abuse weren’t enough to make them pay attention.

“But I’m hoping that, by having to compensate the survivors, this will force their hand to review what went wrong and prevent it from happening again to other vulnerable children.

“That at least will be some kind of closure for me.”

Morrice tied a four-year-old girl to a bed and performed sex acts on another when she was just five.

Two children were made to fight each other until both had black eyes while Morrice’s wife, Sandra, laughed, the court was told.

Sandra often punched a boy with cerebral palsy for drooling and Morrice assaulted a boy with learning difficulties.

One victim, among three girls and two boys, later described where she had lived with the pair as a “house of horrors”.

Several chances to remove kids from abusers’ care missed and one of them evaded justice

Mrs Morris died in 2021 and her husband, who was charged with seven offences in 2022, could not stand trial due to a dementia diagnosis.

However, an examination of facts hearing in July last year which heard evidence for three days concluded with Sheriff Christine McCrossan ruling that Morrice, then 81, was guilty.

The sheriff imposed a sex offences behaviour requirement for a period of five years, limiting Morrice’s access to children and restricting internet and mobile phone activity.

She also imposed a guardianship order so that another adult can ensure Morrice, who remained free although was said to be “housebound” with dementia, serves his sentence.

Lawyers for some of the victims claimed a whistleblower had raised the alarm with the local authority, Grampian Regional Council, in 1984, but no action was taken.

Whistleblowers claim red flags were raised about the couple on several occasions, but council officials did not stop them from looking after youngsters.

Aberdeen City Council was approached for comment.

