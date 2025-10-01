Exclusive: Hundreds of plants, dodgy electrics and makeshift beds – we go inside a £400k cannabis farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Exclusive: Hundreds of plants, dodgy electrics and makeshift beds – we go inside a £400k cannabis farm

The Press and Journal's Ellie Milne was invited to join officers as they raided the large-scale cannabis cultivation on Craigshaw Road.

Man standing in front of hanging cannabis plants
Almost 500 cannabis pants were discovered at the Craigshaw Road unit. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

The first thing that hits me as we walk through the door is the pungent smell.

I guess this was to be expected at a cannabis cultivation, but I wasn’t quite prepared for how overwhelming it would be on such a large scale.

Police had been made aware of the cannabis farm in West Tullos the day before and went on to remove drugs worth more than £400,000.

The Press and Journal was invited to visit the cultivation for a behind-the-scenes look at what the officers have to deal with.

Room filled with cannabis plants
One of the rooms where the cannabis plants were being grown. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

We pulled up outside the unassuming building on Craigshaw Road on a Friday afternoon back in March.

The entrance area simply looked like an abandoned office, but the detectives  showing us around quickly pointed out the questionable wiring spilling out the concrete exterior wall.

All of the electrics had been tampered with – officers called it a “homemade job” – and the electricity supply had been diverted into the building.

Efforts had also been made to hide tell-tale signs of this tampering by placing a wheelie bin over the protruding external wires.

Electric cables coming out of a wall next to a wheelie bin
Electrical cables were diverted into the building – and a wheelie bin was used to disguise them. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Building on Craigshaw Road
The building as seen on Google Maps before the electrics were tampered with. Image: Google Maps.

Cannabis farms are a ‘fire risk’

The main thing the police wanted to make clear during our visit was how unsafe these illegal cultivations are.

Seeing the set-up in person really opened my eyes to all of the dangers.

“It’s a fire risk,” Detective Sergeant Sam Harris told us. “Especially in flats or high-rises, this set-up is really dangerous.

“And if there is a fire, how do you get out?

“It’s a risk to anyone coming in here.”

Soil and roots from cannabis plants
The police have to remove all of the waste at the site. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Investigating a cannabis cultivation is a very labour-intensive job for officers, as they are difficult to risk assess and take so long to destroy.

The police are obliged to get rid of all of the cannabis clippings, leaves and soil, complete with roots.

At this cultivation, there are almost 500 plants in total.

As we make our way through the large unit, police are continuing to discuss and estimate how many skips will be required to remove the waste.

Police discover hundreds of plants at West Tullos unit

Inside, the building is completely dark due to most of the windows being covered up and the lack of electricity.

Electric meter
The electrics had been tampered with and the supply diverted into the building. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

We pass several rooms packed full of growing plants and finally clamber our way through to a large area at the back of the building. We can see that even more plants are hanging from the roof to dry.

The warehouse-type space is also in complete darkness, but is lined with lighting equipment and fans.

Walking through the rows of plants strangely reminds me of browsing the garden centre for a Christmas tree – only with a much less appealing scent.

The pungent smell clings to everything – I had to wash my hair and clothes several times afterwards – and was ultimately the reason the site was reported to police.

Cannabis plants hung up to dry
Plants hung up to dry at the back of the Craigshaw Road warehouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The room is cold and damp, but just 24 hours earlier, it would have been heated to create perfect growing conditions.

Living conditions at cannabis cultivation

What surprised me the most about the whole set-up was the living conditions within the building.

Maybe naively, I hadn’t realised the “gardeners” also typically live on site.

A hallway had been turned into a makeshift bedroom, complete with several blow-up mattresses covered in duvets and blankets, and completing the surreal scene of domesticity were towels hanging up from the walls and shoes strewn on the floor.

Blow up mattresses and bags of waste
The makeshift bedroom area at the cannabis cultivation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The kitchen was well-stocked with food, dirty dishes sat at the sink and a toastie maker was placed near the hob.

It felt as though the whole illegal operation had been frozen in time.

 

