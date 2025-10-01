Exclusive: Hundreds of plants, dodgy electrics and makeshift beds – we go inside a £400k cannabis farm

The first thing that hits me as we walk through the door is the pungent smell.

I guess this was to be expected at a cannabis cultivation, but I wasn’t quite prepared for how overwhelming it would be on such a large scale.

Police had been made aware of the cannabis farm in West Tullos the day before and went on to remove drugs worth more than £400,000.

The Press and Journal was invited to visit the cultivation for a behind-the-scenes look at what the officers have to deal with.

We pulled up outside the unassuming building on Craigshaw Road on a Friday afternoon back in March.

The entrance area simply looked like an abandoned office, but the detectives showing us around quickly pointed out the questionable wiring spilling out the concrete exterior wall.

All of the electrics had been tampered with – officers called it a “homemade job” – and the electricity supply had been diverted into the building.

Efforts had also been made to hide tell-tale signs of this tampering by placing a wheelie bin over the protruding external wires.

Cannabis farms are a ‘fire risk’

The main thing the police wanted to make clear during our visit was how unsafe these illegal cultivations are.

Seeing the set-up in person really opened my eyes to all of the dangers.

“It’s a fire risk,” Detective Sergeant Sam Harris told us. “Especially in flats or high-rises, this set-up is really dangerous.

“And if there is a fire, how do you get out?

“It’s a risk to anyone coming in here.”

Investigating a cannabis cultivation is a very labour-intensive job for officers, as they are difficult to risk assess and take so long to destroy.

The police are obliged to get rid of all of the cannabis clippings, leaves and soil, complete with roots.

At this cultivation, there are almost 500 plants in total.

As we make our way through the large unit, police are continuing to discuss and estimate how many skips will be required to remove the waste.

Police discover hundreds of plants at West Tullos unit

Inside, the building is completely dark due to most of the windows being covered up and the lack of electricity.

We pass several rooms packed full of growing plants and finally clamber our way through to a large area at the back of the building. We can see that even more plants are hanging from the roof to dry.

The warehouse-type space is also in complete darkness, but is lined with lighting equipment and fans.

Walking through the rows of plants strangely reminds me of browsing the garden centre for a Christmas tree – only with a much less appealing scent.

The pungent smell clings to everything – I had to wash my hair and clothes several times afterwards – and was ultimately the reason the site was reported to police.

The room is cold and damp, but just 24 hours earlier, it would have been heated to create perfect growing conditions.

Living conditions at cannabis cultivation

What surprised me the most about the whole set-up was the living conditions within the building.

Maybe naively, I hadn’t realised the “gardeners” also typically live on site.

A hallway had been turned into a makeshift bedroom, complete with several blow-up mattresses covered in duvets and blankets, and completing the surreal scene of domesticity were towels hanging up from the walls and shoes strewn on the floor.

The kitchen was well-stocked with food, dirty dishes sat at the sink and a toastie maker was placed near the hob.

It felt as though the whole illegal operation had been frozen in time.

